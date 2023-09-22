Over the past weekend, I decided to introduce a new player to my airsoft group: the BreyTac Blank Kit V2. Touted as the next big thing for the Thunder B Grenade, my expectations were set — but cautiously so.

In our indoor battleground, amidst derelict obstacles and blind corners. The instant detonation took both friends and foes by surprise. However, on more than one occasion, the grenade went off sooner than intended.

In a more open woodland setting, the Blank Kit V2’s sound intensity felt slightly muted. The trees and open space seemed to swallow up some of that explosive impact. On the plus side, its consistency, powered by the 9mm blanks, was commendable. Each throw had a predictable outcome.

The next day, a few things became evident. The Blank Kit V2, with its cost-efficiency and durability, has its merits. But it’s not without its quirks. The weight might hamper some throws, and in the wrong scenario, its instant detonation can be both a blessing and a curse.

Would I recommend it? To the right player, in the right setting, absolutely. But for those accustomed to the traditional Thunder B experience, it might take a game or two to adapt.

As with all things airsoft, it’s about finding the gear that matches your rhythm. And for now, the BreyTac Blank Kit V2 has found a tentative spot in mine. But only time will tell if it becomes a mainstay.

Footnote: This review is based on personal gameplay experiences and is shaped by the intricacies of our particular battleground. Your mileage might vary.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement