CHUWI UBook Pro unboxed and detailed

Recently, CHUWI launched its UBook Pro with an Intel N4100 processor. Not only does the Intel N4100 processor perform well in daily usage, but it also regulates power consumption intelligently. With great performance and decent price, UBook Pro can be more cost-effective alternative to bigger-name brands.

CHUWI has released its unboxing video on Youtube, showing the detailed hardware information and brief overview of the UBook Pro Intel N4100 version.

As can be seen in the video, the unboxing kit includes the UBook Pro, power adapter, keyboard and stylus.

The UBook Pro has a 9 mm full-metal body, equipped with 12.3 inch 3:2 display ratio IPS screen, and weighs in at only 781g.

The u-shaped kickstand supports step-less adjustment and the maximum opening angle of 145° make it so it works as a laptop, workstation, or tablet.

The HiPen H6 stylus can draw delicately on the screen, supports up to 4096 pressure levels.

Intel N4100 processor is built with Intel’s most advanced 14nm+ manufacturing process, quad-core, four threads, the highest frequency reaches up to 2.4 GHz. With the memory and storage combination of 8GB LPDDR4 and 256GB SSD, respectively, the UBook is smooth and efficient in daily usage.

In the real CPU-Z test, Intel N4100 processor had a single-core score of 182 and a multi-core score of 588. The processor also performed well in GeekBench software with single-core score of 1765 and a multi-core score of 5197. In addition to great performance, Intel N4100 processor also consume low power.

Equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 600 core graphics card，UBook Pro can decode 4K video easily, which provides smooth experience in watching video.

With Win10 operating system and magnetic backlit keyboard, UBook Pro can work efficiently. Benefit from the full-size key cap, user can keep the highest productivity by typing smoothly.

In brief，UBook Pro Intel N4100 version perform well in hardware configuration and daily usage. Meanwhile, lower price make it become more cost-effective.

