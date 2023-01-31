Android phone devices are widely used in the world of online gambling these days. Their operating system is open source, which makes it perfect for casino game developers.

So, it’s no surprise that there are now many Android casinos where you can play your favorite casino games.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the best Android casinos today. Right out of the gate, we want to say that Ignition Casino is the best Android app for real money casino games.

But let’s take it one step at a time and dive deep with our top 10 rundown of the best Android casinos for real-money players. Here it goes!

Best Casinos on Android

1. Ignition – Best Android Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Poker tournaments’ GTD may exceed $5M

Best poker events online

$3,000 sign-up promo

Ignition Miles for regular users

30+ live dealer games

Dedicated Android app for poker

Cons:

No support for e-wallet banking

Ignition takes the cake today by hosting the most sensational poker events, with multi-million-dollar GTD tourneys on every corner.

Quality of Android Casino Games: 4.95/5

Although it’s not as big of a games library as some other casinos, Ignition makes up for it in quality. The selection includes all the classics like slots, blackjack, and roulette. What makes this casino so great is the abundance of high-quality poker games and tournaments.

Wow, and what tournaments! Every month, there are events with guaranteed prize pools of as much as $5 million! Not to mention the weekly tournaments with jackpots worth up to $250,000.

And if that’s not enough, you can join the tables anonymously so that sharks won’t be able to target you.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

The $3,000 welcome bonus is a great way to start your adventure at Ignition. The bonus is split into two parts – $1,500 for casino games and $1,500 for poker. Plus, the wagering requirements are only 25x, which is much better than what other Android casino apps offer.

Ongoing promos are also available, especially for poker players. For example, there’s the Bad Beat Bonus and the Royal Flush bonus. If you refer a buddy to the site, you can even score $100.

Banking Options and Payout Times: 4.8/5

You can handle your banking transactions with Ignition using 8 different methods. The site supports credit cards, vouchers, and cryptocurrency. Available options include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Withdrawals are processed quickly as well. If you choose the cryptocurrency option, you’ll receive your money within 24 hours. With fiat options, it might take up to 5 business days.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Service: 5/5

Ignition is perfectly optimized for Android devices. You can play casino games and poker on your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Ignition Poker app.

The support agents are available 24/7, and you can reach them via live chat or email. Also, the Ignition forum is a wonderful way for players to communicate their experiences and connect with one another.

Take advantage of the $3,000 Ignition welcome bonus while the offer lasts!

2. Red Dog – Best Casino on Android for Slots

Pros:

Fantastic slot games, 96% RTP

240% welcome boost

40 free spins for new players

No banking fees, ever

Crypto banking supported

Free casino games for the full catalog

Cons:

You can’t cash out less than $150

If you appreciate an online casino app that offers a higher return-to-player rate than average, then head over to Red Dog. In business for over 10 years, Red Dog hosts casino games exclusively from RealTime Gaming (RTG).

Quality of Android Casino Games: 4.8/5

Red Dog is the home to games from RealTime Gaming (RTG), an industry leader behind some of the most popular casino games in the world.

The site excels with high-RTP slot games, and some of our favorites include Achilles Deluxe (95.7%), 5 Wishes (96%), and Bubble Bubble 2 (96.8%).

But it’s not just slots where Red Dog casino games shine; all the games in the RTG catalog offer great value to players. For example, the table game Perfect Pairs Blackjack has a house edge of just 1%.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Enter the bonus code “ADORABLE” when you create an account and make your first deposit, and you will be granted a 240% match on that deposit, plus 40 free spins for the popular RTG slot game Spring Wilds.

If you want to keep the bonuses coming, make sure to take advantage of Red Dog’s reload bonuses, which offer up to a 160% match on your deposits, 24/7.

Banking Options and Payout Times: 4.75/5

There are several banking options available at Red Dog casino, including credit cards (Visa/Mastercard), Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Flexepin. Your deposit will go through immediately, no matter which method you choose.

When it comes time to cash out your winnings, you can receive them via Bitcoin or bank wire transfer. There are no fees for withdrawals, and your cryptocurrency will arrive within one business day.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Service: 4.9/5

The Red Dog casino app is available for Android devices and runs perfectly on all smartphones and tablets. The games have been optimized for mobile play, and the interface has been designed with touchscreen play in mind.

If you need assistance at any point, customer support is available to mobile users 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via live chat or email, or you can use the dedicated phone line.

Claim a 240% match welcome bonus at Red Dog (plus 40 free spins) when you join today!

3. Slots.lv – No.1 Android Casino for Awesome Jackpot Games

Pros:

8-figure jackpot pools

3+ dozen jackpot slots

Over 200 casino games

Leading software studios only

$5,000 welcome bonus in 9 tiers

Cons:

You can’t use e-wallets

If you dream of grabbing a life-changing jackpot sum, you’ll be happy to hear that Slots.lv is one of the best slot sites that host 30 of the best progressive jackpot slots from industry-leading game developers.

Quality of Android Casino Games: 4.7/5

Out of Slots.lv’s over 200 casino games, 30 are progressive jackpot slots. You can pick your poison from many popular titles, including Mega Moolah, Cleopatra’s Gold, and Aztec’s Millions.

This impressive selection is thanks to the platform’s partnership with the likes of Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

What we like about the Slots.lv welcome promotion is that it applies not just to 1 or 2 deposits you make, but to the first 9 deposits.

The promo value of these matched deposit bonuses goes up to $5,000 if you deposit money with fiat currencies, and way up to $7,500 for crypto players.

The casino also hosts a loyalty program where you round up comp points by playing casino games. The more points, the higher your loyalty level, and the better the benefits.

Banking Options and Payout Times: 4.55/5

While we don’t like the absence of e-wallets on the list of banking methods at Slots.lv, we fully appreciate the crypto support.

You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and USDT in addition to the classic fiat options like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. As usual, no fees are charged on crypto deposits and payouts.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Service: 4.65/5

Slots.lv is 100% compatible with Android devices. You can easily navigate the platform and enjoy all the features from the desktop version. We like the fast load times and that the devs retained from adding unnecessary visuals that only clog up the speed.

If assistance is needed, the Help page is top-notch. The FAQ library is quite alright, and you can even join the Slots.lv forum for public discussion with fellow casino players and support team reps.

And speaking of the support team, you can also get in touch with the official agents through the 24/7 live chat or by sending them an email. The first option warrants 5-7-minute replies, while emails take 48-72 hours to receive a reply.

See what the fuss is all about with Slots.lv jackpot slots. Sign up for an account today!

4. SuperSlots – Best Real-Money Android Casino for Welcome Bonuses

Pros:

Best bonuses in the industry

Up to $6,000 bonus for fiat deposits

400% bonus for crypto

Excellent online slots

Fun and functional mobile design

Cons:

High wagering requirements for the crypto bonus

Quality of Android Casino Games: 4.7/5

SuperSlots offers not only several popular game providers, but also the almighty BetSoft. What makes them so great are their 5-reel slot machines accessible on the platform.

Right now, our favorite is Rags To Riches because we’re in the mood for greater volatility. But if you’d prefer something less intense – with a smooth jazz vibe to boot – try Wilds Of Fortune instead. It’s also a 5-reel slot machine, but with 10 lines and medium-level volatility.

SuperSlots also hosts classic table games and about 2 dozen live casino games if you want to handle your online gambling with real croupiers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Are you looking for a great deposit bonus? If so, this is the right place for you! We are looking at six consecutive bonuses when you use fiat currency.

Deposit bonuses give you up to $1,000 each, but it’s the match rates that differ.

By entering the promo code SS250 on your first deposit, you score a 250% match boost. Then, the code SS100 applies 5 times and gives you a 100% match bonus every time – just as you guessed.

With the crypto bonus, you could earn up to $4,000 on a single deposit! It’s easy to use, too – simply enter the code CRYPTO400 when prompted, and a 400% match deposit bonus will be granted to you.

You must bet 35 times the original amount for the fiat promo and satisfy a higher wagering requirement for the cryptocurrency promotion.

Banking Options and Payout Times: 4.5/5

As was mentioned before, SuperSlots allows for both fiat and cryptocurrency currencies. And as usual, those who use cryptocurrency always have it easier – which is the case with SuperSlots.

The available options feature not only Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also some of the less prominent altcoins like Ape Coin.

For standard banking methods, credit cards, checks, and bank transfers are all accepted. However, there are zero fees for cryptocurrency payouts and deposits.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Service: 4.6/5

You can use any Android device you have to play mobile games at SuperSlots. The catalog of the best mobile slots is easy to access and covers all the jackpot slots from the desktop edition.

The Help section on the website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. We had no issues contacting customer support representatives. They were responsive and helpful once we got in touch. We recommend using the live chat option for 24/7 access to customer support.

Click here to browse through the latest bonuses at SuperSlots!

5. Bitstarz – Best Casino on Android for Crypto Users

Pros:

5 BTC welcome bonus (4 tiers)

180 bonus spins

10-minute withdrawals in most cases

Provably fair games

Over 4,000 casino games

Cons:

A few geo-restrictions for the live casino

Cluttered front page

If you’re riding that crypto wave, Bitstarz is the No. 1 crypto casino in the world. Closing in on a decade of operation, the site is fully optimized for Android users and offers an impressive collection of more than 4,000 games.

Quality of Android Casino Games: 4.5/5

Bitstarz has around 4 dozen game studios. It’s hard to keep track! Some of its standout features include provably fair casino games and exclusives that you won’t find anywhere else.

Provably fair casino games utilize blockchain-based algorithms that are open to the public and can be verified for game fairness.

For something truly special, try Master Of Starz. This 5-reel high-volatility slot delivers life-changing six-figure payouts. And it’s a Bitstarz exclusive, meaning you won’t find it anywhere else.

The casino app offers over 4,000 games in total, and while live dealer games are restricted in some regions, the selection of table games is fantastic wherever you access the gambling platform.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you register and verify your account with Bitstarz, you will earn 20 free spins right off the bat. After that, the first deposit could double your balance – up to 1 BTC- and you will receive additional 180 bonus spins.

In sum, the first four deposits could potentially net you 5 BTC. The wagering requirements are slightly higher than average, though.

Once you’ve used up your bonus funds, check out the tourneys on the site. There’s Table Wars for table games and Slot Wars for – you guessed it – slot machines.

Banking Options and Payout Times: 4.3/5

At Bitstarz, you can use crypto or fiat currencies- depending on what you’re more comfortable with. In some regions, however, it’s crypto only – no fiat.

The list of available options includes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and more.

This site charges no fees, and payouts are processed within 5-10 minutes in some cases – which is much faster than most top online casinos. In rare cases, payouts may take up to 15 minutes, but this is still fantastic compared to other sites.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Service: 4.75/5

The only downside is that the home page could be tidier and more organized. The casino hosts thousands of games, which can become overwhelming for some.

We didn’t find any slow games or pages; every game and page we checked opened immediately with zero lag. You can get support 24/7/365 via email, live chat, Facebook messenger, and Twitter.

Check out provably fair games at Bitstarz casino!

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Best Casinos for Android Phones

Quality of Android Casino Games:

First and foremost, we checked the quality of the games offered. The last thing you want to do is download a casino app that doesn’t offer any good games. You also want to make sure that the games offered are updated on a regular basis.

The next thing we looked for was variety. We wanted to find the best casino apps that offered various games so that you wouldn’t get bored. So beyond slot games, we like to see video poker games, for example.

Android Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

The next thing we looked at was the bonuses and promotions offered by each casino. We wanted to make sure that you would be able to get the most value out of downloading a casino app.

We also wanted to ensure that the wagering requirements were fair and that the terms and conditions were easy to understand.

Banking Options and Payout Times:

Another factor we looked at was the banking options and payout times. We wanted to make sure that you would be able to deposit and withdraw money quickly and easily.

We also checked if the casino paid out winnings in a timely manner. Needless to say, we looked for the lowest possible fees possible at online casinos.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Service:

Last but not least, we looked at the best mobile casinos’ optimization and support service. We wanted to ensure that the casino app was optimized for Android devices and that the support service was responsive and helpful.

Guide to Casinos on Android

What Are the Best Real-money Casino Apps for My Android Device?

After looking at just about all the gambling apps and gambling sites out there, we can confidently say that the following 5 casino sites are the best options for Android devices.

Ignition is the best option overall. The selection of poker games and tournaments is unparalleled and unbeatable by all the casino gambling apps we tested. The $3k welcome bonus is handy too

Red Dog is our top pick for slot fans looking for high-RTP games. On a similar note, Slots.lv is the best gambling app if you’re looking for casino sites with life-changing jackpot sums.

SuperSlots is where it’s at for bonus hunters. And if you use crypto to pursue that lucky win, casino Bitsarz is the gambling app for you.

How To Find the Best Real Money Casino Apps for Android?

To find the best real-money gambling apps, you need first to check the licensing info and encryption certificate. This is all usually available in the footer menu at any real-money casino.

Needless to say, the mobile casino should be optimized for Android phones and Android users.

Beyond that, dive into the gaming catalog. Check the selection of mobile games, the quality of software providers, and the overall variety.

When inspecting deposit bonuses or any free spins bonus, look beyond the money sum and check the wagering requirements and other bonus terms.

Then check the payment options. Your preferred banking method should be supported, and the fees should be as low as possible. Red Dog has zero transaction fees, for example.

Finally, drop the support team a line and check their responsiveness. Based on all this, we can say that the best Android app for real-money casino games is Ignition.

Where Can I Find Android Casinos?

There are a number of ways to find Android apps for gambling games. One way is to search the Google Play Store for “gambling” or “casino.” This will bring up a list of apps that are available for download.

Another way to find Android apps for gambling games is to visit the websites of popular online casinos and look for their Android app. Many online casinos offer Android apps that can be downloaded from their website. But many will also just redirect you to the Google Play Store.

Are Mobile Android Casinos Safe?

Yes, they are – at least the mobile casinos recommended in this guide. We only recommend licensed, reputable casinos that are safe for players.

When it comes to playing at a mobile casino, safety should be your number one priority. Fortunately, the mobile casinos recommended in this guide are licensed and regulated by trusted authorities.

They offer fair games, safe banking options, and responsible gaming features. Check out Ignition casino as our top pick for the best gambling sites.

Is Ignition a Legit Android Casino App?

Yes, Ignition Casino is a legitimate online casino app. It is licensed by Curacao eGaming and has been in operation since 2016.

Ignition Casino offers various online casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, live casino, bingo, and more. It also has a virtual sportsbook and top-tier poker tournaments every single month.

You can access the poker section through the dedicated app on Android phones via Google Play Store.

Do Android Online Casinos Pay Real Money?

Yes, Android online casino apps do pay real money. However, you will need to make a deposit in order to play for real money.

Many Android casinos offer welcome bonuses when you make your first deposit, so be sure to check out the casino’s promotions page before making your deposit. We always recommend checking free casino games before wagering real money.

Do Android Casinos Have In-app Purchases?

No, all of our recommended casinos are free to download and use. You will never be asked to make any in-app purchases at the Android online casinos on this rundown.

Which Android Casino Offers the Biggest Casino Bonus?

Of all the Android gambling apps, SuperSlots delivers the best welcome bonuses for mobile games. It beats other Android casinos with a 6-tiered welcome package going up to $6,000, and a 400% match 1st deposit bonus for crypto users, going up to $4,000.

Comparing the Top 5 Casinos on Android

Ignition: This is our best Android casino app overall. Known as the leading destination for poker games and tourneys, this mobile gambling platform hosts a finely-curated selection of the best real-money games from multiple providers. As a new player, you can claim the $3,000 welcome bonus for poker and different casino games.

Red Dog: The best slot app for high-RTP online slot machines. Red Dog is the home to the heap of the crop from RealTime Gaming (RTG) and boasts an attractive 240% welcome bonus, along with 40 free spins on the slot game Spring Wilds. You must enter the promo code “ADORABLE” to activate the promotion.

Slots.lv: Searching for an online casino that boasts slot games with multimillion-dollar jackpots? Slots.lv is your best bet, boasting eight-figure prize pools and a welcome bonus of up to $5,000 ($7,500 if you opt for crypto banking).

SuperSlots: Come to SuperSlots for the most generous online slot machine bonus promos! They welcome users with up to $6,000 in 6 tiers if they use fiat and a whopping 400% first-deposit bonus of up to $4k if they deposit with crypto. Nice!

Bitstarz: For cryptocurrency fans looking to gamble online with real money, there is no better option than this casino! With 4,000+ slot games available and super-fast withdrawals, it’s one of the best online slots apps around. Plus, the welcome bonus goes all the way up to 5 BTC.

How to Join an Android Casino App

Joining online casinos is easy as pie. Here’s how to create your online casino account in 4-6 minutes using Ignition as an example.

1st Step: Register Your Ignition Mobile Casino Account

Head over to the Ignition real-money casino and click the Sign-Up button. A registration form will pop up.

Provide the required info. Make sure you can access the phone number you enter.

Agree to the casino’s terms and conditions, and click the Register button.

2nd Step: Online Casino Account Verification

The casino app will send a verification code to the phone number you just entered in the first step.

Enter the code at the mobile site. You are now eligible to log in to the mobile gaming platform.

3rd Step: Deposit Money and Take Your Casino Bonus Funds

At the cashier, select the banking method you wish to use.

Adjust the sum you want to deposit and claim the welcome bonus.

You can now play casino games. We recommend checking the free gambling games first. Have fun!

Have Fun Playing at the Best Casinos on Android!

OK, wrap-up time! The best real-money Android casino app is Ignition. The poker experience at this place is out of this world, but other casino games aren’t shabby either.

We recommend downloading Ignition’s dedicated Android casino app for poker. Also, don’t miss the $3,000 two-level welcome bonus.

Beyond Ignition, we believe that Bitstarz is the best real-money casino if you don’t just use an Android phone but also prefer to pay with cryptocurrency.

Whichever Android apps you opt for, use the casino sites responsibly. Always check the free casino games first, and never lose sight of having fun. Stay safe and happy gambling!

