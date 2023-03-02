Say No to Eye Problems! Blackview Launches the World’s First Anti-Blue Light Glasses with up to 99.4% of Anti-Blue Light Rate

In recent years, it is common for people to spend more than 12 hours a day in front of phones, laptops, and computers. However, staring at the screen for a long time can lead to dry eyes, headaches, vision loss, and even blindness. If the time spent in front of the screen can’t be reduced, anti blue light glasses are the best solution.

As an innovative tech company, Blackview focuses on more than just electronic devices with TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certificated display. Born from a concern for users’ eye health, including blue light blocking, UV protection, and anti-glare, Blackview launches new anti blue light glasses, which are dedicated to providing users with the best anti blue light eye protection and perfect eye comfort.

Let‘s first define what is blue light and why we should block blue light.

What is Blue Light?

Blue light is a color in the visible light spectrum that can reach the retina through the eye, which is naturally from sunlight but is also emitted by digital devices such as laptops while watching TV, smartphones while playing games, tablets while working, etc.

Why should we block blue light?

Blue light can be emitted by electronic devices such as monitors and phone screens. Recently, the scientific community has gradually recognized the harm of blue light, particularly harmful blue light, causes to the eyes. Blue light’s harmful effects on the eyes are primarily concentrated in three areas.

1) Visual fatigue

Blue light has a short wavelength, so the focal point is on the front of the retina. If users want to see clearly, their eyeballs will constantly adjust and be tense for an extended period of time, causing visual fatigue such as eye strain, dry eyes, and irritated eyes.

2) Sleep

When the lens of the human eye absorbs harmful blue light for a long time, it will affect the circadian rhythm which causes difficulty in sleeping at night.

3) Retinal Damage

Since harmful blue light has high energy, it can directly penetrate the lens and reach the retina, which gradually causes cataracts and macular degeneration and results in vision loss or even total blindness in severe cases.

According to research, blue light can have both positive and negative effects on users’ eyes and general health. Beneficial blue light is primarily derived from natural sources, ranging from 445nm-500nm, which can boost alertness, improve mood, and regulate circadian rhythms; however, harmful blue light is primarily from artificial light sources, ranging from 415-455 nm, which can cause dry eyes, blurred vision, difficulty sleeping, macular degeneration, and severe blindness.

Considering the double impacts of blue light, Blackview BG802 adopts Segmented Anti blue Light Lens, which retains beneficial blue light from sunlight and blocks 99.44% of harmful blue light from digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, and computers.

Unlike other types of light, it cannot be effectively filtered by the eyes. While using a computer or phone for longer than eight hours a day is the norm for officers or students, which can cause eye strain, dry eyes, vision loss, and even eye diseases like macular degeneration. As studies have shown that blue light glasses can significantly reduce eye discomfort by preventing excessive exposure to blue light, which are the best anti-blue light option and have grown in popularity in recent years.

Let’s look at how to select anti blue light glasses and the differences between the various lenses of anti blue light glasses in the market.

How to choose the right anti-blue light glasses?

Blue light glasses come in a variety of styles in the market. According to the three primary colors of visible light, red, green, and blue, if blue is blocked or absorbed, red and green will superimpose, resulting in yellow.

As a result, anti blue light lenses in the market have clear, light yellow, or dark yellow in color. Clear lenses are entry-level anti-blue light glasses that can effectively block 5-30% of blue light, but they still cause dry eyes after more than 3 hours. Light yellow lenses are medium-grade anti-blue light glasses that can effectively block 60% of blue light. However, wearing them for 5-8 hours may make the eyes tired. Currently, the highest-grade anti-blue light glasses are dark yellow anti-blue light glasses with more than 95% of blue light blocking, providing comfortable eye protection for 24 hours a day.

In order to provide long-lasting comfort and higher level of anti-blue light experience, Blackview’s laboratory has cooperated with the relevant research institute of Tsinghua University to launch the high-level dark yellow anti blue light glasses- Blackview BG802. The lens is made of eco-friendly Nano-resin material and has been granted with International (PCT) Patent. Besides, the lens consists of 18 layers of shield, so harmful blue light is not easy to reach the corneal, providing 99.4% of anti-blue light rate.

In general, Blackview BG802 is fully optimized for ultimate protection and perfect comfort.

Apart from eco-friendly lenses material, Blackview BG802 has the best lenses with up to 99.44% of blue light blocking, 100% of UV protection, 92.5% of high light transmittance with naked eye vision, and anti-glare for driving safety. And best frame with memory glasses temples, eco-friendly silicone nose pads, exquisite hinges, and the best materials for oil and drop resistance.

Top -Comfort+Perfect Protection Lenses

Up to 99.44% of Anti Blue Light Blocking

– Harmful Blue Light Killer

Given the dangers of harmful blue light such as eye discomfort, vision loss, and eye diseases, Blackview has made a commitment to solving these issues for users. Blackview BG802 provides up to 99.44% of anti-blue light blocking that achieves double blue light blocking with OAR Anti-radiation Coating and Optical Absorptive Substrate with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. In comparison to most blue light glasses, which only provide 30-50% of blue light protection, Blackview BG802 provides nearly three times the blue light protection.

After a whole day of work, study, or gaming in front of the screen, the ultimate harmful blue light blocking provides complete eye protection to get rid of eye strain, dry eyes, or other eye damage. It is highly recommended for avid gamers, office workers, and students who spend several hours a day staring at a screen to eliminate harmful blue light damage, reduce visual fatigue, and protect their eyesight.

Up to 100% of UV Protection

– No Fear of the Sunlight

Blackview cared for those users who work or travel outdoors to be exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays for extended periods of time, which can cause severe eye pain or even lead to eye diseases such as cataracts. Not only does the Blackview BG802 shield users’ eyes from harmful blue light, but it also provides 100% of UV Protection to reduce the effects of UV rays on your eyes. Whether it’s a walk on the beach, an overseas trip, or an outdoor adventure, there’s no need to worry about eye damage from sun exposure all day long.

The Trendy Glass Changes Color Freely

– Indoor Yellow & Outdoor Black

Blackview is also concerned with the worries of some users who are not quite able to accept the yellow lenses. For improved visual enjoyment and fashionable trends, Blackview BG802 employs intelligent anti blue light photochromic lenses, which automatically adjust the color shades based on the intensity of ultraviolet light to appear black outdoors, further matching the user’s dressing freely. When it’s indoors, it takes good care of users’ eyes while they are playing games, working, or studying. When used outdoors, it effectively protects users’ eyes from UV rays while they are at the beach or shopping, ensuring the user’s eyes are as comfortable as possible.

Naked Eye Experience

– Up to 92.5% of Light Transmittance

Blackview has observed that some users who wear spherical lenses experience blurred vision issues, including distorted vision and vertigo. The main cause of this is that most glasses in the market only transmit light at a rate of 50%–70%, which when worn for long periods of time may lead to visual fatigue and slight blurring of vision. As flat anti blue light glasses, Blackview BG802 is made of nano-resin material with excellent optical performance, providing up to 92.5% of high light transmission rate, which is half as high as ordinary glasses and results in a naked eye experience with clearer vision. When the glasses are worn, the world appears brighter and more realistic, resulting in a more pleasant experience and improved vision. The high light transmission offers users the full shape and color of text and images, so users can view work documents or gaming videos in clearer vision, effectively reducing eye strain and protecting the eyes.

Anti-glare Safety Driving Assistance

-Anti-glare Glasses for Clearer Vision& Safer Driving

Blackview has discovered that users are easily affected by glare while driving, such as direct sunlight and tunnel lights during the day, as well as high beams and headlights from opposite cars during the night, which can endanger users’ eyes and driving safety, and even lead to temporary blindness in severe cases. Blackview BG802 achieves anti-glare effect by adding nano-yellow factor to reduce brightness of strong light to ensure softness of vision and restore real vision to ensure driving safety. Even when driving in the snow or desert during the day, it can block the glare, allowing users to see the world clearly and explore the outdoors more comfortably. Even when driving at night, it ensures a softer glare in extremely dark environments, making it more comfortable for users’ eyes, killing all the irritation even for all-night driving.

Top-Comfort Frames+ Durable &Eco-friendly Materials

Top-Comfort and Eco-Friendly Frame

–Elastic Memory Temples + Silicone Nose Pads + Delicate Hinges

Besides professional lenses, Blackview is concerned that some users may experience discomfort when wearing glasses for extended periods of time, such as aural pain from tight eyeglass temples, nasion pain from a hard nose pad, and easy damage from loose hinges. Blackview places a premium on users’ comfort of wearing glasses. To address the issue of auricular pain caused by wearing too tight eyeglasses temples for an extended period of time. Blackview BG802 is made of eco-friendly titanium alloy and weighs only 25g, which significantly reduces pressure on ears when compared to some 50g glasses in the market; and its memory temples do not need to be adjusted every time, allowing them to fit the shape of users’ ears perfectly without leaving traces. To alleviate nasion pain caused by wearing hard eyeglass temples for an extended period of time, Blackview BG802’s silicone nose pad provides a soft and comfortable wearing experience by evenly distributing the pressure of the eyeglasses across the bridge of the nose, leaving no marking without pain even after 8 hours of wearing. To solve the problem of hinge breakage caused by overly loose hinges, Blackview BG802 employs reinforced hinges that are less likely to break and have been tested up to 5,000 times to ensure durability.

All these comfortable designs make it perfect for all face shapes.

Durable and Eco-Friendly Materials

– Easy to Clean + Easy to Take

In addition to comfort in wearing, Blackview has considered the user’s concerns about lens cleanliness and portability. Some users are concerned about getting oil, fingerprints, or dust on their glasses. The oleophobic layer of the Blackview BG802 is oil and fingerprint resistant, making it less susceptible to oil, fingerprints, dust, and other particles. In comparison to other glasses that require professional cleaning with cleaning solutions, Blackview BG802 is as clean as new after a quick wipe with an eyeglass cloth. Some users are concerned that the glasses will be too heavy and large to carry while they go out, so the eco-friendly nano-resin material used in the Blackview BG802 is very light, weighing only half an egg, and the frame of the glasses is small, which is just half the size of a cell phone, making them easy to carry on any occasion. Whether it’s a biking trip on the beach, shopping in the market, or walking on campus, the users won’t be burdened.

Prices and Availability

