A mother gives everything at home and in the office as she endeavors to secure her family’s future. If you want something special to show your love and appreciation on Mother’s Day (officially on Sunday, May 8) , then you’re in luck. BLUETTI has rounded up some gift ideas and will soon announce a new unit.

AC300+B300 Combo- Expandable Power Center

This combo is newly released that will hit the shelf on EDT 10:00PM, May 18th. Though no battery built-in, the AC300 can accept up to 4 B300 battery to reach a 12,288Wh capacity. The Fusion Box Pro can combine 2 such units in series and boost to a massive 24,576Wh/ 6000W/ 240V.

Key Features:

Up to 12288Wh Capacity with 4*B300

2400W Unrivaled Solar Input

3000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter

5400W Blazing Input Rate

24/7 UPS Home Backup

AC200MAX-Versatile Power Monster

(original price C$2,499, sale price $2,299)

Mother’s Day is a nice chance to have a family gathering in the backyard. Place an AC200MAX by the table to make the happy hour last for long. The AC200MAX is a classic yet popular model in BLUETTI Store. The 1400W input rate allows an efficient charging within 2 hours!

AC200P-Reliable Power Backup

(original price C$2,099, sale price $1,899)

Mom provides the core support for most housework at home. However, unexpected outage can drive her into crazy. Consider AC200P as an emergency power supply, with 2000Wh capacity and 2000W output power, it can power almost all appliances including coffee maker, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc.

EB70S-Pack Lighter, Travel Further

(Original price C$799, sale price C$699)

The EB70S’s portability will surprise her at the first glance. The ergonomic handle can save her hassle while moving. Hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 makes it a remarkable power source with endless energy when the sun shines.

Another exciting news, BLUETTI will launch a #BLUETTIwithMom campaign on Mother’s Day, invite members on Instagram to share the sweetest moment/story with their mom to win a free BLUETTI power station. Follow BLUETTI Canada on Instagram to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/