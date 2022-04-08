As Easter is around the corner, it’s a great time for family gatherings or planning an escape from the city to relax your mind and soul in the wild. To cater to such off-grid power needs during the holiday, BLUETTI, an innovative pioneer in the power storage industry for over 10 years, is now offering a limited-time Easter assortment, starting from Apr 7, 7PM PDT and ending on Apr 18, 7PM PDT. Scroll down to learn more about the extraordinary lineup of products on promotion.

AC300+B300 Combo- Expandable Power Center

Though no battery built-in, the AC300 is 100% modular, which can be connected with up to 4 B300 battery packs to reach a 12,288Wh capacity. The 3000W Pure Sine AC inverter is built for securely running high-load devices. The BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro can combine 2 such units in series and even boost to a massive 24,576Wh/ 6000W/ 24V, which is sure to cover all household power needs for a day or two.

AC200MAX-Versatile Power Monster

AC200MAX was newly-released and soon became one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI Store. It features 16 outputs to run multiple devices at the same time. The upgraded LifePO4 battery chemistry is designed to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. Flexible to recharge it in 7 ways, the maximum 1400W input rate allows it to efficiently top up to full within 2 hours!

EP500-Unparalleled Power Backup

While considering purchasing a solar generator as an emergency power supply, then EP500 shall be on the top list without a doubt. With the help of the Smart Home Panel, it can be integrated into the home grid due to the seamless 24/7 UPS function, ready for power failure anytime. By connecting either with Bluetooth or WiFi, remote control, monitor, and firmware update can be done merely with clicks on the cellphone!

EB55 & EB70-Pack Lighter, Travel Further

These two siblings are highly competitive in the latest market in terms of portability. Besides being ultra-lightweight, the easy-to-carry handle is ergonomically constructed to save much hassle while moving from one place to another. Simply hook up with BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 to make it a remarkable power source with endless green energy only if the sun shines through.

PV350 Solar Panel-Fully Loaded Anywhere, Anytime

Widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200P, AC200MAX, AC300, AC300, EP500, EP500PRO, EB240, EB150, and most solar generators in the market, PV350 solar panel is made of advanced laminated technology and long-lasting ETFE material to withstand daily scratch and water splash. The 350-Watt monocrystalline can ensure a high conversion rate up to 23.4%. Always stay powered along the way.

OTHER BLUETTI DEALS TO SHOP THIS EASTER HOLIDAY:

Product Model Original Price Spring Sale Offer Discount AC200P $1,599 $1,499 $300 AB300+2*B300 $5,799 $5,399 $400 B300 $1,999 $1,899 $100 B230 $1,399 $1,299 $100 PV200 $469 $429 $40

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement