We live in a fast world with so many opportunities. And one of the ways to explore your possibilities and chances is by hooking up.

Not everyone wants a serious relationship right out of the gate, and there’s not a single reason you should not enjoy a casual encounter – as long as you are respectful and stick to the basic rules of hookup culture.

So what’s the best hookup app, then?

The answer is AdultFriendFinder because it covers a lot of ground and delivers a high-quality experience for the biggest user base.

But other top hookup sites might be a better fit based on your taste, preference, and, well, kinks.

So join us for a ride and check out the top 15 dating sites for all user profiles.

Best Hookup Sites and Apps:

AdultFriendFinder – Best hookup dating site overall

– Best hookup dating site overall Ashley Madison – Go-to site for affairs

– Go-to site for affairs Seeking – For older men

– For older men Tinder – Enjoy the largest user base

– Enjoy the largest user base EliteSingles – Premier elite hookup site

– Premier elite hookup site Bumble – Great for women

– Great for women NoStringsAttached.com – For casual encounter

– For casual encounter Alt.com – For the fans of BDSM

– For the fans of BDSM Feeld – Best for couples

– Best for couples Searchingforsingles – For explicit messaging

– For explicit messaging Grindr – Hookups for gay men

– Hookups for gay men HER – Great option for lesbians

– Great option for lesbians FetLife – For fetish hookups

– For fetish hookups Zoosk – Hook up with young guys

– Hook up with young guys POF: Top hookup app for diversity

1. AdultFriendFinder: Best Hook Up Website Overall

Pros:

Hookups all the way

Plenty of kink variety

Free sign-up

Easy to search and find suitable matches

Huge user base

Cons:

Too many ads when used as free hookup app

AdultFriendFinder has been around since the mid-’90s. This place is older than Google itself and has adapted perfectly over decades to the latest relationship and hookup culture trends.

Let’s get this one straight – AFF is a dating app geared towards romantic get-togethers and casual relationships.

It stands out from other hookup websites because most users are extra-naughty and interested in a one-night stand or similar options.

Yes, all 90 million of them, excluding a potential fake here and there.

The platform will not connect you with other people or find matches for you. However, it offers one of the best filters and search functions for finding the exact match for your preferences and kinks. And we mean it – every kink you can imagine.

If you use the free version of the app, you’ll have to live with the ads, but you’ll still score a one-night stand faster than on any free dating site out there.

>> Join millions of hookup-seekers on AdultFriendFinder >>

2. Ashley Madison: Best Hook Up App for Discreet Dating

Pros

Discreet hookups

The dating app is free for women

No judgment about married dating

Great if you’re traveling

Cons:

A bit pricey for male users

Ashley Madison is the best hookup site if you are married and looking for an adventure with no strings attached.

You can question the business model’s moral side, but the platform is solid, offering maximum discretion and top functionality.

Ashley Madison is 100% free to use for women. On the downside, the platform is not free for men, and you have to pay up to $50 to use the service.

Yet, if you need to have a wild time while traveling or enjoy a night of wild fun in your own city to enhance your married life, this is likely the best dating site you will find.

Finally, the website does a fine job verifying profiles to remove catfishes and fake accounts, adding an extra layer of trust and safety.

3. Seeking: For Older Men Looking for Hookups

Pros:

More women than men

Quality search function

Top option for upscale dating

Free for women

Cons:

Hooking up has a transactional nature

Not the best solution if you’re on a budget

Tailored for affluent individuals

If you’re an older, wealthier man – or just a richer man regardless of age – we recommend Seeking as one of the best hookup sites.

We’re looking at an upscale dating site with 4x more women than men.

That sounds great, but you need to be loaded to use the site as a male. For high priority, you need to be a verified elite member.

For women, Seeking is a free hookup site. For men and those who feel like them, memberships cost well over $200 per month for diamond-tier members.

You will not find much romance on this platform, which is standard for online dating sites, with some misguided users complaining that communication feels much more like a transaction compared to most other hookup sites.

You could say that they simply don’t get it.

Here’s the truth: if you’re an affluent man looking for a fun girl to spoil, this is the dating app for you.

4. Tinder: One of the Most Popular Dating Hookup Websites

Pros:

Massive user base

Easy to use

Hookups galore

Affordable

Cons:

Fake profile issues

When it comes to hookup sites and apps in the 21st century, Tinder is the most famous platform, bar none.

This place has over 75 million active monthly users and 6+ million subscribers.

Chances are that you are familiar with Tinder’s swipe-based approach to matching couples. You’re presented with another user’s picture, and then you swipe left to discard or swipe right to like their profile.

The massive base of users means you can find locals in your city or while traveling. You can also find escorts.

Last year, Tinder reported crossing 65 billion matches globally, trumping even the best dating sites.

You can use the free version of Tinder with limited swipes or pay for a premium membership starting at $9.99 per month.

5. EliteSingles: Best Hook Up Site for Professionals

Pros:

Over 2,500 elite singles monthly

Above-average users

Personality test required

Advanced features

Cons:

Free version is limited

If you’re searching for casual hookup platforms and have above-average education, job, or income, you should consider EliteSingles.

This platform attracts doctors, lawyers, and business people, matching over 2,500 elite individuals each month.

You must take a 20-minute personality test to join the platform, significantly reducing fake accounts.

You can check the platform out for free, with limited features, or spend around $30 per month for the premium version, including unlimited messages and even staff assistance in profile creation.

6. Bumble: Best Casual Encounter Website for Women

Pros:

Safest option for women

Women initiate contact, not men

Intuitive design

More women than men

Cons:

Not everyone is looking for hookups

Bumble is the best dating platform for women because it offers more safety. It beats even the best free hookup sites and apps by adding features that keep the ladies safe from potential predators.

It’s no wonder that its database has more female than male members.

Bumble is among the very few sites that allow women to make the first move and ban men from initiating contact. You can still communicate with the ladies as a man, of course, just not unless you were contacted first.

The interface is easy to use, and if you’re a guy who’s not afraid of strong, successful women, you might want to give it a go.

7. NoStringsAttached.com: One of the Most Casual Websites for Hook Up

Pros:

Focused on quick encounters

Easy to use

Great for affairs

Live chat rooms

Cons:

Limited free mode

NoStringsAttached.com is a standout platform for casual hookups. The website is oriented toward open-minded individuals (in every sense) and offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface.

This site is a good option if you’re looking for an affair. It offers live chat rooms, a limited free account, and over four million users from numerous countries.

You can also check out live webcams with professional models.

8. Alt.com: Top Hook Up Website for Specific Preferences

Pros:

2 million members

BDSM-oriented

Live cams available

Advanced filters

Cons:

Free version is too limited

Fake profile issues

If your kink is bondage, ALT is your hookup site, simple as that. The site is geared toward casual relationships filled with fetish fantasies and bondage.

As the leading BDSM platform in the world, ALT boasts 2+ million members, which is a very impressive figure for such a niche crowd.

Friendly advice: If you’re into plain old boring chit-chat, just skip this one.

9. Feeld: Hook Up Website for Open-minded Couples

Pros:

Open-minded couples galore

Couples’ accounts available

A platform that cares about the ethics

Judgment-free

Cons:

Facebook account required for ID verification

If you want to include your significant other in the hookup, check out Feeld, a couple-oriented hookup app with plenty of choices.

We like how inclusive and respectful the platform and its users are. It’s all about keeping an open mind and keeping everything free of judgment.

You can find people for threesomes, including all genders and orientations. The word open-minded for all is pretty well suited for this place.

10. Searchingforsingles: Best for Chatting

Pros:

Great for dirty talk

You can play the match game

Buy messages instead of premium membership

Cons:

Lack of moderation to reduce fake accounts

Searchingforsingles is the best option if you seek quality chat rooms for the exchange of explicit messages. Instead of paying full premium memberships, the site allows you to buy messages in batches.

This way, you can essentially test the platform without paying hefty monthly or yearly fees.

You can also play the matching game to find your perfect hookup, similarly to the swipe left-right feature Tinder is known for.

11. Grindr: Free Hook Up App for Gay Men

Pros:

15+ million gay men on the platform

Community is up-front about their needs and preferences

Excellent for matching with locals

Cons:

Better-suited for urban regions

Grindr is the most famous hookup app for gay men in the world. And for a good reason.

This dating app features over 15 million users and does an excellent job filtering your matches and presenting you with the top local guys wherever you are.

While Grindr is more geared toward urban communities, its members have a reputation for being very upfront about what they are looking for.

12. HER: Best Free Hookup App for Lesbian Women

Pros:

Best hookup site for lesbian women

Free messages with no limit

1+ million users in US alone

Social media accounts connected with profiles

Cons:

Not ideal for hookups

Lacking search options

HER is the top destination for queer women. With over a million users in the States alone, it’s the most popular hookup site in its niche.

We should point out that this dating site is more oriented towards social interaction than hooking up per se.

In plain terms, you can find hookups here but also casual friendships. The platform is affordable and features active social media profiles connected with every account.

13. FetLife: Open-Minded Website for Hookups

Pros:

Fetish hookups galore

LGBTQIA+ inclusive

Events and parties

Users of all ages and walks of life

Cons:

3/4 of users are men

Fetlife is an interesting option if you’re into fetish hookups and kinks. It works as a social media-like website with an active, albeit male-dominated, community.

Most users are millennials or Gen Xers, but the complete user base ranges from people in their 20s all the way to their 50s.

The site is exceptionally hookup-positive and even hosts its special events. From casual coffee meet-ups to group encounters, you’re bound to find something to your liking.

14. Zoosk: One of the Best Online Hookup Sites for Young Guys

Pros:

Ideal for men in their 20s looking for short-term relationships

35+ million users in 80+ countries

Diverse base of users

Cons:

Full features require a paid membership

Zoosk is known for short-term dating options, hookups included. Its community of 35+ million users spans 80 countries worldwide.

We’re impressed by how diverse the user base is, allowing you to find casual hookups of all kinds. If you want the full specter of features, you will have to pay for membership.

The platform is best for younger users, mostly men in their 20s. It’s not strictly hookup-oriented but is certainly geared towards short-term relationships.

15. POF: Best Dating Site for Hooking Up With Diversity

Pros:

Exceptional diversity

Large base of users

In business since 2003

Cons:

Fake account issues

Not explicitly a hookup site

The platform’s name is Plenty Of Fish, indicating what this dating app is about right out of the gate.

The platform has been around for almost 20 years. It’s a very diverse platform with users of all genders, races, and walks of life.

The site’s algorithm does a fine job exposing you to different kinds of people. If you’re looking to enter the hookup scene and aren’t sure what to look for, POF does a fine job of taking your interest in various directions.

The site is not explicitly a hookup app, though, which means that you might encounter people looking for a longer-term commitment.

Things You Should Know About Hook Up Websites

What’s an Online Hookup?

A hookup is defined as a physical encounter between two individuals not in a dating relationship. Hookups imply that neither of the two people expects to develop anything from the relationship apart from a commonly agreed get-together.

Hookups are typically spontaneous and often associated with parties and nightlife. They are similar to one-night stands in terms of lack of any significant personal commitment. Hookups are more frequent among younger people in their experimental phases.

Are There Any Completely Free Hookup Sites?

Yes, there are, although in most cases, dating sites have free and paid sections. If you search for completely free hookup websites, you can check out Reddit R4R, for example, one of the best free dating sites online. Otherwise, AdultFriendFinder offers all the essential features in its free version.

You can also use Ashley Madison or Seeking for free if you are female, for example. When it comes to the popular app Tinder, it’s free to use but with limited swipes. Free versions usually deliver the goods but are loaded with ads.

Which Hookup Site Is Best for Older Men?

The best adult dating site for older men is Seeking. The platform is known for a community of active users looking for upscale dating. It’s one of the best adult dating sites in this department. The only possible drawback is that you will probably need to have more money to get the top experience.

Which Hookup Site Is Best for Young Guys?

Zoosk is the best casual dating site for young men. The dating platform has a user base of 35 million people, mainly seeking short-term, casual romantic relationships, making it ideal for young men.

What’s the Best Hookup App for Women?

The top platform for women is Bumble because it instantly allows female users to screen potential male partners.

As a man on this casual dating app, you cannot reach out to women and make the first move on your own. If you are a man searching for a successful woman, Bumble easily beats other dating platforms.

Are Hookup Sites Safe?

The ones recommended in this article most certainly are. But note that while you are safe on the online dating website, what happens outside the platform and during the date is outside the jurisdiction of even the top hookup websites.

Therefore, it is recommended to stay on the safe side and check the person you are considering hooking up with, whether by asking for photographic proof, checking their social media pages, meeting in public, and more.

How Can I Stay Safe During a Hookup?

There are five rules you should adhere to when meeting people for casual dating on popular hookup sites. Some of it is common sense, but it doesn’t hurt if we reiterate it.

Consent First, With Clear Expectations

When communicating with your potential casual dating partner through the hookup website, make sure to communicate clearly and make your expectations clear.

Always stress that it’s consent first and everything else later. You can do this in written form via chat rooms or over video chat.

Carry Your Own Protection & Use It

By this, we mean condoms, yes. Data shows that unprotected encounters are often a part of casual hookups and one-night stands. Yet, it’s best to stay protected to avoid future issues.

Use Reputable, Legit Hookup Websites

Check Who You’re Hooking Up With

Verify your hookup partner. The best legit hookup sites offer a video chat feature, and we recommend taking advantage of it. It’s also not a bad idea to check the social media of your potential casual dating partner, their Facebook friends, and more.

Meet in Public

At least for the first date, meet in public. You can proceed with the one-night stand but make sure to first have a chat in public before proceeding any further.

Is Everyone on Best Hookup Apps Looking for a Short-Term Fling?

Yes, The majority of the user base will use a hookup website for no-strings-attached relationships.

That’s what the hookup culture is about, and that’s what you should expect from adult hookup sites. But that’s not 100% of the user base, and some folks are also seeking serious relationships.

Should I Be Upfront About My Preferences in a Partner?

Yes, of course, dating apps are about finding your best match, and you need to be specific on what you like and what you’re hoping to find.

But on that same note, you need to be respectful to the user base and avoid using language that can come off as racist, fatphobic, or anything along those lines.

How Do I Find a Hookup?

Successfully finding a hookup comes down to two critical areas: your behavior and finding the right sites for casual encounters to match your needs.

On the one hand, don’t be creepy; try to post photos that represent you the best, be open and clear in communication, and preferably stay in larger, densely-populated areas. Just start with being honest, civil, and polite – it will go a long way in this scene.

On the other hand, whether you search for the best free hookup site or hookup website charging premium membership, you need to opt for the right niche and cover your kinks and preferences.

Whether it’s discreet hookups or queer women, there’s a hookup platform for it out there.

Which Hookup Site Is Best for Gay Men?

The best hookup app for gay men is Grindr. The platform has a massive community of active users looking for gay casual flings.

Like most mainstream dating apps, Grindr is geared towards people in urban areas, with millions of users seeking casual encounters. It’s the most globally renowned hookup app for gay men.

Which Hookup Site Is Best for Lesbian Women?

HER is the best hookup app for lesbian women. Initially launched as a dating site for queer women, the platform has since expanded and now caters to lesbian, queer, and bi individuals seeking relationships and casual romance.

Best Hook Up Apps and Sites – Where Do I Find Them Today?

The answer is AdultFriendFinder, the best hookup platforms that emerged as the top overall choice after our careful research.

It’s the best option because it’s fully geared toward casual meetings and features a massive user base that allows you to find your perfect match no matter which kink you’re into. It’s easy to use, too, so you’ll have no trouble availing yourself of its advantages.

But we’re all different and special in our own way, so at least check out the summaries of our best casual dating sites.

As always, enjoy flings without judgment and make sure to stay safe. Keep it protected, and enjoy the journey!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement