There’s only one thing more fun than signing up at an online casino:

Using the best Bitcoin casinos online!

And how do you find one? Well, that’s quite simple – you turn to professionals (we mean us). Our team of expert gamblers did all the heavy lifting for you, and after days of research and analysis, we managed to come up with a list of the top BTC casinos out there!

BitStarz is a clear frontrunner in our list, but there are many others that we ranked and rated below.

Let’s begin.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

1. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 casino games

Amazing mobile compatibility

Instant crypto payouts

Generous welcome package up to 5 BTC

About 200 free spins for new players

Cons:

No fiat banking

BitStarz is our top pick and one of the casinos that we most enjoy spending time at. They offer users a fantastic variety of casino games, as well as generous bonuses and promotions.

Since its inception back in 2014, BitStarz has been on the rise and has become one of the best-known online casinos among crypto players online.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 4,000 different casino games to choose from, BitStarz has one of the broadest selections of online casino games that we found. If you are looking for slots, then you are in luck, as they offer over 850 well-known titles with exciting gameplay and themes.

Their table games selection is jam-packed with different variations of everyone’s favorite games, such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps.

All in all, BitStarz has a really good game library, which will make your gaming experience more diverse and fun than ever before!

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

BitStarz is well-known for its amazing bonuses and promotions section – there’s something for everyone available at this online casino! We found that it offers up to a 5 BTC welcome package plus an additional 180 free spins – a very exciting offer for new players.

The bonuses and rewards do not stop there – there’s much more waiting for you at BitStarz, including giveaway bonuses offering users exciting prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The BitStarz mobile website is available on both Android and iOS devices, and it is a dream to use. Everything is exceptionally well laid out with an intuitive design that makes scrolling through the game selections easy,

Banking: 4.9/5

We were very glad about the amazing banking selection at BitStarz. It offers users all the major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and many more. All the payouts are processed instantly here, which is a massive plus.

Overall: 4.9/5

BitStarz deserves the top spot because this casino goes above and beyond when it comes to fine-tuning the small things that make an online casino a pleasure to play at. With a vastly superior game selection, amazing banking section, mobile compatibility, and generous bonuses, BitStarz really has it all.

Additionally, we were very pleased with the customer service team of BitStarz. They are always ready to help you out, no matter what you need, which we appreciate a lot.

Find out more about all the latest casino bonuses at BitStarz by clicking here.

2. Ignition Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Online for Poker

Pros:

Amazing poker selection

Excellent Ignition Rewards program

Fantastic live dealer casino

Known for its site security and player privacy

Cons:

Not the best design

Ignition Casino is another well-known Bitcoin casino that goes above and beyond to ensure amazing gameplay for its users. Where it shines the most, however, is the amazing poker section it has to offer.

Let’s find out more about it.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Ignition casino has just over 120 online casino games in its library. Almost half of the library is slots, but where it stands out from the rest of the online casinos is the amazing poker section. It offers some of the best poker rooms out there, and what’s more important, you can play online poker here 24/7, as there’s always a room open to join.

Then there’s the amazing variety of poker tournaments that you can join at Ignition, taking your gaming experience to a whole new level.

On the table games side, they have 26 different options, mostly roulette and blackjack. Don’t forget about the live dealer section, either!

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino’s welcome bonus is split into two parts; the casino welcomes bonus and the welcome poker bonus. Both offer a 150% up to $1500 if you use the code=IGWPCB150 – the Ignition welcome package can go up to $3,000 in total!

We found that Ignition also has an awesome Ignition Rewards Program which consists of lifetime points that contribute to the VIP program. They also have an exciting refer-a-friend promotion as well as a few ongoing promotions that reward players the more they play.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

We are huge fans of the Ignition Casino’s mobile website. Simple and easy to use with an excellent display and overall performance, the website is easy to use on the go. That being said, not all of the games from the desktop version are available on mobile.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking at Ignition Casino could be a little better with some additional methods featured.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer banking via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin. There is a minimum deposit of $10 on most cryptocurrencies, with the exception of Tether, which is $5.

Overall: 4.8/5

Ignition is a fantastic crypto casino that has so much to offer its players, no matter your skill level. The poker room is out of this world, and you also cannot go wrong with its amazing live casino game section.

On the customer support front, their agents are well-trained and super helpful. You can contact them via live chat, email, and telephone. They also have a fantastic help center which will easily answer most of the questions you may have.

Check out all the latest casino promotions available at Ignition.

3. Bovada – Best Bitcoin Online Casino for Betting

Pros:

Excellent selection of casino games

Amazing sports betting section

Fresh layout and design

Superior mobile compatibility

Cons:

High credit and debit card fees

If we were competing for the best-designed online casino, Bovada would be a clear winner in our opinion. It is an incredibly well-designed online casino with a clean, fresh look and excellent user-friendliness.

It has been around since 2011 and has won over thousands of fans with its cool features and elegant design.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Bovada is a one-stop shop for all your online gambling needs. With a sensational online casino with an awesome selection of slots, fantastic table games, and a great liver dealer section, Bovada has it all.

On top of that, Bovada also has a great poker room, a brilliant racing section, and, of course, an amazing variety of sports to bet on.

Speaking of sports betting, they cover all the major sporting markets and events with some of the best odds you can find on the internet. They also have an AI-generated virtual sports section which makes it one of the best online casino sites for sports lovers out there.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

Bovada does a decent job of welcoming its new players with a few fantastic welcome bonuses. Currently, as a new player, you can get up to $3,750 in a crypto welcome package.

They also have a $250 sports welcome bonus as well as a few other promotions, such as their up to $750 crypto sports welcome bonus and $275 refer-a-friend bonus. Be sure to check out their website for any further ongoing promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The clean lines and incredible design of the Bovada desktop page translate nicely onto their mobile version. You can play all the Bovada casino games using its mobile website, as well as bet on your favorite sports.

Banking: 4.7/5

Bovada has a great cryptocurrency setup, and they offer quite a few different digital coins for deposits and withdrawals. They offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

While Bovada says they do not charge any deposit fees, there may be a wallet fee attached to the transaction depending on your wallet or exchange. On the withdrawal side, they do not charge any fees whatsoever.

Overall: 4.8/5

Bovada remains one of our all-time favorite crypto casinos, especially when it comes to sports betting.

All in all, Bovada can be a great option for gamblers of all different interests.

Check out the Bovada website for all the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

4. Red Dog Casino – Best Bitcoin Mobile Casino Online

Pros:

Amazing selection of over 150 games

Excellent mobile platform

All transactions are completely free of all fees

Great customer support

Cons:

Slightly limited table games selection

Red Dog Casino is a simple yet sophisticated casino that ticks all the right boxes. It is a relatively new casino that opened its doors in 2019. Since its inception, it has been winning over fans with its quality crypto casino games and excellent all-around features.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

As mentioned, Red Dog Casino is a simple casino but what sets them apart from its peers is the range of quality crypto casino games. They have just over 150 different games in the library, of which more than 110 are slots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino likes to roll out the red carpet when it comes to the awesome welcome bonuses and rewards they have to offer. They currently offer a 240% welcome bonus plus an additional 40 free spins on the game Spring Wilds.

Don’t worry; Red Dog also has many other exciting bonuses for existing players, too, including reload bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Perhaps it is the simplicity of Red Dog Casino that makes its mobile functionality so superior, but we think it is one of the best mobile crypto casinos out there. Bitcoin gambling sites tend to often have good mobile functionality, but none can beat Red Dog Casino.

The website of this online casino works perfectly on all mobile devices, and you can play any of your favorite games available at Red Dog on the go.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking at Red Dog Casino is as easy as playing on their platform. They offer Bitcoin and Ethereum for crypto players and charge no fees.

Their transaction times are super fast, and you can expect your withdrawal funds almost instantly. They have a minimum $20 deposit when it comes to their cryptocurrency transactions.

Overall: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino may be a new online casino, but it knocks it out of the park. It is by far superior to many other traditional online casinos and has a lot to offer for all of its users.

They offer decent customer support services too, but it is worth mentioning that their website is brilliant at answering most questions you may have. If you need to contact their customer support, you can do so via live chat, email, and telephone.

Check out all the latest Red Dog Casino bonuses by clicking here.

5. Wild.io – Best Bitcoin Casino for Jackpot Slot Games

Pros:

Great weekly tournaments

10 BTC welcome package

Great selection of over 3,000 casino games

Excellent jackpot games offered

Cons:

Website could use an update

Wild.io is a brilliant Bitcoin casino that has staggering over 3,000 casino games available for its users. It is fast becoming one of the most well-known Bitcoin casinos in the industry, so let’s see exactly what it has to offer.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With well over 3,000 games available, Wild.io casino has an impressive array of different online casino games to keep you from getting bored. Their whole casino is laid out like a traditional video game-like setup. But don’t be fooled – online gambling is sensational here!

They have partnered with big gaming providers such as Betsoft, BGaming, and Gamzix, so you know you are in for a quality of games. They have thousands of slots to choose from and a superb selection of online table games. Additionally, you will find a great selection of live casino games to play here.

Last but not least, they have an excellent array of high-stakes jackpot games, so make sure to check out the jackpot section of Wild.io, too.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

Wild.io rolls out the red carpet, lets off the fireworks, brings in the dancing girls… and some more when it comes to their bonuses and promotions; they currently offer up to 10 BTC as a welcome bonus split over four deposits.

They also have a Wild Monday free spins promotion as well as a Funky Friday Reload bonus available for new players. You can win cashback, prizes, free spins, and more in their Mystery Box promotion. Also, check out their Refer a Friend bonus, where you can stand a chance to win more rewards.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The mobile website of Wild.io casino is excellent, with everything being easy to find. We struggle a little with freezing from time to time, but this happens very rarely.

Banking: 4.65/5

Wild.io has a brilliant banking suite of options and features all of the big cryptocurrencies. They offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Cardano, and Tron. All of their transactions are completely free of all fees, and best of all, they are processed instantly.

Overall: 4.65//5

When reviewing Wild.io, it really took us by surprise. We were expecting another run-of-the-mill crypto casino that is more hype than actual goods, but we couldn’t have been more wrong! Overall, we were very glad about everything Wild.io has in store.

Find out more about Wild.io and all of its bonuses by following this link.

Ranking Methodology for the Best BTC Online Casinos

Game Selection:

Having a decent selection of Bitcoin casino games is important when choosing to decide which online casino to use. We also focused on the quality of these games to ensure overall quality.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Another important factor that we considered was the bonuses and promotions. We picked online BTC casinos that offer users the most generous bonuses and promotions to ensure the highest quality of the games.

Mobile Compatibility:

We are an ever-on-the-go society, and more and more of us are moving to use the best mobile casinos.

It is important that online casinos offer excellent mobile gambling options. While an app is nice, some online casinos manage to offer a great mobile gaming experience even without one, thanks to a mobile-compatible website.

Banking:

Banking options are one of the most crucial aspects of online gambling. Having a decent selection that appeals to your players is vital, and ensuring that your fees are in line with the industry standard and that your withdrawal times are fair.

Check out our similar articles below:

Guide to the Best Online BTC Casinos

Which Bitcoin Casino Offers the Best Welcome Bonuses?

Wild.io and BitStarz offer the best welcome bonuses and rewards. BitStarz offers up to 5 BTC spread over four deposits plus an additional 180 free spins, while Wild.io offers up to 10 BTC in welcome bonuses.

Are Online Bitcoin Casinos Safe to Use?

Yes, crypto casinos are safe as long as you are using a reputable casino. Most reputable casinos have military-grade encryption, which keeps all of your personal and financial information safe. Additionally, they go to extra lengths to ensure fairness.

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino for Me?

Choosing the best Bitcoin casino for you to play at comes down to a question of personal choice. That being said, if you care about the main benchmarks of an online casino as much as we do, then it goes without saying that you should give BitStarz a try before you go anywhere else.

So, What Are the Best Online BTC Casinos to Use?

After extensive research, we found these to be the best overall BTC casinos online:

Comparing the Top 5 Online BTC Casinos

BitStarz: Bitstarz is our top Bitcoin casino for its superior features and an amazing array of fantastic online casino games – there are about 4,000 of them available here! Be sure to catch their current welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

Ignition: Ignition Casino is your Bitcoin casino of choice if you are looking to play at some of the world’s best poker rooms. They also offer a great welcome package of up to $3,000 for the poker and casino games section.

Bovada: If you are looking for the best sports betting website for crypto users, there’s no better option than Bovada. Sign up for a new account at Bovada and enjoy a $3,750 welcome package.

Red Dog: Red Dog Casino is a simple yet sophisticated mobile BTC casino that offers many awesome features. They are also currently offering a great welcome bonus of 240% plus 40 free spins on the game Spring Wild.

Wild.io: We found that Wild.io is a runaway, successful online casino that is winning over fans all over the world. Wild.io offers sensational jackpot games that have pretty attractive stakes. They currently offer a staggering welcome bonus of up to 10 BTC.

How to Get Started at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Signing up for a new account at the best crypto casinos is not that hard at all. Let’s see how you can sign up for a new account at BitStarz:

Step 1: Sign Up for a New Account

Click here to go to the BitStarz website and click “Sign Up” in the top right-hand corner.

Fill in your email address and click the “proceed button.”

Continue with your username and click “Proceed.”

Create a password and click “Proceed.”

Choose your currency and click “Confirm.”

Step 2: Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox.

Click “verify” to activate your account.

Step 3: Deposit Your Funds and Play

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Online Casinos to Use?

After extensive research and detailed analysis, we found BitStarz to be the best overall online casino for BTC players. However, it’s not the only one you should know about – we found our runners-up, Ignition, and Bovada, to be quite good, too.

If you have a hard time deciding which one to use, take one more look at our top picks and choose the one that fits your gaming needs the best. At the end of the day, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their players a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.