10 awesome apps with incredible design to draw inspiration from

Have an idea for the next great mobile app but aren’t sure where to get started? There are certain design principles you’ll want to keep in mind.

The best design principles change each year. If you want your users to have as good of an experience as possible, you’re going to want a well-designed app that is easy to navigate.

With so many apps out there, customers are going to choose well-designed apps over poorly-designed apps. Even if your idea is innovative and unique, a poorly-designed app that is challenging to navigate isn’t going to be successful.

Current 2020 app design trends include (but are not limited to) simple user interfaces, swipe features, animated features, and fresh color palettes. Depending on your level of experience with app design, you may want to hire a freelancer to help you out. Check out this guide via CollectiveRay to learn about the best places to find app developers.

Need help finding inspiration for your next mobile app design? Here are ten great apps with innovative features that you’ll want to draw inspiration from.



Monument Valley

Though released in 2014, Monument Valley is an inspiration for anybody that is hoping to design an innovative mobile game. Monument Valley uses a minimalist style that is free from clutter, as well as a vibrant color palette. Monument Valley 2, released in 2017, is equally innovative.

MealPrepPro

MealPrepPro uses a simple, minimalistic design that allows users to easily navigate the app and focus on content. Not to mention, MealPrepPro also uses a simple on-boarding process. Instead of having to immediately sign up to access all features, MealPrepPro allows users to ease into the experience.

Breaker

Many apps are offering dark modes, which allows foreground colors to pop against background colors. Many find that dark mode is easier to read, more relaxing, and easier on their battery! For an example of an app where you can toggle on dark mode, check out Breaker.



Trello

Another app that uses a simple on-boarding process is Trello, which provides users with a warm greeting before highlighting the features of the app. Users learn about the features and how to use the app before having to sign up. Trello also uses a vibrant color scheme.

Duolingo

Many apps are using push notifications, but some users might be reluctant to sign up for them. In addition to a simple, fresh design, Duolingo also educates users on the reasons why they should sign up for push notifications before asking users to sign up for them.

Target

Another trend apps are moving towards is easy navigation that is accessed immediately upon opening the app. Target does a good job of highlighting a few main categories. Clicking on different categories will then allow users to dive further into the app, creating a logical navigation order.



Twitter

Users want to easily access the intended features of an app without having to click through multiple screens. The Twitter app allows for that. The design of the app is minimalistic. Upon logging in, users see their newsfeed, as well as the option to write a tweet.

Google Maps

Voice activation is another trend that continues to be popular. One well-designed app that properly utilizes voice activation is Google Maps. Since Google Maps is sometimes used while people drive, a simple design and the ability to speak directly to the app make it a popular choice.

Coursera

Another app that uses a simple, organized design with a vibrant color palette is Coursera. This app’s primary function is to allow users to easily find courses to take, as well as go through the available lessons in a course. A clean, simple design allows for that.

Spotify

Spotify is yet another well-designed app that is easy to navigate, allowing users to easily access their musical playlists. It also allows them to easily find new songs to listen to. While Spotify’s color palette isn’t as vibrant as some other apps mentioned, many users enjoy the gradient color scheme.

Final thoughts

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next mobile app design, the best place to start is to look at what design features are being used by popular apps!

Look for trends and take notes about what you like about each app. Think about how those designs could be integrated into your app.

And remember, if you don’t have any experience designing apps, consider hiring a freelance app designer. They’ll take your innovative ideas and work with you to make your app look as good as possible!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.