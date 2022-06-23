4 sports apps that you will find useful having on your Android today

The sports industry is one of the most powerful and popular industries in the world. Therefore, sports technology is also a growing industry. There are numerous smartphone sports apps out there which are making profits because of their significant functions.

To be precise, from sports news and betting apps to live-time coverage and official apps, there is nothing that is not in the conversation. If you are looking for the 4 best sports apps for Android on the market, you have come to the right place.

In this blog post, we will talk about the best app for each of the 4 basic categories. Without further ado, let’s start unfolding one by one the 4 best sports apps out there.

Sports betting app

Sports betting has played an important role in the growth of sports in the world. Nowadays, there are numerous people who bet on sports events. With this in mind, sports betting apps have seen great growth in recent years.

Moreover, there are many sports betting apps on the market and it is really difficult to find the best one for you. However, Unibet’s app is considered by many to be one of the best sports betting app in the US as underscored by the many positive reviews online.

As we have already said, finding the best sports betting app for you is not that easy. With that in mind, the final choice comes down to your personal needs and preferences.

News related app

Another important category is the news related apps. In this category, a particular app stands out from the rest of its niche. More specifically, this app is the Bleacher Report mobile app.

With this app, a user can follow their favorite team to get the latest news and scores. From basketball and hockey to football and tennis, there is no sport that this app does not support. By following your team, you will get high-speed reporting and top stories from the latest news.

Live-time coverage

All sports fans want an app with a live score on their smartphone. There are many great apps to download in this niche as well. One of the best live score apps is also SofaScore.

This app offers more than 20 sports available for live-time coverage and stats. In addition to all that, one of the best features of this app is the little video clips of every goal or great play in a game. Besides, SofaScore has implemented a “battle” feature between its users, which lets you pick the result of the match in advance.

Straight from the source

Of course, at the end of the day the official apps of all sports are ultimately some apps you want on your phone. If you have the official sports apps on your smartphone, you can be sure that all news and scores in these apps are absolutely trustworthy.

For example, the official NBA app offers many features that you will like. From the latest news and scores to stats and game schedules, there is nothing you will not find in this app. Especially now that the NBA Finals have started, the official app will provide you with the latest and most reliable news in no time.

