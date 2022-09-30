As a business owner, you must protect your data and keep your systems secure. But do you know the most common business cyber security risks that could impact your company? Many small businesses don’t consider cybersecurity until after a cyberattack. Failure to have cybersecurity can harm your company financially and time and result in the loss of critical information. This blog post will discuss 10 of the most common cyber security risks and how you can protect yourself from them. Protecting your business from cyber attacks is critical, don’t let your company be the next victim.

What is a cyberattack?

A cyberattack is a type of digital attack that targets computer systems, networks, or personal devices. These attacks can come in many forms, including viruses, phishing scams, and denial-of-service attacks. Cyberattacks can be used to steal data, destroy data, or simply disrupt businesses.

Cyberattacks can have many consequences for businesses, including:

Loss of data.

Disruption to business operations.

Financial loss.

Reputational damage.

Most common cyber security attacks

What are the most common cyber security risks that businesses face? Here are ten of the biggest ones:

Email and phishing scams

Phishing is a type of cyberattack where criminals send fraudulent emails or texts that appear to be from a legitimate company in an attempt to steal sensitive information like login details and financial information. Hackers are extremely clever in making fake websites look real. When you click on one of those suspicious links, you will be taken to one of these bogus pages. Guardio will help you unveil the truth and protect yourself from phishing attempts and other malicious sites. Be aware of these types of attacks, and never click on links or attachments from unknown sources.

Malware

Malware is a type of malicious software that is designed to damage or disable computer systems. This includes viruses, worms, Trojans, and spyware. Malware can be installed on your system without your knowledge and can cause serious damage. One sign your device is infected with malware is the intrusive notifications and popups. Websites that send you notifications are often connected to a series of malvertising sources, which means removing one site won’t stop the notifications from popping up. Guardio traces these sources and eliminates the invasive notifications all at once so you can browse peacefully again.

Server attacks:

There are three types of server attacks:

A DoS (Denial of Service) attack is an illegal and deliberate attempt to make a web property unavailable by flooding it with requests until it can no longer function properly. This type of attack disrupts the normal operations of the site, making it inaccessible to its users.

Some signs that you are experiencing a DoS attack are:

Slow network performance, such as long load times for files or websites. If you cannot load a specific website, for example, your own web page. A network outage has caused a disruption in device connections on the same network.

A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is similar but uses multiple computers to generate the traffic instead of just one. These attacks can make it harder for the system to recover.

SQL attacks read and change sensitive data in databases. Drive-by attacks install malicious code on a visitor’s computer to capture and transmit their sensitive data. These malicious extensions can steal credentials and install adware or other forms of malware, causing irreparable damage to your system. They attempt to control your browser settings, install malware, or bombard you with notifications. Guardio will scan your device for any harmful extensions, remove them if they’re found, and alert you before installing any in the future.

Social engineering attacks:

This type of attack involves human interaction to get sensitive information. This can include attacks like phishing and spear phishing, but also physical activities. A malicious person could plug it into a company computer and now be open to malware or other malicious programs. Cybercriminals can access passwords by tapping into databases, looking at servers to find unencrypted passwords, and using email, text messages, or social engineering.

When a third party modifies your browser’s settings without your consent or replaces your default search provider with one from an unfamiliar source, you’ve been hacked. Guardio instantly redirects any search hijacking attempts to your preferred search engine.

Man-in-the-middle attacks:

Hackers use phishing attacks to intercept data from victims on fake pages. They can also use malware to create a backdoor into your system. From there, they can eavesdrop on conversations, read messages, and even change the content of what’s being said without either party knowing. This type of attack is very difficult to detect because it happens within legitimate communication channels.

When a data breach occurs in a service you use, it might jeopardize your privacy. Guardio displays past breaches, and you may be alerted in real-time so that you can take action immediately to avoid identity theft. With one membership, Guardio may track up to five distinct email addresses.

Conclusion

Cybersecurity risks are constantly evolving, and it’s important to stay ahead of the curve to protect your business. Guardio can help by providing real-time alerts, blocking malicious content, and helping you recover from attacks. With Guardio, you can browse the internet with peace of mind knowing that your business is protected.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Image by Robinraj Premchand from Pixabay