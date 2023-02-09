BLUETTI is gearing up for a romantic Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, lovebirds are racking their brains to find more creative gifts than traditional flowers or chocolate to express love. Luckily, BLUETTI has rolled out loads of savings on a wide selection of solar generators as of Feb. 6 to bolster the sweet celebration with someone special at home, outdoor entertainment, or RV trips on the road.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S: Upgraded Modular Power at Earlybird Price

AC500+B300S : Starts at C$5199, C$800 off retail price C$5999

AC500: Starts at C$2599, C$500 off retail price C$3099

B300S: Starts at C$2599, C$200 off retail price C$2799

As the most prominent model launched in 2022, the AC500 is sold at a favourable price now on the BLUETTI Canada website and Amazon store. With a powerful 5,000W inverter and an expandable capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh by teaming up with B300S LFP batteries, AC500 can help you get throught long blackouts or extended camping trips. The max. 8,000 input rate (PV+AC) allows a lightning charging speed, 0 to 80% capacity charging takes less than ONE HOUR.

Earlybird prices will end on February 28. Don’t miss out on the best offers!

BLUETTI AC300+B300 Combo: Expandable Power Center

AC300+B300 starts at C$3999 (was C$4598), Save C$599

AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it’s an ideal gift for both outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile Power Monster

Starts at C$2199 (was C$2599), Save C$400

It’s frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. AC200MAX, one of the most popular models in BLUETTI Store, will never let you down. It adopts safe and reliable LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand. Not enough? Then consider connecting with B230 or B300 expansion battery to extend the capacity for increasing power needs.

BLUETTI AC200P:

Starts at C$1899 (was C$2299 ), Save C$400

Coming with 2,000Wh capacity, 2,000W stable power and 17 different plug options, the AC200P is a powerful, long-lasting battery storage solution that can keep your appliances running in an outage, or power your electricity needs on an extended camping trip. And with available solar panel charging, up to 700W, it can keep you powered for several days in the wild. When combining the solar panel and the brick for 1,200W max Fast Dual charging, the solar generator can be ready for use at a moment’s notice.

BLUETTI EB3A/ EB55/ EB70S: Portable Solar Generator Lineup

EB3A starts at C$299 (was C$429), save C$130

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there’s clean air, acres and acres of woods, and mountain streams flowing by. Carry along a portable power station such as BLUETTI EB3A, EB55, or EB70S to conveniently charge your cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. So you will always have enough power to stay connected, every precious moment together will be captured without delay.

By connecting either with Bluetooth or WiFi, remote control, real-time monitor, and OTA firmware update can be done merely with clicks on the cellphone!

BLUETTI PV68/ PV120/ PV200/ PV350: Easy Access to Solar Energy

PV200 starts at C$569 (was C$599), Save C$30

Enjoy a solar lifestyle by hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels, covering from PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350. They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity or angle to generate the optimal solar intake. Given up to 23.4% high conversion rate of the solar panel, your battery can sip power from the sun at high speed and run your electronics for hours on end. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier!

In addition, BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine’s Day Sale. Participants can either upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to express their affection. Free EB3A, PV68, and C$20 coupons are available to lucky winners. Click https://www.bluettipower.ca/pages/valentines-day-sale to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement