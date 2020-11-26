AI Technology and Relationship: Is It Possible to Connect Them?

Picture this scenario; you’re out with friends at a diner, and everyone is glued to their smartphones. You should be angry, but the truth is, you’re just as glued to your phone screen as they are.

The world is advancing in technology every day. And every aspect of our lives is advancing with it. This includes our relationship life.

How will AI technology affect our relationships? And is it being possible to connect both sides?

One part we must discuss is virtual reality. Virtual dates are taking over the internet dating platform. They are even more effective than normal online dating. With virtual reality, you can go on dates, sightseeing, and chat with your partner wherever you want!

So, the answer is yes! We can connect both sides. With AI technology, you can be in an online relationship with someone on a different continent! In fact, with people spending more time online today than ever in the past, your online relationship will probably be richer than the average relationship.

Online Dating Is the Best Way to Find New Acquaintances

The internet is full of millions of people constantly surfing the web. Unlike in the day to day life where the chances of randomly bumping into someone we might date is next to none. The internet opens up a realm of possibilities for us to meet new people easily through a variety of methods.

Online dating is a safe way of meeting new people. You can be selective about what you want your partners to know. And before you agree to meet in person, you have ample time to get to know them and who they are.

Most people meet life-long acquaintances online – either through forums, dating sites, online chatrooms, or much more. With in-person relationships, it’s easy to be overcome by problems like long-distance or stress. But online relationships lack most of those problems.

For starters, it’s already a long-distance relationship form the start, but you spend so much time on your phone that you won’t even notice. Statistically speaking, most people spend up to half of their day on their computer or phone screen – either for work or personal reasons.

This makes the relationship easier to maintain.

Quick New Acquaintances Online Are Becoming More Popular Everywhere

Online dating has become one of the most popular ways for new couples to interact with each other. Studies show that social media and dating apps have become the central place for people to meet and get to know each other.

Online dating has become one of the most popular ways for new couples to interact with each other.

Social media, in particular, is particularly popular because it removes the tense, often drawn out courting period of in-person relationships. Online relationships are more informal and relaxed. Thus, more people prefer it.

Nowadays, you are more likely to meet someone online than through friends and family or on the streets. People also prefer online dating because it makes it easier to find people you connect with.

Especially now as we live in a post-covid world, online dating is the safe and more reasonable option.

Matching Algorithms of Online Dating Are Getting Better Every Day

Matching algorithms – especially for dating sites, and virtual reality sites are getting better every day. Most dating sites require users to take a small survey before completing their registration. This survey helps to be more accurate when placing matches.

Matches are placed based on sexual preference, age, location, body stature, and so on. Sometimes more uncommon filters exist like hair colour, eye colour, movie preference, or hobbies – to ensure that you find the perfect match for you. Some sites even go as far as pairing you up with various matches so that you can make your pick.

With chatbots, users can engage in simulated conversations with AI technology, which will, in turn, help them by providing their most suitable match based on the data collected. And this technology continues to grow better each day!

Chose A More Reliable and Familiar Person Online, and Not from the Street

We can’t stress this enough. The best place to meet new people and forge strong relationships is online.

When you’re in an online relationship, you have time to get to know each other. You can spend months talking, slowly revealing details of your life. Unlike in in-person meetings where you might feel pressured to start something serious after a few weeks when you’re online, you can take your time.

When you do decide to meet, it’s done on both your terms. At this point, you’re already familiar with this person.

This is much different than if you bump into someone on the street or meet them in a coffee shop. You know less about them, and the pressure to conform to normal relationship rules once again weighs down on you.

