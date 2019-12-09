CHUWI UBook figures to be more cost-effective than Microsoft Surface Go

In early 2019, CHUWI launched a 2-in-1 tablet UBook on Kickstarter, which had raised more than 450,000 dollars. Recently, CHUWI upgrade the configuration of UBook and relaunch it this month.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Upgraded to Intel N4100, more powerful and smooth

Upgraded from the previous Intel 6Y30 to the Intel N4100, the processor features quad-core and four threads, the highest frequency reaches up to 2.4 GHz. In addition to upgraded performance, the processor of Intel N4100 has low power consumption, which can work smoothly and efficiently.

For graphic processing, the UBook is upgraded from the Intel UHD 515 to Intel UHD 600, which can decode 4K video easily.

eMMC→SSD, faster than ever

For the storage, UBook has upgraded from the previous eMMC to large 256GB SSD, which is faster in reading and writing. With the storage combination of 8GB LPDDR4+256GB SSD, UBook is more efficient in dealing with multiple tasks.

Compared with the popular tablet Surface Go, the UBook is more cost-efficient.

Storage

Although they have a similar price, the UBook has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, whereas the Surface Go has only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. This is key in the area of reading and writing speeds and overall storage.

Interface expansion

UBook has the interface of versatile USB Type-C, USB 3.0, headphone jack, DC charging, Micro HDMI and Micro SD. Various interface make it easier to charge, upload data and transmit video.

However, the Surface Go only has USB-C, headphone jack, and microSD interface. With the only USB-C interface, it is unable to charge while doing other operations. User has to buy Surface Dock which is specially designed for Surface Connect interface.

In general, the configuration of UBook has upgraded in many aspects. Not only the upgraded processor of Intel N4100 and large SSD storage, various interfaces also make it more powerful to deal with task. As the information released, the price of UBook is about $350. With decent performance and low price, UBook can be a good choice for user to buy a portable 2-in-1 tablet.

For more information about the UBook please visit the Chuwi website.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.