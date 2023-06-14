Visual regression testing, also known as visual validation testing, is a form of regression testing that ensures the Graphical User Interface (GUI) of a program remains unaffected by any changes. Unlike functional testing, which emphasizes the software’s functionality, visual regression testing concentrates on validating the software’s aesthetic aspects.

The primary goal of visual regression testing is to confirm that all visual elements, such as buttons, menus, icons, text, and fields, are displayed correctly across various browsers, devices, and platforms. It aims to identify any discrepancies or inconsistencies in the visual appearance of the application.

Why Visual Testing is Important?

Visual testing plays a crucial role in ensuring the success of a product’s User Experience (UX) and overall brand image. A well-designed UI enhances the interaction between users and digital products or services, resulting in a seamless user experience. This positive user engagement has a direct impact on the brand’s reputation and ultimately its profitability.

By neglecting visual regression testing, there is a risk of overlooking visual bugs that can affect the application’s GUI. Since the GUI is what users directly interact with, any significant bugs or inconsistencies can hinder their ability to navigate the product effectively. This leads to a subpar User Experience, which can have detrimental consequences for the company’s financial performance.

The Role of AI in Automated Visual Regression Testing

The utilization of AI in automated visual regression testing addresses the challenges associated with false positives, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the testing process. False positives occur when testers report visual bugs that do not actually exist, leading to wasted time and resources in filtering out these erroneous results.

Traditional approaches to visual regression testing involve comparing a reference or baseline image of the desired UI with the actual UI, identifying differences as visual regressions that need fixing. However, these approaches have inherent weaknesses that contribute to false positives, particularly when dealing with dynamic content.

AI-driven visual regression testing overcomes these challenges by employing advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques. By training AI models on large datasets of valid UI changes, these models can intelligently distinguish between intentional changes and genuine visual regressions.

By leveraging AI in automated visual regression testing, development teams can streamline their workflows, optimize resource utilization, and ensure a more efficient bug-fixing process. This ultimately contributes to the delivery of higher-quality applications with improved user experiences.

Challenges with the Image Comparison Approach in Visual Regression Testing

The Image Comparison approach, although widely used in visual regression testing, can encounter certain limitations that lead to false positives. These limitations include the following scenarios:

Animation & GIFs: Dynamic content such as animations and GIFs, including elements like the “Loading” button, can be mistakenly flagged as buggy in visual regression testing. These dynamic elements may trigger false positives as they undergo expected changes during the interaction. Rendering differences: Rendering variations among different hardware configurations can result in disparities in color rendering and anti-aliasing. Accommodating these rendering differences within visual test scripts becomes exceedingly difficult and can contribute to false positives. Padding/margin: On-screen padding and margins can vary across different devices, browsers, and operating systems. These variances in visual spacing may not indicate actual bugs but can still be erroneously flagged as such in automated visual testing scripts. Font size and colors: Differences in font-related attributes, such as size and colors, may not necessarily be visual bugs but rather intentional design choices. However, automated visual testing scripts may not always discern these distinctions, potentially leading to false positives.

Implementing AI in visual regression testing enhances the accuracy and reliability of bug detection, reducing false positives and enabling testers to focus their efforts on resolving critical issues that truly impact the user experience.

What Are Visual Regression Testing Tools?

Visual regression testing tools are crucial in supporting the visual testing process by mitigating the risk of false positives and enabling teams to optimize their resources effectively. These tools are typically equipped with AI-powered capabilities, eliminating the need for manual comparison between the current and expected graphical user interfaces (GUI) to identify visual bugs.

Visual testing tools can be categorized as automated visual testing tools and open-source visual regression testing tools. Testing teams often require a comprehensive platform that supports various testing types, including UI and API testing, along with visual regression testing. Such a platform enables teams to effectively manage software quality.

Top automated testing tools and visual testing frameworks available:

LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a cloud-based digital experience testing platform that provides a powerful Smart Visual Testing feature, enabling teams to compare and identify discrepancies between two image layouts. With LambdaTest’s image-to-image comparison technology, testers can effortlessly detect even the smallest visual bugs by uploading screenshots of the baseline and comparison images, while the AI engine handles the rest.

Key Features of LambdaTest:

Smart on-cloud visual regression testing: LambdaTest’s advanced visual testing capability can identify visual bugs related to various aspects such as Icon Size, Padding, Color, Layout, Text, and Element positions. This ensures comprehensive coverage and accurate bug detection.

Wide browser and operating system coverage: With LambdaTest, you have access to over 3000 real browsers and operating systems, including popular options like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer, Edge, and many more. This extensive browser and OS support enables thorough testing across different environments.

Parallel testing for faster execution: LambdaTest supports parallel testing, allowing you to significantly reduce test execution time. By executing tests concurrently on multiple browsers or devices, you can achieve up to 10 times faster testing cycles, increasing efficiency and productivity.

Robust integration ecosystem: LambdaTest integrates seamlessly with over 120 tools and platforms, providing a diverse integration ecosystem. This enables easy collaboration with your preferred automation testing frameworks, issue trackers, project management tools, and more, enhancing your workflow and flexibility.

2. Katalon

The Katalon Platform is renowned for being an All-In-One quality management solution, providing a comprehensive set of features. By leveraging the power of Appium and Selenium, Katalon enables you to conduct both functional and visual testing seamlessly within a single, unified platform. With a strong emphasis on visual quality and usability, Katalon offers a wide array of AI-powered features that enhance accuracy, and efficiency, and reduce the risk of false positives.

Katalon empowers you to effortlessly detect and capture the vital UI elements of your application, establishing a baseline image for precise comparisons. It also excels at identifying and highlighting dynamic regions within the application, such as banners or pop-ups, ensuring that even if these areas undergo changes during tests, they will not be falsely flagged as bugs.

3. Kobiton

Kobiton offers a comprehensive Visual Testing solution that is specifically designed for mobile testing, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience. With Kobiton, there is no need for any complex setup or integration processes. All you need to do is initiate a single baseline manual session on a real device, and Kobiton’s advanced AI engine will handle the rest.

Through Kobiton’s automated visual testing solution, valuable metadata is captured from each test run. This data is then meticulously analyzed and compared across multiple devices, ensuring comprehensive coverage. By examining the page layout, structure, and color, Kobiton can precisely identify any visual discrepancies that may arise. Furthermore, Kobiton goes beyond simple bug detection by offering valuable recommendations on how to enhance the application’s aesthetic appeal and user experience.

4. Applitools

Applitools is a renowned and widely used Visual Testing tool that has established itself as a pioneer in the industry. With its early entry into the market, Applitools revolutionized the visual testing landscape by introducing cutting-edge scanning technology. This innovation humanized testing scripts and significantly shortened the product release cycle, enabling teams to deliver high-quality software at an accelerated pace.

Applitools offers a range of standout features, including its flagship offering, Applitools Eyes. Powered by advanced AI-driven computer vision algorithms, Eyes emulate the human eye to effectively detect both visual and functional regressions, ensuring the highest level of quality assurance. Additionally, Eyes have the capability to recognize dynamic content, such as ads or personalized dashboards, and intelligently ignore them during the testing process.

5. AyeSpy

AyeSpy is a valuable solution for automating visual testing tasks, even though it may not enjoy widespread recognition. It stands out as one of the top open-source tools available for visual testing.

Seamless integration with Selenium Grid enables efficient distributed testing across multiple environments, ensuring comprehensive coverage. AyeSpy draws inspiration from renowned visual regression testing tools like Wraith and Backstop, incorporating proven methodologies and best practices to deliver reliable results.

AyeSpy caters to parallel testing scenarios by facilitating the capture of screenshots for multiple branches simultaneously, reducing testing time and effort. With its notable features and focus on performance, AyeSpy emerges as a valuable tool for automating visual testing processes. It empowers teams to achieve enhanced efficiency and obtain reliable results, making it a worthy choice for organizations seeking effective visual testing solutions.

6. SikuliX

SikuliX is a standout open-source tool for visual regression testing, distinguished by its use of Image Recognition and Control GUI technology. Testers using SikuliX can easily identify and interact with specific buttons or elements on the screen, manipulating them through mouse and keyboard control. This functionality makes SikuliX an invaluable tool, particularly in situations where access to the application’s or web page’s source code is limited or unavailable.

With its powerful features and ability to automate visual testing across different platforms, SikuliX emerges as a versatile tool for testers. Its Image Recognition and Control GUI technology enable efficient testing, making it a valuable asset in the arsenal of visual regression testing tools.

7. Hermione

Hermoine formerly known as Gemini, is a specialized tool designed for regression testing the visual appearance of web pages. It serves as a browser test runner built on Mocha and Wdio, offering unique functionalities and simplifying the testing workflow.

Enhanced capabilities beyond what WebdriverIO offers, providing added value and efficiency to the testing process. Focused on visual regression testing, Hermione allows testers to specifically verify the visual appearance of web pages during regression testing.

.

Hermione introduces additional features and improvements that streamline the testing workflow, making it easier for testers to achieve accurate and reliable results. With its targeted focus on visual regression testing and the added benefits it brings to the table, Hermione is a valuable utility for testers seeking a specialized tool to enhance their regression testing efforts.

Conclusion

Visual regression testing plays a vital role in guaranteeing a top-notch graphical user interface (GUI) for your users. However, relying solely on manual testing or traditional open-source UI testing tools can be time-consuming and inefficient. That’s why it is crucial to invest in a long-term, low-code solution.

Fortunately, the market offers a range of cutting-edge tools for visual regression testing that harness the power of AI and machine learning (ML) to maximize their effectiveness. These advanced solutions excel at detecting GUI changes and swiftly pinpointing errors with remarkable accuracy. By embracing these high-quality tools, organizations can confidently deploy their products in the most efficient manner possible.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement