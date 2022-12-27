BLUETTI’s “Share Your Story” campaign is in full swing. It begins on December 15, 2022 and will end on January 15, 2023. All participants have the chance to win free solar generators, solar panels, outdoor gears, coupons and BLUETTI Bucks, which can now be used to redeem BLUETTI Lifestyle products, besides its previous exchange for coupons.

“We’d love to hear from our users, and want to know how our products can make some difference in their lives. Meanwhile, by sharing stories, our global users can be inspired by each other, and unlock more scenarios ”, James Ray explained the motive of this online activity.

All users can participate with a short Youtube video telling their special moments with BLUETTI products. It only takes two steps to join, firstly make and post a short video centered around experiences with BLUETTI products on Youtube with #BLUETTIstory for its title; secondly, submit the video link on the BULUETTI website. Then, wait for the winner announcement by email and get rewards.

Whether it’s a clip from a camping trip, a wilderness expedition, a garden party, or happy family time during a power outage, as long as the story related to BLUETTI power backup will earn a chance to win free solar generators, hand-picked gifts, coupons and more.

Prizes at a glance: Cash US$100, EB3A, PV120, EB55, BLUETTI T-shirt, BLUETTI Hoodie, BLUETTI mini-fridge, BLUETTI Cap, Coupon US$50, BLUETTI Bucks 3000.

Know more contest details, please click https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/pages/share-your-story

Since the prizes are quantity-unlimited, every great works may be the next winner of an EB3A.

Bucks for BLUETTI Lifestyle Products

BLUETTI recently added a BLUETTI Lifestyle section to its website homepage as a way to strengthen its connection with its users and show its appreciation for their support and likes.

As every dollar spent at BLUETTI official store or other third-party platforms, a BLUETTI Buck is deposited into a user’s account. Nothing lasts forever, and neither do BLUETTI Bucks. They will expire after 12 months from the day they were earned. Typically, buyers use the Bucks to offset their next order after redeeming them for coupons or gift cards. However, for those who are not in demand during the validity period, they will see their Bucks wasted. To make up for this, BLUETTI Bucks are now redeemable for many useful BLUETTI Lifestyle products, including but not limited to the following:

Outdoor gears

BLUETTI mini fridge 4999 bucks: 4-liter, it can cool or heat six 12-oz cans and has a movable shelf for separate storage. Two ways to charge: by home outlet or car.

BLUETTI tableware set 4999 bucks: Includes a cooking pot, a frying pan, a teapot, a spoon, a knife, a fork, a lock, two cups. Made of hard alumina, they are solid, lightweight and essential for outdoor activities.

BLUETTI handheld vacuum 5499 bucks: Bottle-shaped, portable easy-to-use and has strong suction. It sucks out crumbs or pet hair from hard-to-reach areas between cushions or dirt from under car seats.

BLUETTI camping lantern 1999 bucks: Rechargeable, portable, waterproof and hangable with a carabiner. It has 3 brightness modes: daylight, warm light and SOS flash.

BLUETTI phone tripod 2499 bucks: Scalable, aluminum-alloy-made, portable one-piece design, Bluetooth remote control. It can rotate freely to allow horizontal or vertical camera mode on Android or iOS phones.

BLUETTI power strip 1999 bucks: 3 grounded outlets and 3 USB ports, multiple safety protection features for multiple device charging.

BLUETTI multimeter 1999 bucks: Safe and accurate for professional electrical testing or home use.

BLUETTI brand apparel and other useful gadgets.

BLUETTI Hoodie for 3999 bucks, T-shirt for 1499, cap for 699 bucks the same amount needed by stickers, key chain. For more details, check https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/collections/BLUETTI-lifestyle

BLUETTI always takes its users seriously and strives to improve their experience by offering premium products and thoughtful services.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement