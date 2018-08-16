Here are seven reasons why you should buy the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro (Promoted)

The UMIDIGI Z2 Pro just went on sale a few days ago with a great price tag. Well if you’re still not convinced whether the phone is for you, here are 7 reasons that might convince you that you absolutely need to get the Z2 Pro.

Notch passion

If you’re a fan of the current notch design trend, then you’ll love the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro. Especially for its price. While notchy handsets still tend to be quite expensive, the Z2 Pro can be yours for only $299.99 and up.

The display of the Z2 Pro covers up to 90% of the front surface, thus creating one of the best-to-screen size ratios. What’s more, the phone boasts a 6.2-inch screen which feels like really ergonomic in hand at 5.5-inches. The product takes advantage of an LCD display with fullHD+ resolution.

Unique color options

The UMIDIGI Z2 Pro is all about design. With this in mind, the company is offering the flagship in some unique color options including the popular Twilight gradient. There’s also a Carbon Fiber variant that gives off a very professional feeling.

The third option is the Luxury Ceramic edition which is made of real ceramic and is highly elegant. This model is also incredibly sturdy, so scratches are not something to worry about when using this device.

Powerful processor

The Z2 Pro relies on an Helio P60 processor that according to UMIDIGI has a built-in AI mind which offers advanced features such as real-time photo enhancement. The octa-core chipset also boasts 12% lower power consumption compared to previous P chips.

Advanced internal configuration

The Z2 Pro ships with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is a configuration that’s characteristic of flagship models from famous brands. The big difference is that if you opt for the UMIDIGI device, you won’t have to pay premium. A microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB is also included.

Quad cameras

The UMIDIGI Z2 Pro is one of those unique handsets that has dual-cameras on the back, but also on the front.

On both sides there’s a 16MP+8MP combo and thanks to the f/1.7 aperture, you’ll be able to take pretty great pictures even in low-light environments. The big 1.12μm pixels help with getting sharper pictures with lots of details.

Fast wireless charging

The UMDIGI Z2 Pro comes with dual fast 15W Qi fast wireless charging. It’s compatible with the company’s Q1 charging pad, which can also be used with other Qi-compatible phones.

UMIDIGI says the Z2 Pro can be charged fully in 70 minutes via 18W fast wired charging, or in 100 minutes using 15W fast wireless charging.

Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box

Last but not least, the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro ships with a clean version of Android 8.1 Oreo. You won’t find any annoying modifications or bloatware on board, just a simple Android experience.

Indeed, Android Pie was released not so long ago, and we hope UMIDIGI will update the Z2 Pro at some point.

Anyway, if you decide you do want to buy the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro then you should know the promotional period lasts until August 19. You still have until the end of the week to get your phone for as low as $300.

