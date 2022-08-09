A Cluster Computer Board Is Uniting Multiple Compute Modules In A Single Cluster Server

Computer advancements have been the most talked about “thing,” and it is rightly so if we focus on the revenue generated by computing that currently amounts to $291.10 billion U.S. dollars. This exponential and renowned market is expected to grow leaps and bounds at a CAGR of 1.41% from 2022 – 2026.

The unstoppable and rigorous technological advancement and demand gave birth to Turing Pi 2, which is a savior for IT professionals. A 4-node mini ITX cluster board, Turing Pi 2 comprises built-in Ethernet that ensures the user is not disconnected from the work and the world at any point in time.

It was not surprising to note that Turing Pi 2 created a disruption in the market on its launch on Kickstarter in June 2022. Never witnessed before, this modular, scalable, and energy-efficient product saw more than 7 thousand backers on Kickstarter’s crowdfunding platform servers. The server witnessed the continual demand and was unable to process incoming transactions for twenty minutes. Yes, the community of IT professionals and enthusiasts were ready beforehand to pre-order the Turing Pi 2 cluster computer. Thus, the wave of incoming transactions resulted in the shutting off of the platform altogether.

The Kickstarter platform saw the threshold of $64 thousand being met in less than three minutes. Surpassing its goals, $500k was achieved in sixty minutes, and $1 million in 12 hours. Now, the Kickstarter campaign is changing the entire game with the third stretch goal. The innovative Turing Pi RK1 compute modules are ready to meet the world by the end of 2022. The highly efficient 8-core ARM Rockchip RK3588 processors and 32GB of RAM integrated into every module provide an edge to Turing Pi 2.

Turing Pi 2 and Turing Pi RK1 will together deliver a new solution to fulfill the upcoming demands in effortlessly expandable ARM servers.

Serving the trustworthy and new users of the Turing Pi 2 cluster computer, the product unites a range of computing modules into a single cluster server. Yes, the functions are parallel to a cloud server; however, it is excessively compact, noiseless, and energy efficient in contrast to its competitors in the marketplace. Focused on delivering a perfect balance between applicability, productivity, and convenience, Turing Pi 2 supports Raspberry Pi CM4, and Turing RK1 compute modules. These modules are designed for general computing and Nvidia Jetson boards for machine learning and GPU-powered applications.

Surpassing beyond expectations, the Turing Pi 2 provides HDMI, USB, Ethernet, SATA, and mPCIe connectivity to ease the process and augment work progress. The mini ITX form allows the usage of old-school cases with the provision of being charged by any type of desktop power supply. The onboard management controller is instilled with open-source firmware, allowing the setting-up and utilization of the cluster an effortless experience.

Computing, homeland, cloud apps self-hosting, education and prototyping, home and business automation, software deployment, media streaming, processing, machine learning, and software deployment are a variety of applications supported by Turing Pi 2.

Currently, the Turing Pi 2 cluster computer is sold for $219 and is the number one choice of users. Turing Pi 2 fanatics can pre-order the product now as the shipping commences in September 2022.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement