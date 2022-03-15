Unfortunately, personal safety is something we all have to prioritize today, no matter where we are. When you don’t know any self-defense techniques, don’t have a bodyguard and are more vulnerable to danger when out in public, there are a few things you can keep on you for safety purposes. One of them is pepper spray. While pepper spray is an effective tool for personal safety, it doesn’t do much beyond harming someone who threatens you. Plegium has an innovative and effective solution to this.

The Plegium App

With Plegium, you’re able to connect your pepper spray device to your mobile device. We encourage you to check out their Genie pepper sprays. These will automatically send out text messages with your location and call your emergency contacts when you use them The intention behind this is not only to keep you safe but to also ensure you get fast help should you need it.

The Plegium app is entirely free, and they take on all costs for texts and phone calls. You can choose between the Smart or Smart Mini pepper spray devices and pair them to your Android via Bluetooth. You can also link five emergency contacts to your Plegium app, and they will be notified whenever you use your pepper spray. This is a groundbreaking invention that allows technology and safety to intersect.

Smart Pepper Spray

Both the Smart and the Smart Mini pepper spray have:

Maximum strength

Location text messages

Phone calls

Battery life up to 4 years

Magnetic quick-release chain

The Smart pepper spray also includes a siren to attract attention and LED lighting to help you see in the dark. When it comes to pepper sprays, we should all be investing in the Smart type.

Choose Safety Today

If you have an Android device or know someone with one who is vulnerable to danger in public spaces, we highly recommend you consider getting a Plegium Smart Spray and connecting it to your phone through the app. It’s always better to be prepared for anything rather than wait for the day when you need help and don’t have it. Plegium sprays are ideal for self-protection. Plus, they bring in extra attention through the app. In a world where we’re unsafe both on and offline, this innovation is an important step towards a better future.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by Noah Erickson from Pexels