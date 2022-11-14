The biggest sale of the year is almost here. BLUETTI is kicking off the holiday shopping season on November 11. Beyond tons of great deals on power stations, it also offers Exclusive Giveaways, and even arranges Lucky Draws. Score the following best-buys and freebies now or never.

AC300&B300

Starts at C$4199 (was C$4599), Save C$400

The modular AC300 features a 3000W inverter with 16 outlets. Connect it with four 3072Wh B300 expansion batteries, you will get a whopping capacity of 12288Wh. Whether it’s building a home backup power system or providing sufficient power for glampings, the AC300 & B300 combo always has a way out.

Outages always drive people crazy with fears of spoiled food in the fridge and piles of smelly clothes. Luckily, with the AC300&B300 in the house, that will not happen as it can run a 700W fridge for 3.7 hours and a 500W washer for 5.2 hours, totally capable of maintaining a normal life until the grid comes back.

AC200MAX &B230

Starts at C$3899 (was C$4099), Save C$200

The AC200MAX comes with a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2200W inverter. Its capacity is expandable with B300 or B230 battery. Connected to two B230, it can reach a max capacity of 6144Wh. A true power center at home or on the go.

The 16-outlet power beast can power all the essentials in no time. Its touchscreen and intuitive user interface make it a breeze to operate. Besides, a remote control is also accessible when the AC200MAX is connected to the BLUETTI APP, making it easy to monitor power consumption, track battery status and adjust settings.

AC200P&B300

Starts at C$4398 (was C$4799), Save C$401

The AC200P packs a 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2000W AC inverter with a 4800W peak capability. Like the AC200MAX, it can achieve a larger capacity with B230 or B300 battery. With 17 verstatile outlets, the AC200P is powerful enough for camping and outdoor activities. Generally, recharging such a power giant is time-consuming, but the AC200P is an exception as it has 7 ways to top up, especially faster in 1100W AC+Solar dual charging mode.

The EB series is a must-have for campers or nature-goers to stay powered wherever and whenever they go. EB3A, EB55 and EB70S share many common traits:

A LFP battery that remains 80% of original capacity after 2,500 cycles.

An inverter that provides Pure Sine Wave power for sensitive devices

A built-in MPPT controller inside to support 200W solar input

Multiple ways to recharge(AC, solar, generator etc)

A 15W wireless charging pad on the top

A built-in flashlight that enables SOS mode

They also have different highlights to appeal to their audiences.

EB3A – 600W | 268Wh

Starts at C$299 (was C$399), Save C$100

The EB3A is the latest addition to BLUETTI’s line of portable power stations. It supplies 600W power and can handle up to 1,200W surge.

At 10 pounds, the EB3A is relatively lightweight and can be carried anywhere. Its 430W AC+ Solar dual charging is proved to be an edge over its competitors, topping it up in about 1.2~1.7 hours. Running out of power while camping is a thing of the past. Remarkably, EB3A can even support BLUETTI APP connectivity, remote control just needs a few clicks on the phone.

EB55-700W | 537Wh

Starts at C$599.99 (was C$699), Save C$99.01

It’s able to peak at 1400W and put out 700W AC power. Its 13 output options are enough to suit different needs. With a larger capacity of 537Wh, it can give a 10 Wh phone over 45 charges and a 60Wh laptop more than 7 charges.

EB55 also supports 400W AC +Solar dual charging, which means fully charging the 537Wh power bank will only take 1.8~2.3 hours, an hour faster than 200W AC input.

EB70S+PV120 – 800W | 716Wh

Starts at C$1099 (was C$1299), Save C$200

The EB70S is updated in output and capacity. It can power up to 12 devices simultaneously with its versatile DC or AC outputs. A single charge will run a 75W television and a 90W mini fridge for over 8 or 6.5 hours. Large capacity doesn’t come at the cost of flexibility, the EB70S is compact in size and easy to carry around.

Foldable Solar panels-PV120, PV200, PV350

Starts at C$999 (was C$1099), Save C$100 for PV350

All BLUETTI’s solar panels are made from monocrystalline cells that enjoy up to 23.4% efficiency. ETFE coating and IP65 junction box make them stand the test of time. They are also portable and foldable, producing free and clean power at home or in the wild.

They only differ in size, weight and power. To make more power out of the Sun’s rays, select solar panels with higher power, like PV350 which allows 350W output.

More Perks from BLUETTI

There are many rewarding surprises for shoppers. For those who spend over C$1000 at BLUETTI Canada site (bluettipower.ca) from Nov. 11th 00:00 AM – Nov. 30th 23:59 PM (EST), they are eligible for a lucky draw to win one of several prizes: EB3A, PV120, PV200 solar panel; C$100-C$150 coupons or BLUETTI’s gifts.

In addition to the lucky draw, buyers will also receive additional giveaways when they reach certain spending thresholds. For instance, a C$5000 purchase gains one a Mini fridge.

These Black Friday deals are Limited-Time, snap them before Nov. 30th 23:59 PM (EST).

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca/.