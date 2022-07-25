Approximately 43 million Americans work from home at least half the time, but more than 90% of them wish they could work completely remotely. With companies around the world recognizing the benefits of remote working—such as increased productivity, improved employee retention, and higher quality work—it’s not surprising that remote working continues to grow in popularity across industries and around the world. To help you get ahead of the trend and learn how technology has helped improve remote working, whether that be through software for employee monitoring or apps for better communication, here is a list of five helpful tools that can take your home office to new heights.

4 Ways Technology Has Helped Improve Remote Working

1) 24/7 connection

In today’s world, we are always connected. Whether we are at work, at home, or on the go, we can always be reached through our phones, laptops, and other devices. This constant connection has helped to improve remote working in a few ways. First, it gives us access to information that would have been inaccessible before. For example, if we needed some research done but didn’t have time during the day, there is now an easy way for us to get that information during off hours. Second, it has improved communication by making it possible for people from different locations to communicate as if they were in the same room. Third, it saves time by eliminating commute times for workers who telecommute full-time and providing companies with additional office space when employees choose not to commute because of long distances or traffic problems in their area.

2) Collaboration Software

Perhaps the most important way technology has helped improve remote working is through collaboration software. This type of software allows coworkers to communicate and work on projects together as if they were in the same room. This is essential for coordinating tasks, sharing information, and getting feedback. Software like Slack also makes it easy to create groups and chat with other team members. Collaboration software relies heavily on cloud computing. It’s used to store documents and files, access applications, and enable virtual meetings. As a result, companies have more freedom when it comes to office location because all necessary data can be accessed from anywhere that has an internet connection. Cloud computing also means virtual meeting software can be utilised over long distances without any major issues or interruptions in service.

3) Virtual Meeting Apps

In the past, businesses who wanted to hold remote meetings had to either do so over the phone or hope that everyone could make it to a central location. Now, there are a variety of virtual meeting apps available that make it easy for team members to connect from anywhere in the world. These apps typically include features like video conferencing, screen sharing, and instant messaging, which can help make remote meetings more productive and efficient. Additionally, many of these apps now offer features specifically designed for remote teams, such as virtual breakout rooms where smaller groups can discuss specific topics.

4) Off-site Storage

The cloud has been a game-changer for remote workers. Not only does it allow you to store files off-site, but it also makes it easy to share files with colleagues. And with the rise of cloud-based collaboration tools, you can now work on projects in real-time, no matter where you are. Google Docs is a popular choice because it is browser-based and allows multiple people to edit documents at once, saving everyone time and confusion.

