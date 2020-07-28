Python is a fast-growing high-level programming language that has become the most preferred language in the market. Its brevity and high readability not only makes it accessible, but it is also used in the development of iOS app development services and other custom platforms.

When you compare it to C and Java, it has fewer steps, especially when it comes to building code. It is the most common language used by companies and organizations mainly because it supports numerous programming paradigms.

Below are tricks that experienced programmers make use of to make their python code performant and concise.

List comprehensions

List comprehensions come in handy to replace for loops that appear ugly. The syntax for list comprehensions is;

[expressions for items in the list if conditional }

Not only can you be able to do a little bit of math, but you will also be able to call an external function. Additionally, you can also make use of “if statements” to filter your list.

Sorting various objects by making use of multiple keys

For example, say you have a list that you don’t want to sort by using age and name. What you want to do is to sort the list by making use of both fields. If this is the case, there is no need for you to worry. Thanks to the guarantee that Python comes with when sorting functions, getting a stable order should be easy. What this means is that all items with equal comparisons will have their original orders retained.

Always check the memory usage of all objects

Even when you are offering iOS app development services and carrying out hard code, you must know exactly your memory usage. Many experienced programmers tend to play around with sys.getsizeof (). Additionally, it would be best if you took the time to learn more about Python to have a broader perspective, especially when it comes to memory usage.

‘Attrs’ Package

Another trick used by experienced python developers is making use of ‘attrs’ instead of data classes. There are two primary reasons why you should make use of this package.

You will have more features;

You are making use of a version of Python that is much older than the 3.7 version.

The beauty of ‘attrs’ is that it can support all the various mainstreams of python versions.

Data classes

Python has been offering data classes ever since its 3.7 version came out. Experienced programmers make use of this trick because it usually comes with several advantages. They include:

Because data classes make use of type hints, the number of chances or experiencing bugs is often reduced;

There is a minimal amount of code needed for a data class;

Printing data classes for debugging is made easy;

You are in a better position to compare different data classes.

Merging of directories

If you have keys that are overlapping, what happens is that the first directory keys are going to be overwritten. In the 3.9 version of Python, merging of various directories is even made more straightforward and cleaner.

Find the value that is frequently occurring

What happens in this single code line is that all the unique values will be taken all at once. For example, if your values are 1, 2,3 max will apply this list in the list count function. Once this is done successfully, the maximum value is going to be returned.

Returning multiple values

Inexperienced programmers may not know that Python is a programming language that returns more than one of its variables. This is achieved without necessarily making use of a list, a class, or a dictionary. However, it is crucial to note that this is okay when it comes to limited return values. If you have values beyond three, then it is advisable to make use of a data class.

Conclusion

Python is easy to learn and straightforward programming language. Using the above tricks, you will get to understand precisely how experienced programmers do it. You need to have the passion and drive to learn a new skill that will help you grow and improve your programming career.

You could also read online tutorials to have a broader perspective when it comes to Python.

Image by Johnson Martin from Pixabay

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.