Bunzz, the largest DApp development platform in Asia, developers joining the next wave of Web3 with LasTrust, 3,300 developers have already joined!

LasTrust, a web3 startup, is pleased to announce that 3,300 users have been registered on their DApp development support platform “Bunzz” since launch last January. LasTrust provides blockchain technology solutions and services to help businesses grow and scale. Bunzz is a distributed application development platform that helps developers build and deploy decentralized applications.

What is Bunzz?

Bunzz is a development platform that makes it easy to use smart contracts that build DApp as modules. Its security is audited, so developers can launch a DApp quickly and easily with confidence.



With the recent launch of Bunz’s DApp store, it’s easy to imagine the next generation of OpenSea and Axie Infinity emerging from the myriad of projects currently available. With more than 900 DApp projects to choose from, Bunz offers a wide variety of options for those looking to get involved in the emerging world of decentralized applications.



Despite the current market crash, Bunzz’s user base continues to grow steadily. This can be attributed to the growing demand for DApp development. Bunzz is well-positioned to meet this demand, and can therefore be considered an indexed investment in Web3. Bunzz’s strong foundation and ability to weather market volatility will continue to serve it well in the future.

Landing page: https://bunzz.dev



Documentation: https://docs.bunzz.dev/product-docs/introduction/what-is-bunzz

What kind of DApp development does Bunzz allow?

Several companies are using Bunzz modules to develop the smart contract layer for their NFT marketplace development. Development companies that have been commissioned by major enterprises to develop NFT marketplaces are using Bunzz to develop their services. Several Web2 developers started their career as Web3 developers by developing DApp using Bunzz. Several companies have asked Bunzz’s development team to assist them with their DApp development.



In this way, Bunzz is actually being used in the field of DApp development and has achieved product-market fit.

Bunzz plans to issue utility token



Based on the use case of Bunzz as a development support tool for DApps, Bunzz ultimately aims to build and implement a “smart contract ecosystem”.

The Bunzz ecosystem will be based on smart contracts and will allow users to develop their own modules which can be used by other members of the community. The Bunzz team have extensive experience in this area and are confident that they can provide a secure and user-friendly environment for users to create and share their modules. For more information on the token to be issued and the history of the ecosystem development, please refer to the following link: https://www.notion.so/lastrust/DApp-Bunzz-c2fee4d96b8e46b885d4fc37bc3ac294



Funding Plans for Bunzz

LasTrust is a company that is committed to providing the best possible experience for its users and customers, and are always looking for ways to improve. LasTrust is happy to provide further information for its investors at https://www.bunzz.dev/contact.

Upcoming Bunzz Hackathons

Exciting times are ahead for the Bunzz community! LasTrust, one of the most renowned organizations in the blockchain space, will be hosting a hackathon specifically for DApps built on Bunzz. This is a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming developers to get their work in front of some of the most influential people in the industry. The details of the event have not been finalized yet, but they will be announced soon on discord. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to take their DApp development to the next level.

References:



Bunzz, one of the largest DApp development platforms in Asia, has surpassed 3,300 users, and developers who want to participate in Web3 are enthusiastic about this development tool!. PR Distribution™ – #1 Press Release Distribution. Retrieved June 1, 2022, from https://www.prdistribution.com/news/bunzz-one-of-the-largest-dapp-development-platforms-in-asia-has-surpassed-3-300-users-and-developers-who-want-to-participate-in-web3-are-enthusiastic-about-this-development-tool/9172554

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement