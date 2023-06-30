According to surveys, over 90% of people using regular tablets face issues such as screen breakage, liquid intrusion, causing them significant troubles. As a leading manufacturer in the rugged phone market, there has been a growing interest among Blackview global fans in rugged tablets in recent years. Excitingly, according to leakers, Blackview may launch its first rugged tablet, Active 8 Pro, in July, which meets top-level MIL-STD-810H military-grade standard, leading IP68 and IP69K waterproofness, featuring the advanced 6nm Helio G99 chipset, 22000mAh mega battery, quad Harman/Kardon smart-PA BOX speakers, 48MP and 16MP cameras, 10.36-inch 2.4K display, and a complimentary stylus pen, offering users a more rugged lifestyle for work, study, and entertainment.

Outstanding Ruggedness:

Considering the potential issues that users may encounter when using regular tablets, such as screen breakage, water immersion leading to device damage, Active 8 Pro features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 screen and has certified top-level military-grade standard MIL-STD-810H, as well as leading IP68 and IP69K waterproofness, Active 8 Pro excels in terms of shockproof, waterproof, dustproof, and scratch-resistant capabilities.

Gigantic Battery:

Considering users’ needs during long trips and battery consumption is high and charging is not always feasible, Active 8 Pro is equipped with a massive 22,000mAh solid-state battery, providing an astonishing standby time of up to 1,440 hours. Moreover, Active 8 Pro can operate normally within a wide temperature range of -40°C to +60°C.

Top-tier Speakers:

To provide users with a clear audio experience while listening to music, or watching movies, Active 8 Pro is equipped with top-of-the-line quad Harman/Kardon Smart-PA BOX speakers, with professional tuning by Harman AudioEFX®, Active 8 Pro has undergone dual breakthrough upgrades in both software and hardware.

Top-notch Display:

To provide users with an excellent visual experience in work, study, and entertainment, Active 8 Pro is equipped with a top-notch 10.36-inch 2.4K large display. In PC mode, Active 8 Pro instantly transforms into a laptop. Additionally, a complimentary stylus is included for precise document editing. Moreover, Active 8 Pro has been certificated by TÜV SÜD for Low Blue Light and offers three eye-care modes to safeguard users’ eye health.

First-rate Cameras:

To allow users to capture clearer images, Active 8 Pro is equipped with a first-rate 48MP Samsung® rear camera and 16MP front camera. With the latest ArcSoft® 4.0 algorithm, Active 8 Pro offers a 17% improvement in photography effects.

Cutting-edge Performance:

To provide users with a smoother experience, Active 8 Pro is equipped with cutting-edge octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor based on 6nm technology, boasting a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. Additionally, Active 8 Pro comes standard with generous 16GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and supports up to 1TB of TF card expansion, allowing users to enjoy a smoother experience and provides ample memory for their work, study, and entertainment needs.

More Robust Privacy:

To ensure that enterprise users can handle sensitive information with greater peace of mind while minimizing the risk of data leaks or theft, Active 8 Pro is equipped with DokeOS_P 3.0 based on the latest Android 13, enhancing the overall security of Active 8 Pro.

Among the numerous advantages mentioned earlier, Blackview Active 8 Pro is poised to exceed users' expectations with its price, however, the confirmation of this claim awaits the highly anticipated global launch on July 10th PST.

