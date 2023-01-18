BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, puts another modular solar generator– the AC500 & B300S on sale on its Canada website on Jan 12th two days after it starts its early promotion, “The Sun Shines Wherever You Go” which will end on Jan 25th. Besides, it is holding an open call for “BLUETTI Heroes” among its global users.

Start at C$5199 (was C$5999), Save C$800

Pulling in $11 million on Indiegogo, this innovative modular generator is finally available on the official store. The 5,000W inverter AC500 is compatible with its companion B300S or B300 battery packs to reach a max capacity of 18,432Wh. With that much power and battery, the combo can keep the whole house going through a long-lasting power outage. The backup system even provides doubled power, voltage and capacity when two units are connected in split-phase mode. Supported by an efficient MPPT controller, the AC500 allows for a 3,000W max solar input. Combined solar power with max 5,000W AC input, the A500 with two or more B300S batteries can be charged at max 8,000W. Quick switchover, full-time UPS and smart App connectivity all make the AC500 a standout backup power source for home use or off-grid living.

Now, BLUETTI offers early bird price for single units or bundles. These huge discounts can save C$200 to C$2000 directly.

EB3A+PV68 Starts at C$549 (was C$599), Save C$50

BLUETTI has recently released the most portable PV68, which is made from monocrystalline silicon and coated with ETFE to ensure a 23.4% conversion efficiency and longer life. Weighing only 3.4kg and producing 68W power from sunlight, the PV68 can be carried around along with small generator, such as the EB3A for outdoor activities. Now BLUETTI slashes $50 off for this bundle, get it at C$549.

AC300+2*B300 Starts at C$6999 (was C$7399), Save C$400

With a modular and stackable approach, AC300&B300 combo stretches the definition of portable power station and allows for easy upgrade to a whole house power system to every need, max at 12,288Wh when four B300 expansion LFP battery connected. The AC300 inverter can power all regular home appliance at ease with up to 3,000W continuous output and a 6,000W surge capability. Two separate MPPT controllers inside give the unit a max of 2,400W solar input and some flexibility to use two different solar arrays. The recharging rate can even top at 5,400W if combining wall adapter and solar panel. The combo also support 240V split phase bonding to run other high-powered equipment, and all-day UPS features to prevent blackouts.

AC200MAX+B300 Starts at C$4999(was C$5299), Save C$300

AC200MAX+3*PV200 Starts at C$3999(was C$4299), Save C$300

A successor to the popular AC200P, the AC200 Max ramps up the technology and offers expandability options through extra battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh, and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even if standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in its belly and can deliver 2,200W power for multiple devices via its 14 outlets, along with two wireless charging pads on the top. There are seven ways to top up the all-in-one power beast, either with 500W adapter, 900W solar panel, lead acid battery, car, or combined dual charging, like 1400W AC and solar input.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

In the new “BLUETTI Heroes” program, all BLUETTI users can apply to become a BLUETTI Hero. About 15 applicants will be chosen to take part in the documentary filming and then can pick any BLUETTI products under US $1000 as a gift.

Anyone who loves road trip, camping, RV living or need backup power for outages and other occasions is warmly welcome to join the program and share its own story.

Click to apply: https://www.bluettipower.ca/pages/heros-2022

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement