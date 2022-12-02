No matter where you’re going or what kind of trip you have planned, there’s no denying that travelling with technology can be tricky. From power outlets to different languages and unfamiliar currency, the digital nomad needs to do some serious research before they leave the house. Thankfully, though, there are apps that can help make your journey as easy as possible—and make you look like an expert to boot. Here are six great apps that will help you travel with technology like a pro.

Google Translate

One of the most useful apps for people who speak multiple languages is Google Translate. This app can translate words and phrases between more than 100 languages, making it easier to communicate with locals. This app is also great for translating menus, signs and other important information. You can even use this app to dictate the text you want translated into another language and then have it spoken aloud by a native speaker from the country you are in.

Expensify

Another great travel app is Expensify, which keeps track of your expenses, and lets you do things like scan receipts and expense reports right on the app. You can also set up alerts to get notified when you’ve reached your budget limit for the day or for the entire trip.

Packing Pro

This app has the traveller covered with an easy-to-use packing list, and the ability to share lists with friends and family. The app also offers style advice for packing outfits, as well as reminders for things like remembering to pack chargers or items that could be prohibited in certain countries.

Google Maps

Wondering how to plan your next vacation without stressing about information overload? Download Google Maps and stay informed on the best holiday destinations in the Philippines. Simply tell Google which area of the world you want to visit and it will give you suggestions for places you might be interested in. Keep scrolling to find out some specific locations, as well as helpful information such as the weather, top things to do in that city or country, and whether or not that destination is kid-friendly.

Citymapper

You’re going to be on the road for long periods of time, so it’s important that you have access to all the information you’ll need. Citymapper will help you get around by telling you exactly which bus or train to take and how long it will take to get there. The app also has maps with public transit options, bike sharing availability and even Uber prices so you can plan your trip accordingly.

Waze

Waze is a free navigation app that is especially great for those who are new to the area and don’t know their way around. You can set up your home and work locations so that it will tell you which route to take to get from one place to the other. You can also share your routes with friends and family if you’re feeling generous.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash