Spinning online slots and waiting for that sweet combination is more exciting than ever!

With all the innovation going on, the variety of online slots in Canada already includes 3D graphics, movie and series options, and slot machines with over 100,000 winning lines.

Having played a whole ton of slots at Canadian online casinos, we’re ready to bring you the best CA online slots to try out.

The best Canadian online casino right now is PlayOjo, thanks to its generous welcome bonus, top app and, of course, its awesome range of slots. We’ve picked the epic Fishin’ Frenzy as the best slot game there for reasons you’re about to find out.

So, stay tuned to find out everything you need to know about playing slot games in Canada. Let’s go!

Best Online Slots in Canada

1. PlayOjo (Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch) – Best Online Slot in Canada in General

Pros:

50 free spins when you deposit $10

Nearly 2000 slots in total

Downloadable mobile app

31 of the best providers

Rapid withdrawal processing

Cons:

Confusing desktop site layout

If you’re looking for great slot games, generous bonuses and a fantastic overall user experience (and let’s be honest, who isn’t), PlayOjo could be your best online casino.

Best Slot Game: Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch

The Fishin’ Frenzy saga from Blueprint Gaming is one of our favourite online slot series, but The Big Catch edition was the one that really caught our attention eye.

Summing up, this version takes all the charm from the original and ramps it up into a thrilling and potentially very lucrative online slot game.

Other Slots and Casino Games: 4.9/5

You’ll find nearly 2000 online slots at PlayOjo, which is a pretty remarkable number. That’s a game library featuring all the big hits and some future classics from hit providers like NetEnt and Play ‘n GO.

Those 2000 video slots make up the majority of the PlayOjo portfolio, but there are plenty of other types of games to enjoy here. For example, there are over 50 live dealer games, something we always love to see.

Mobile App and Desktop Site: 4.8/5

The PlayOjo slots experience is enjoyable no matter which device you choose to access it on. However, we did find the mobile app a little easier to use than the desktop site, mainly because the website layout doesn’t make quite as much sense as the app.

The PlayOjo app is highly rated on the App Store and the Play Store, and when we tried it out for ourselves, we could absolutely see why. This application allows you to play most of the online slots, and it looks fantastic.

Banking: 4.8/5

PlayOjo aims to process all withdrawal requests within a few hours, so you won’t have to wait an unnecessarily long time to see the funds appear in your bank or eWallet of choice.

Of course, how long the transfer takes depends on the payment method you’ve opted for, but luckily you’ve got a few choices here for that. Deposits and withdrawals can be carried out with debit cards and a bunch of eWallets like Interac and ecoPayz.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

Grab 50 bonus spins when you sign up at PlayOjo and put down your first deposit of C$10 or more. That’s a pretty neat way to get started.

Even better is the fact that there aren’t any wagering requirements for your winnings, which means that anything you do win from these free spins is instantly withdrawable, a rare treat in the online casino world.

Overall: 4.9/5

There isn’t much we’d change about PlayOjo, and it’s this flawlessness which has landed it our number-one spot today. Gambling sites don’t come about often.

2. Spin (Thunderstruck II) – Best Online Slots App in Canada

Pros:

Iconic list of 400 online slots

Games from Microgaming, Red Tiger and 28 more

Satisfying website and mobile app

10+ eWallets to pay with

Up to C$ 1.000 in bonuses

Cons:

No customer support via phone

Having been around since all the way back in 2001, Spin Casino is certainly a very reputable online casino. But don’t let that fool you – their platform is up to date with some of the newest online slots on the market!

Best Slot Game: Thunderstruck II

This Microgaming slot is widely considered to be a cult classic. It was released in May 2010 and has been captivating the hearts of slot fans since, thanks to its fantastic graphics (remastered in 2020) and thrilling in-game bonuses.

Other Slots and Casino Games: 4.8/5

You can play many more Microgaming classics at Spin Casino, as well as those from other hit providers like Red Tiger Gaming and NetEnt.

The total number of slots isn’t super high at a little under 400, but it’s the quality that counts, and this is something that Spin has in abundance.

Outside of slots, the quality continues with nearly 50 live casino games powered by the likes of Evolution Gaming, and a whole bunch of video poker, roulette and more.

Mobile App and Desktop Site: 4.9/5

The attention to detail with the Spin Casino design is about as good as it gets. Everything looks awesome and is easy to use. It won’t take much to find your way here.

For mobile players, we recommend downloading the app as it elevates the gaming experience on your smartphone with smoother graphics and better game compatibility. It’s a bit of a no-brainer, really.

Banking: 4.7/5

The list of banking options at Spin Casino is super extensive, so we players are pretty spoilt for choice. Most of it consists of eWallets like Paysafecard, MuchBetter and many more, but you can also bank with an electronic check, bank transfers, debit cards etc.

The withdrawal processing time is a little longer here, between 24 and 48 hours, but that’s still quicker than many other online casinos.

Bonus Offers: 4.6/5

A simple 100% matched deposit of up to $400 awaits new Spin Casino players. After the first transaction, it is possible to get another two deposit bonuses of 100% up to $300.

That’s potentially a lot of bonus cash to get you up and running, even if there aren’t any free spins thrown in.

Overall: 4.7/5

Spin Casino excels in different areas than PlayOjo, so it was tricky to decide between our top two. Either way, we’re confident that many people will fall in love with what’s available right here.

3. Jackpot City (Break da Bank again) – Best Progressive Jackpot Online Slots in Canada

Pros:

15+ banking options

Vintage slots from Novomatic etc.

Up to $1600 in welcome bonus credits

Relatively quick withdrawals

8 digits progressive jackpots

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

Sometimes, a name says it all. It is no different here since JackpotCity really is the Canadian jackpot capital!

Best Slot Game: Break da Bank Again

Not often a slot game sequel clearly outperforms the original, but that’s precisely the case with Break da Bank Again.

Designed by Microgaming, this highly volatile slot can help you land some big wins and all in a lovely cartoon police theme.

Other Slots and Casino Games: 4.9/5

The developers running the JackpotCity game portfolio include the likes of Novomatic and Microgaming, so you can be pretty sure there will be some popular slot games to try out here.

You’ll also find plenty of progressive jackpot slots, so if you’re lucky, you could hit the big time!

You might also get to play some of the other games available. JackpotCity players will benefit from tons of roulette, poker and more, either in their live or non-live versions.

Mobile App and Desktop Site: 4.3/5

The JackpotCity website isn’t the most amazing-looking piece of software in the world, but surely it’s easy to use. Still, there’s room for a more modern look, and a revamp would guarantee them top marks.

If you want to take Jackpot City on the go, you’ll need to check out the mobile site, as there’s no app to download. This means the mobile casino experience isn’t quite as immersive as our top two, but it still looks pretty good for the most part.

Banking: 4.7/5

JackpotCity imposes a mandatory 24-hour pending period for all withdrawal requests, which isn’t too bad. After this has passed, it’s not going to be long before you receive your cash, depending on the banking method you’ve opted for.

We recommend going for one of the many eWallets available here, such as Flexepin or Neosurf. You could also choose to opt for credit cards, bank transfers or something else though.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

You can get your first four deposits matched 100% up to $400 for a total of up to $1600 at Jackpot City, a very impressive bonus indeed.

Again, keep an eye on the terms and conditions when deciding how much of a deposit you want matched each time.

Overall: 4.6/5

Jackpot City is another vintage online casino, and perhaps its biggest downfall is that it kind of looks like it. But, other than that, it absolutely deserves its position in our best online Canadian casinos.

4. Bitstarz (Big Bass Bonanza) – Best Provably Fair Online Slots in Canada

Pros:

10+ cryptocurrencies with instant withdrawals

Multiple online casino awards

Over 3000 online casino games

Crypto-exclusive slot game titles

Up to 5 BTC for new players

Cons:

Limited non-crypto welcome bonus

If you love instant withdrawals or just want to add an extra dimension to your online casino gaming, then crypto betting could be the way to go. The best place for that in Canada right now has to be Bitstarz, a multi-awarded slot games site.

Best Slot Game: Big Bass Bonanza

This iconic fishing-themed slot from Pragmatic Play is notorious for its fun graphics, high RTP and exciting bonus rounds where you can win the big bucks with a bit of luck.

Other Slots and Casino Games: 4.7/5

Big Bass Bonanza is actually a drop in the ocean for the awesome choice of slots available at Bitstarz. There are actually over 3000 online casino games here, more than any other option on our list.

There are a few software providers in the mix that we’d take or leave, but you’ll still find a lot of incredible online slot games with a bit of searching.

One issue is that there aren’t any live casino games available in some territories, so keep an eye out for that if you like live roulette etc. among your slot game sessions.

Mobile App and Desktop Site: 4.8/5

We’re big fans of the Bitstarz online casino site. It looks modern, sleek and interesting, and that suits the whole crypto aesthetic of the casino as a whole.

The mobile site is pretty good too, but this is the only option for mobile players, since there’s yet to be a dedicated Bitstarz app.

Banking: 4.5/5

The best way to bank at Bitstarz is with cryptocurrencies, of which there are many. Of course, there’s Bitcoin, but Bitstarz also supports a bunch of altcoins like Dogecoin and Cardano.

Cryptocurrencies aren’t the only option for banking though, once Canadian players also can pay and be paid with debit cards, Interac and eWallets.

Bonus Offers: 4.5/5

If you make your first deposit with Bitcoin, you can get a total welcome bonus package worth up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins.



If you know the value of a single Bitcoin, you’ll see just how enormous this bonus actually is.

Those who don’t like the sound of playing with crypto also have an exciting reason to sign up – the regular fiat currency welcome bonus goes all the way up to $2000.

Overall: 4.6/5

It’s easy to tell how Bitstarz has won so many awards for its online casino experience. If it were to make itself a little more accessible to regular fiat currency customers, then it certainly would have been challenging for today’s top spot.

5. Ricky (Aztec Magic Bonanza) – Top Welcome Bonus of Any Online Slots Site in CA

Pros:

Up to C$7500 in bonus funds

Additional 550 free spins

Instant withdrawal options with cryptocurrencies

1000+ online casino games

Cons:

Some popular providers are missing

Rounding up our top five, we have the highest bonuses among the best online casinos in Canada. Ricky Casino’s offer is more than generous and can boost your gameplay big time.

Best Slot Game: Aztec Magic Bonanza

If you’re into beautiful graphics with your online slot games, look no further than Aztec Magic Bonanza from BGaming. Aztec-themed slots are abundant in the online casino world, but this one stands out from the crowd.

Other Slots and Casino Games: 4.3/5

The number of games at Ricky Casino is super high, with a wide range of live dealer games, slots, video poker etc. waiting for players.

These are pretty strong games as well, albeit not quite as strong as the rest of our top five. We can tell this by the fact that the list of software providers here is missing a few of the key names, like Microgaming and Playtech.

Mobile App and Desktop Site: 4.6/5

Ricky Casino is one of the few online casinos to offer an optimized web app, so to speak. It’s basically just the game selection hosted through another program, but this does lead to a smoother gaming experience on your desktop computer or laptop.

You won’t be able to download a mobile app for Ricky Casino, though. The mobile site needs to be launched through your phone browser, but it does look pretty neat still.

Banking: 4.8/5

If you want instant withdrawals, you’ll need to request them through one of the cryptocurrency banking options. Pick from Bitcoin, USDT and a few others, and you shouldn’t have to ever wait more than a few minutes.

Prefer to play with regular Canadian currency? You can do so with your credit or debit card, or a handful of eWallets, including Neosurf.

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

Across your first 10 deposits at Ricky Casino, you can claim a pretty astonishing $7500 in bonus funds. That’s one of the biggest bonus hauls we’ve ever seen in the world of Canadian online casinos.

And that’s not all. There are also 550 free spins waiting to be claimed for the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot. You’ll get 100 on your first deposit, then 50 each on the next nine.

Sure, the wagering requirements are a little high, but that’s to be expected for a bonus of this magnitude. Nice work Ricky Casino.

Overall: 4.6/5

With a welcome bonus as good as this, Ricky Casino is well worth a play right off the bat. This is far from the only great thing about this online slots site, though.

How Do We Rank the Best Online Slots for Canadian Players?

Best Slot Game

What makes a great slot? Top graphics, exciting bonuses and high payouts. If it’s fair and exciting, it’s got a shot at being our favourite!

Popular Games

One great online slot game is only going to keep even the most patient of players entertained for so long. We want to see plenty more slot games from the best software providers and, ideally, a few other types of games as well.

Design & Layout

Good app and site design go a long way for us. Not only is good software more pleasing to the eye, but it’s also easier to use.

Deposit & Withdrawal

Fast withdrawal processing times and plenty of banking options are what will pick up the points in this category. Basically, this is also a way of showing us players that they treat our money seriously.

Promotions & Rewards

Welcome bonuses that offer tons of free spins and massive matched deposits are all well and good, but not if they come with enormous wagering requirements and/or tight expiry times. The terms and conditions are crucial.

Why Is PlayOjo the Best Online Slots Site in Canada?

Oh yes, there are some very significant reasons that we’ve picked PlayOjo (and the amazing Fishin’ Frenzy) for our number one casino and slot game combo today:

Easy welcome bonus: Not having to play through your winnings makes life so much easier. 50 bonus spins where you get to cash out the winnings immediately? Don’t mind if we do.

Not having to play through your winnings makes life so much easier. 50 bonus spins where you get to cash out the winnings immediately? Don’t mind if we do. Plenty of online slots: You’ll find more than enough video slots to choose from here, thousands in fact. The slots selection includes all the classics from the past couple of decades, plus some fantastic up-and-coming games.

You’ll find more than enough video slots to choose from here, thousands in fact. The slots selection includes all the classics from the past couple of decades, plus some fantastic up-and-coming games. Downloadable app: Grabbing the PlayOjo app is really going to elevate the mobile gaming experience since their application features most of the games and is a real treat to use.

Grabbing the PlayOjo app is really going to elevate the mobile gaming experience since their application features most of the games and is a real treat to use. Fast payouts: A lot of online casinos will try to keep hold of your money for as long as possible, but PlayOjo is quite the opposite in that by aiming to process any withdrawals in just a few hours.

Explaining The Differences Between Land-Based vs Online Slots in Canada

Is it better to play real-world slots in the casino or online slots on your computer/smartphone? You decide, but we’re leaning towards the latter for these reasons:

Much more choice: When you play online slots, you’ll be treated to a choice of thousands of games compared to only a handful at a land-based casino.

When you play online slots, you’ll be treated to a choice of thousands of games compared to only a handful at a land-based casino. Mobile gaming: The majority of online casinos in Canada will have at least a mobile site or, even better, a mobile app. Bottom-line, you’ll be able to play your favourite slots on your smartphone wherever you can get a connection.

The majority of online casinos in Canada will have at least a mobile site or, even better, a mobile app. Bottom-line, you’ll be able to play your favourite slots on your smartphone wherever you can get a connection. More payment options: You’ll be lucky to find a real-world casino that lets you pay with anything other than cash or card. But in the online casino domain, you’ll be able to deposit and withdraw with e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

You’ll be lucky to find a real-world casino that lets you pay with anything other than cash or card. But in the online casino domain, you’ll be able to deposit and withdraw with e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Welcome and reload bonuses: Not many brick-and-mortar casinos have any kind of incentive for new players to join. But online, players are beckoned with bonus funds and free spins.

Best Online Slots in Canada: FAQs

How Can I Play Free Slots Online in Canada?

Some online casinos in Canada will offer you the chance to play free games to find out whether you like them before getting stuck in for real money. Usually, all you have to do is quickly sign up and the demo versions will be unlocked straight away.

What Does a Slot Game RTP Mean on Canadian Sites?

Every online casino game has a Return to Player (RTP) rate. It shows us how fairly a game pays out by providing an average of winnings. For example, an online slot game with an RTP of 96% should pay back $960,000 for every $1,000,000 staked into it, in theory.

Do All the Best Online Slots Sites in Canada Offer Instant Withdrawals?

It’s definitely a nice thing to have instant withdrawals from online casinos, but the only real way for this to happen, in most cases, is with cryptocurrencies or with some eWallets. If these aren’t an option, you may have to wait a few hours or sometimes a few days for your withdrawals to come through.

What are Progressive Jackpots on Canadian Online Slots Sites?

Progressive jackpots, sometimes called progressive slots, refer to a type of slot game where a percentage of each stake from every player goes into an overall prize pool that one person can win. All the best Canadian online casinos will have some progressive jackpot slots to try out.

Are Desktop Better Than Mobile Slot Machines in Canada?

Realistically, the best online gambling sites will offer a great desktop and mobile experience, but it’s really down to personal opinion as to which you should go for. If you prefer to play on the go, find a great mobile app. However, if you like to stay at home, a desktop site that looks good will suit you nicely.

Which Are the Most Reputable Online Sites to Play Slots in CA?

All of our top picks are very safe places to play online casino games. But if you’re looking elsewhere, make sure that the slot sites you’re interested in are regulated by a trustworthy body.

One Last Look at Our Favourite Online Slots Sites in Canada

Let’s check back on our top five one more time:

PlayOjo: Get your 50 free spins with no wagering requirements at all when you sign up and deposit $10 at what has to be the very best online slots site in Canada right now.

Spin Casino: Our runner-up has all the classic slots you could ever dream of playing, and you can try them out for yourself with a strong 100% matched deposit of up to $1000.

Jackpot City: This casino is our favourite place to go for progressive jackpot slots. Have the chance to win the big bucks and get your journey started here with four lots of 100% matched deposits up to $400 each.

Bitstarz: Crypto gambling could well be the future for a lot of people, and the best online casino for it is offering a strong Bitcoin welcome bonus. The package is worth some 5 BTC and 200 free spins for all new accounts.

Ricky Casino: There’ve been some strong welcome bonuses today, but the one really taking the edge is the incredible $7500 total package at Ricky Casino plus 550 free spins.

This Is How You Can Start Playing Online Slots in Canada

Ready to go? Follow these three steps to begin your slot game journey at PlayOjo:

1. Find the Join Now Button

You can either hit the banner on the home screen or press the “Join Now” button in the sidebar to bring up the registration menu.

2. Register Via the Form

Fill out all your details correctly over the next few pages. You may also have to verify some of them, such as your email address, so be sure to get them right and make a mental note of the password and email address you enter for future logins.

3. Get Your Free Spins

Head over to the cashier and choose a payment method to get your account up and running. If you put in £10, the 50 free spins will be credited to your account automatically.

Have Fun Spinning the Best Online Slots in Canada!

We’re confident we’ve found the very best online casino sites in Canada for you. These top online casinos, and the brilliant slots each of them has to play, are the ultimate online gambling combinations for Canadian players in many ways.

Now, it’s time for you to choose your next Canadian casino online. Will it be PlayOjo and the epic Fishin’ Frenzy? How about Thunderstruck II at Spin City?

Choose wisely, gamble responsibly and good luck.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling isn’t a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved. Don’t forget the famous catchphrase: the house always wins.

Suppose you’re struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.

Don’t forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.

For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

