Blackview’s V8900 on the horizon with thermal imaging camera, 10,380mAh Battery, and Android 13

As a thriving tech brand, Blackview is well-known for rugged phones. Recently, they unveils the latest flagship rugged phone, Blackview BV8900 with the upgraded thermal imaging camera, which is also the first one to incorporate UWB, ArcSoft® 4.0, 10,380mAh solid-state battery, and DokeOS 3.1 based on Android 13.

Blackview BV8900 has undergone four significant upgrades, including practicality upgrades, photography upgrades, ruggedness upgrades, and fluency upgrades.

Practicality Upgrades: “Find” Has Never Been Easier

– 4× Space Zoom Thermal Imaging Camera with the Same Clarity+10 cm-level Accuracy UWB

Blackview BV8900, powered by FLIR®, is the perfect solution for “Hot -search”, which enables 4x space zoom while keeping its clarity at 80*60 pixels, allowing users to retain a safe distance even in hazardous conditions like fires. In addition to the “Hot thermal search”, it is equipped with UWB for “Cold -search” which has an impressive 10cm precision to eliminate all loss-related concerns.

Photography Upgrades: No Problem in Any Condition.

– Triple Cameras(Smart ISO+OIS) +Advanced ArcSoft® 4.0 Algorithms

Blackview BV8900 has a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP Samsung ® ISOCELL GW3 (Smart ISO and OIS) + 5 MP Rear Camera (assists with Thermal Imaging) in the back and a 16 MP front camera with PDAF tech to focus on users’ beauty. In addition to Google Lens, Pro Mode, Mono Mode, and 4K video recording with beauty, it’s supported by ArcSoft ® 4.0 to improve HDR Mode, Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and Panorama Mode.

Ruggedness Upgrades: Go with Every Rugged Lifestyle

-10,380mAh Solid-state Battery+Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7+ MIL-STD-810H & Leading IP68 & IP69K

For the first time, Blackview BV8900 introduces a game-changing 10,380mAh solid-state battery by employing solid electrolytes instead of traditional liquid electrolytes, making it durable but lighter with high energy density, safer with no flammable components, and more stable with high resistance to temperatures (-30℃ to 60℃). Thanks to its 33W fast charging, only 2.5 hours of charging can last for 45.5 days on standby. With the support of USB 3.0, it enables 2× quicker reverse charging and 10× faster data transfer.

There is no doubt that it maintains its military-grade waterproof, drop-proof, and dust-proof protection with MIL-STD-810H & Leading IP68 & IP69K. In particular, the use of the Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7 display provides 1.5x improved drop performance and 2x improved scratch performance.

Fluency Upgrades: Effortless Fluency at Any Time

-DokeOS3.1 Based on Android 13+MediaTek Helio P90+ 16GB RAM(1:1 RAM Expansion)+256GB ROM+1TB TF Expansion

With an upgrade from Android 12 to Android 13, Blackview BV8900 now has the brand-new DokeOS 3.1, which gives users more options for privacy, personality, convenience, and fluency.

Coupled with 16GB RAM, Blackview BV8900 sports an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 that delivers higher performance with faster system fluidity and lower power consumption. With 256GB ROM and 1TB of storage expansion, users can store the whole world at fingertips with up to 170 K+ cherished photos, 2.8K + funny short videos, or 446K+ favorite songs. Certified by TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light, it boasts a 6.5-inch display with a 2.4K resolution for eye protection. When paired with a smart-PA BOX speaker, it gives users an unmatched audio-visual experience.

Other Functions

More features? Glove Mode, Multiple NFC, the 4-in-1 navigation system, and a helpful toolbox make it more practical in daily life.

Price & Availability

It’s confirmed that Blackview BV8900 will be available for purchase from June 12th to 18th, 2023 PST on AliExpress. Don’t miss out on the early bird offers at only $ 259.99 (down from $399.99) with 35 % off!!!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement