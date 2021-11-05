If there’s one thing that the pandemic has done to people, it’s shown them that they can and should reevaluate their lives. Be it where they work, how they work, what they do for fun, or how they spend their time, the last two years have been eye opening to say the least.

Plenty of people have pivoted during the pandemic, picking up a side hustle or chasing a new hobby. And in the era of Etsy, Pinterest, and social media, it’s easier than ever to reach a global audience. If you have an idea for a cool product, chances are good there’s a way to sell it.

Should you be the type of person who likes to design handcrafted products you may want to consider some custom engraving. But before you worry about how difficult of an endeavor that might be, or how expensive the equipment is, consider the Ortur Audero Laser 1 engraving machine.

Excellent for Novices

At a quick glance one might feel overwhelmed by how these sort of machines look and be intimidated. How does one even beging to assemble one of these, let alone begin using it? That’s what’s great about the Orturs Aufero Laser 1; it comes pre-assembled and ready to go out of the box. It takes all of about one minute to install the laser module and get going.

It’s designed with newbies and beginners in mind, and should you need help there are plenty of videos available to walk you through the process of setup and usage. Moreover, you’ll be primed on topics like maintenance, cleaning the modules or adjusting focus.

And as if that was not enough peace of mind, Ortur has a user community of 20,000+ members who are more than happy to assist.

Advanced Tech Leads to Faster and Smoother Experience

Thanks to advanced tech like its 9th-generation motherboard, the Aufero Laser 1 is able to offer an incredibly smooth and precise engraving experience. Whether it’s wood, glass, stone, stainless, steel, paper, or leather, the tool handles a whole array of materials.

When it comes to wood, its LU2 series laser module can cut through 6mm plywood or 8mm pine board in a single pass. Should you find your needs changing with time there are other laser modules to pick up down the road.

The Aufero Laster 1 supports the Ortur Laser 1.8 series firmware, the brand’s latest and most advanced.

Safe to Use

The concept of lasers and burning might sound scary and dangerous, and it can be if not handled properly. To that end, Ortur has equipped its laser module with a laser shield. Additionally, it has a 24V electric system which allows it to operate at a lower currency.

The Aufero 1 can detect if it has been displaced or tilted and should that happen, the laser will automatically stop to prevent accidents or mishaps or inaccurate engraving. And should your PC crash in the middle of the engraving process, the laser will stop on it own.

Another noteworthy safety feature is exposure duration detection, which automatically cuts power to the laser module if the machine’s motors have not moved in some time.

Post-sales Support

Not only does Ortur provide a large community and tools for help in using the Aufero Laser 1, it also stands behind the product, too. Indeed, it offers after-sales support seven days a week for customers in the US and Europe, 24 hours a day. This means that there’s a company representative ready to help you no matter what time you call.

Get Started!

Ortur offers the Aufero Laser 1 in three different laser module configurations for various needs.

In addition, Ortur offers a total of 150 units of the Ortur YRR rotary roller; it will give one unit away a day for the first five orders each day.

Use coupon code AUFEROTOP1 at checkout to receive $5 off all products except the OLM-2 Pro. Hurry, there are only 50 of those coupons to use!

Check this Google document and you’ll find that there are plenty of discounts and promotions to consider!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement