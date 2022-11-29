If you’re building a custom PC, you’ve probably been looking at the latest hardware on the market. Frankly, it will seem nothing less than overwhelming. After all, it is hard to shortlist components among all kinds of processors and graphics cards available, where each one has its own set of strengths and weaknesses.

That is why different reputed PC building companies look to offer a better custom pc builder to ease the process. Using the tool, one can find the best parts at every price range to build a gaming rig. Removing and adding one or two products is also a breeze.

When building a gaming setup, the core components that can make or break the budget are the CPU (processor), GPU (graphics card), and Power Supply. In this guide, you will read about what components buyers should consider if they have a budget below $1500.

The Processor (CPU)

The CPU is the engine of your PC. When building a custom gaming PC under $1500, the best CPU is an Intel i7 8700k. It has 6 physical cores (12 logical) and 12 threads which means it can handle a lot of different tasks at once, making it ideal for running complex games.

However, it’s also worth mentioning AMD Ryzen CPUs here. They’re an excellent choice if you want something cheaper than Intel’s product range but still want great performance.

AMD’s best at this price bracket is the Ryzen 7 2700x. Buyers can also consider the Ryzen 5 5600 if they want to spend more on the GPU or other parts. These are fast enough for most games, so either one will work well in your new gaming rig.

The Graphics Card (GPU)

The graphics card’s power will determine how well the gaming setup will handle graphics-intensive games like Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, etc.

Between AMD and Nvidia – AMD GPUs are generally cheaper than Nvidia GPUs, but they provide less power per dollar spent than their rival brand does. If you’re looking for better performance for less money, then AMD GPUs are definitely worth considering.

The top recommendation below the $1500 price range will be AMD’s Radeon RX 6500 XT (4 GB). As far as Nvidia is concerned, buyers can go for the GeForce RTX 3060 (12 GB).

Power Supply

The power supply is the most crucial part of a custom gaming PC build, but only a few people know how to pick one. A quality power supply is essential for building a system that can handle intense workloads and run reliably for years.

A good power supply has several essential characteristics:

It must have enough wattage to accommodate all your components without running into over-voltage or overload situations (which could cause damage).

It should be able to deliver stable voltages at high loads (high current). It means it won’t trip the breaker when you’re gaming or doing other intensive tasks that require lots of power from the system.

Final Thoughts

The best custom PC built under $1500 is the one that meets a gamer’s needs and preferences. That being said, you can consider using any custom pc builder if you’re looking for a general recommendation. It should give buyers a good idea of what hardware components are needed for an optimal gaming experience on today’s AAA titles.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by Pok Rie: https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-motherboard-1432672/