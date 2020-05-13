The stock market is a huge and dynamic place, and so is the data that comes out of it on a daily basis. Analyzing and keeping track of stock market data is a continuous job with entire industries dedicated to this task.

The good news is there are many stock market apps that can make this job easier for you. Today, we will review the best stock market apps for Android and iOS. We will discuss two apps for each platform. So, let’s find out which apps made the cut:-

For Android

StockTwits is a powerful app to keep yourself updated on the stock market pulse. It combines social media capabilities and stock trading information into a comprehensive package. It results in a lot of real-time facts and figures for investors through personally-curated stock lists.

The wide range of charts and tables help conduct technical analysis and gauge the overall market trends. With the real-time chat feature, you can interact with other investors to gain valuable insights and advice.

The app features a trending list that shows you which stocks are currently in the news and popular among traders. Furthermore, it has an earnings calendar that quickly lets you see stocks with upcoming earnings reports and a separate section for Cryptocurrencies and Forex.

Investing.com is one of the most popular stock market apps for Android and offers all the information available on its official website. The app lets you access live quotes and charts for 100,000+ financial instruments traded on more than 70 global stock exchanges.

You can build personalized portfolios and custom watch-lists to keep track of your stocks and holdings. Moreover, it has a growing community of traders from all over the world, and an impressive collection of articles and insights on the latest stocks, commodities, currencies, and the overall global economy.

Other noteworthy features include customizable alerts for any instrument, Economic Calendar, Earnings Calendar, Currency Converter, Technical Summary, Market Quotes, and advanced charts for analysis.

For iOS

Stocks Tracker is a real-time stock tracking app that offers market alerts, streaming live quotes, portfolio monitoring, push notification-based alerts, economic news, and much more.

You can track multiple portfolios and access detailed stock data including news, volume data, past earnings reports, and upcoming earnings dates, which you can easily add to your calendar. With advanced and interactive charting capabilities, you can take advantage of more than 50 technical indicators for in-depth analysis.

In addition, the family sharing feature lets you share the app with up to six family members at a time. While the Stocks Tracker app itself is free, in-app purchases range from $1.99 to $49.99.

Another highly-rated stock market app on the Apple App Store, it has real-time portfolio tracking capabilities along with free syncing and trading with major brokers. Its global coverage is similar to Yahoo! Finance, and it boasts 450+ market activities, scans, and customized filters at a nominal price of $9.99 only.

You can get comprehensive details on each company, organized in multiple sections such as Dividend History, Competitors, Technicals, Tweets, and Events, etc. Stocks Live also supports Family Sharing and has a variety of in-app purchases. These start from $2.99 for candlestick patterns and formation activities, to $15.99 for accessing real-time quotes and Heat Map visualization.

Your stock trading success majorly depends on the quality of information you have. This is where stock market apps come in handy. Whether you are a novice investor or a seasoned one, we are confident that our guide will make it easier to choose the best stock market app for all your investment needs.

