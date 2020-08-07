Bluetooth speakers: How to find the best one

Would you like to have the best Bluetooth speaker?

It can be a tricky thing to buy something innovative and productive. Options are not limited; still, you need to consider many things while spending a handful of money.

Today, everyone likes to have the latest products for personal use. You must be having lots of products for regular use. When it comes to having a Bluetooth speaker that comes under your budget with all the best features, you can find out from our collection.

Here we have made a list of all the best Bluetooth speakers of different shapes, sizes, price, and features. We highly make sure for our users to get the best product.

Do you know that Bluetooth speakers never compromise over sound quality?

Some of the speakers are enriched with impressively room-filling and 360-degree sound as compared to others. It does not matter whether you have a shortage of money or have enough budget; each product given below will be the best pick.

Here is a list of some of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2020:

UE Megaboom 3

UE Megaboom 3 is a portable wireless Bluetooth speaker that gives super-powerful and high-quality 360-degree sound. With rumbling bass, waterproof, dust, and drop proof features, it offers a remarkably high-performance structure.

You will enjoy a genuinely balanced and ideally clear sound. With spatial 360-degree sound, this speaker has a classic cylindrical design that produces impressive and stereophonic sound. No distortion or exaggeration you will witness while enjoying your favorite tracks.

The bigger woofers and greater size produce powerful bass that you can hear and feel. Virtually, this is unbreakable as it has a tough design. It has passed about 25 careful durability tests such as tumbles, drop tests, 1000s of button pushes, and much more.

Don’t worry if your speaker drops or has water spills. It will not get any damage. Moreover, it has all new magic buttons that let you play, pause, or skip tracks directly from the speaker.

A two-tone fabric covers the body of MegaBoom 3, which makes it look adorable. It gives about 20-hours of playtime with the latest battery cell technology used in high performance electric cars.

Furthermore, you can use App to download features including PartyUp Remote On/Off, Block Party, Customizable EQ, Tap Controls, Musical Alarm and much more.

In a nutshell, this speaker can be an ultimately redefined speaker.

Sonos Move

High-end smarts can be experienced with Sonos sound. Sonos brand produces high-quality products. This speaker gives 10 hours of battery time and has Alexa as well as Google Assistant Voice controls.

With 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches dimensions, it has 6.6 lbs weight. Move has a water resistance feature with IP56 rated for splashes. You can have a great sound quality with this wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Would you like to enjoy crispy, booming and highly clear sound?

With Sonos Move, you can have it all as it functions with all streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and sports Apple AirPlay 2 support. Besides, you can even divert the connectivity option from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi easily.

With Alexa and Google Assistant support, you can have all the latest updates of weather. Auto TruePlay of Move, tunes the audio output of the speaker whether you are indoor or outdoor.

Tribit MaxSound Plus

Are you aware of the Tribit brand?

It might be a new brand for some users, but it has made its place in the race of Bluetooth speakers. Regardless of price, it gives high-quality audio to enjoy. MaxSound Plus has dual forward-firing drivers as well as passive radiators in just an 8 inch-long pill shape.

Though it cannot let you have a dream dance party, still it can produce sound clarity that will truly impress you. Moreover, it has an extra bass button that can add a little more vibe.

With Tribit Plus, you can have a playtime of 15 to 20 hours and an IPX7 waterproof rating. For some backyard tunes, this speaker is the best partner. In case, if you don’t want extra bass and want a little 7-inch speaker, then what are you waiting for. It’s one of the best speakers under hundred bucks and you won’t have to break your bank to get top-notch Bluetooth connectivity. This premium speaker can fulfill all your needs.

JBL Flip 5

Who does not want to have fun?

JBL Flip 5 can add up more spice to your fun time. Without any add-ons this portable speaker is the best pick for fun lovers. It gives about 12 hours of playtime and it has 1.2 lbs weight.

With 4.2 version of Bluetooth, Flip 5 has 40mm of drivers and 65Hz-20kHz frequency response. When you use this speaker, you will get to know that not all the best Bluetooth speakers have the most striking specifications.

This speaker has Bluetooth only playback with self-effacing features. However, if you want a strong, grand sounding portable speaker that can compromise over voice control, you will be satisfied with the performance.

It has IPX7 rating and decent design is compatible for outdoor and indoor use. Also, the price is not too much as everyone can have it easily. Moreover, it comes in different colors including striking camo print.

Now, Eco Edition is limited made from 90% of recycled plastic and the whole packaging of portable speaker is biodegradable. If that’s something you don’t want to get then have a look at SoundCore’s Flare 2.

Anker SoundCore 2

Anker is an impressive brand manufacturing products since long. SoundCore 2 has 6.5 x 2.1 x 1.77 inches dimensions with 12.6 ounces weight. You can enjoy 24 hours of playtime with a water resistance feature.

Those who have a limited budget will surely turn to buy this amazing Anker Speaker. Don’t underestimate the size, as it can produce loud, clear and well-balanced sound within an IPX5 rated design. It can bear dust, snow and splashes.

With best in class battery technology, this speaker gives much more time to enjoy. Moreover, it has dual neodymium drivers that make sure to deliver powerful sound.

You can place it in the bag while on your road trip. And it has different vibrant colors to choose from. The price affordability makes this speaker more preferred than other similar brands.

Things to watch out before buying a portable Bluetooth speaker

Nowadays, portable Bluetooth speakers are the best accessories. As our busy routine progresses with connected devices, audio speakers are the most focusing accessories.

High-quality Bluetooth speakers tend to provide multiple features with different price range. On the other hand, basic speakers provide the maximum possible quality with little features. Here is a list of things you should consider while buying a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth is a major element in Bluetooth speakers as the quality of audio and distance all depends upon it. Generally, Bluetooth 4 is the best option because this version can add support for low energy profile.

However, Bluetooth 5 is the most advanced version and it can perk up the data transmission rate.

Charging Style

Standard style of charging is the USB port and it is additional support when you are not at home. These days, most of the speakers tend to have Micro-USB port and it allows you to charge with power banks.

Battery Life

Nobody wants a speaker that does not have enough playtime. Ranging from 8 to 25 hours battery life, batteries of speakers have different stamina according to the technology used in battery.

Portability, Distortion and Loudness

While buying a portable Bluetooth speaker, you need to confirm the portability. Some speakers deliver great sound quality, but they are not portable. Moreover, loudness is another great factor to look for. You have to ensure the frequency range that should be around 100Hz-20,000Hz.

Your Bluetooth speaker should be providing distortion free sound. As you play any track, there must not be any noise and it should be clear all the way.

To Sum Up

These were a few basic things you must watch out before buying a wireless Bluetooth speaker. Always keep in mind the specs, budget, and availability of any accessory you plan to buy.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.