Breo N5 mini: Your Carry-on Massagist

A human-like deep massager enables you to free your hands when using your phone, playing games.

A human-like deep massager enables you to free your hands when using your phone, playing games.

Step into the realm of relaxation and relief with the innovative Breo N5 Mini Neck and Shoulder Massager. In today’s fast-paced world, where extended screen time often leads to discomfort, stress, and pain, the Breo N5 Mini offers a much-needed solution. Spending hours on mobile devices, tablets, and computers can result in the phenomenon known as “tech neck,” leading to muscle tension, reduced blood flow, and even conditions like cervical spondylosis.

And that’s not all – as a gesture of appreciation, we’re pleased to present an exclusive discount coupon, making relaxation and pain relief even more accessible. By incorporating the Breo N5 Mini into your self-care routine, you take a proactive step towards better well-being. Elevate your self-care routine and embrace the soothing power of the Breo N5 Mini Massager today. Your journey to a more relaxed you starts here.

Engineered for unrivaled comfort and convenience, this remarkable device provides effective relief for a range of ailments from neck and shoulder tension to chronic migraines that help improve sleep and health.

Why Choose the Breo N5 Mini?

Human-like Kneading Massage：Unlike ordinary massagers, Breo N5 Mini features massage heads designed to mimic human hands. Experience an expertly targeted deep-tissue kneading massage that mimics the touch of a real chiropractor, providing unparalleled relaxation and comfort.

Human-like Kneading Massage: Unlike ordinary massagers, Breo N5 Mini features massage heads designed to mimic human hands. Experience an expertly targeted deep-tissue kneading massage that mimics the touch of a real chiropractor, providing unparalleled relaxation and comfort.

Pgrade backpack design: Say goodbye to traditional capes. The N5 Mini features an innovative backpack design with a built-in lithium battery, allowing you to multitask with ease. Whether you’re doing housework, working, watching TV, or even traveling, the N5 Mini will keep you pain-free and hands-free.

Multi-point massage: Enjoy a comprehensive massage experience

targeting multiple body parts at the same time. While other massagers only focus on one area, the N5 Mini covers your neck, shoulders, back, waist and legs, providing multiple relief for your entire body.

A Warmth that Nurtures: N5 Mini’s heat function goes beyond traditional massagers. Experience the gentle warmth of 107.6 Fahrenheit degrees to improve blood circulation, relieve neck and shoulder muscle pain and promote overall relaxation.

A Versatile Relaxation Companion for Diverse Needs：

Whether you’re a gamer, academic, professional who spends long hours at a desk, a parent who manages chores and babysitting, or an adventurous traveler, the Breo N5 Mini has you covered. Even for travelers, peace can now be found on long journeys. Besides, it is especially a perfect neck massager for women and a thoughtful gift choice for parents, spouse or best friend.

Discover Features of the Breo N5 Mini

Graceful and Light

Weighing a mere 1250g, the N5 Mini has been designed to embrace you with comfort and portability.

Safe and Comfortable

Benefit from the safety thermostatic heat press and automatic power off feature to prevent overheating. Effortlessly uphold hygiene with the easy-to-wash lining.

Whispers of Serenity

45dB soft operating volume ensures a quiet environment. You can indulge in a massage without disrupting your surroundings.

Customizable Massage

You can customize different massage zones, intensities, and modes for a personalized massage experience.

Wireless Freedom

With a wireless design, it can be used 7-10 times on a single charge.

Experience the transformative ease of Breo N5 Mini and embrace a life of comfort and ease.

Price and Availability

From September 4th to September 8th you can save $30 on Amazon with our special discount coupon BRAGN5MINI. Which will successfully bring the price down to just $109.99.Alternatively,you can place your order at Breo official website.

Breo introduction

Breo is a brand founded in 2000, specializing in portable massagers for 23 years with more than 200 direct-sale stores in over 50 countries globally. Breo and its subsidiaries have a total of 769 domestic and foreign patents throughout the company development over the past 23 years. Breo launches new models and innovative concepts frequently with international design awards like Red Dot, Good Design Award, and IF design award, etc. Breo was listed in SSE-STAR market in July of 2021, as the first smart portable massager company. Breo N5 mini has sold over 0.8 million pieces all over the world over the past 8 months.