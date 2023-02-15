BLUETTI AC500 has eventually raised $11 million on Indiegogo, breaking another record in BLUETTI’s history. As of January, the AC500 and its expansion battery B300S have hit the shelves of Canadian online store and Amazon.

Although sharing many parallels with the first modular model AC300, the AC500 goes far beyond with a bunch of improvements that make it outshine most competitors in the solar generator market.

High-performance Features of BLUETTI AC500

AC500 is 100% modular and compatible with B300 and B300S battery packs for a mind-blowing capacity of up to 18,432Wh. A 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) to cover the power needs in most cases even for high-power electronics. Connecting with at least 2*B300S and charging via AC and PV simultaneously allows an 8,000W max input. 0-100% charging only takes 1.8~2.3 hours, significantly saving your charging time. Nine charging ways available, simply choose any one as you prefer. Built-in advanced BMS and LFP battery to ensure higher security and longer lifespan. Split Phase Bonding Function, connect two AC500s to double the capacity, voltage, and power to 36,864Wh, 240V/10,000W (a Fusion Box Pro is required and sold separately) . Monitor and control at the fingertips with BLUETTI APP. You can enjoy the latest firmware by OTA update over Wi-Fi directly. Weight/ Dimensions: 66.2lbs (30Kg)/ 20.5×12.8×14.1in (520×325×358mm).

Charge Safer, Last Longer

AC500 system adopts selected LiFePO4 battery cells for long-term durability and 3,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity. Compared to the lithium-ion battery that most power stations and power banks use nowadays, the L iFePO4 battery offers optimal performance, which is expected to last for over 10 years.

Efficient Solar Intake

BLUETTI is dedicated to building a future with renewable energy and providing a budget-saving solution to go solar. Built-in with a matchless MPPT solar inverter, AC500 allows a 3000W maximum solar input. Therefore, it’s surely no surprise that recharging it from 0 to 80% SOC by prime sunshine only takes about 1.5 hours. Creating a solar system with compatible solar panels can literally realize power independence as unlimited energy will be available for the entire house, outdoor camping, road trip, etc.

Impressive Home Backup Power

While considering a reliable backup power for emergencies or unexpected blackouts, there’s no better option than AC500. The modular AC500 welcomes up to six B300s battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. Furthermore, thanks to the Fusion Box Pro, two AC500 sets can be connected in series to boast up to a 240V/6,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity, making it a solid power center to run your home essentials for days or weeks.

Monitor& Control at The Palm of Your Hand

The intuitive BLUETTI App allows users to take everything under control, including power in/out, real-time power consumption, charging profiles, and OTA update the firmware to the latest version anytime from anywhere.

Blazing-Fast Recharging

Charging a power monster doesn’t have to be time-consuming. AC500 can be recharged by AC, solar, generator, lead-acid batteries, dual, or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels, and you can efficiently charge the AC500 with a max 8,000W input.

Charging time for AC500 + 2* B300S combo (for reference ONLY):

3,000W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours 5,000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hours 8,000W AC+PV dual charging:≈ 1.2 hours

With the AC500, the future of building a sustainable lifestyle seems fairly bright.

Responsive in The Cold

It generally takes time to wake up a solar generator in chilly winter. However, the B300S expansion battery comes with intelligent self-heating capability that heats up immediately and actively even when the ambient temperature is as low as -20℃, keeping the AC500 system working smoothly during winter.

Pricing

Orders before Feb. 28 will enjoy the early bird price, which is C$2599 for AC500, and C$2799 for B300S, while the AC500+B300S combo only costs C$5199. Buy now before it’s too late.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement