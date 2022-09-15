It’s that time of year again – back to school! Even if you’re like me and don’t have to go back to school, that doesn’t mean that you can’t save money on your back-to-school budget. You can use discounts to get the best deals on clothes, supplies, food, and more.

Here are some of the best discounts to use when shopping for back-to-school supplies:

1. Use Online Retailers

Online retailers offer discounts on back-to-school items throughout the year. Check their websites for specific dates and times when these discounts are available. For example, the Fresco y Mas weekly ad has a host of discounted offers for back-to-school buyers. This Hispanic store compares prices and offers food and other items for kids to carry to school.

2. Join a Back-to-School Club

Many schools offer discounts to members of their back-to-school clubs. This is a great way to get discounts on supplies and merchandise before the school year even starts.

3. Sign Up for Newsletters and Email Lists

Stores regularly send out newsletters and email lists with back-to-school discounts to their registered customers. You can also find these newsletters and email lists on the store’s website.

4. Sign Up for Student Rewards Programs

Several stores offer student rewards programs that give you discounts on back-to-school items and other perks.

5. Use Coupons

Print out coupons and bring them with you when you shop for back-to-school supplies. Look for coupons on specific items, such as clothes or backpacks. If you check the Hy Vee flyer, you’ll find that this popular grocery store has more than 100 coupons to offer in September.

If you’re looking for a delicious, chocolatey snack that’s easy to carry around, then the Nabisco Mini Chips Ahoy! Cookies are perfect! These cookies are small and perfect for snacking on the go or for taking to a party. Plus, they’re easy to store. Just pop them into a school bag or pocket, and you’re good to go. Check out the Hy-Vee flyer this week for discounts.

6. Compare Prices

See which stores offer the best deals on back-to-school supplies. Compare prices online and in store.

For instance, the delicious Nabisco Mini Chip Ahoy! Nutter Butter Bites from Hy-Vee are perfect for any occasion! Nabisco Mini Chip Ahoy! Nutter Butter Bites are a light and airy treat that are perfect for snacking on the go.

The Mini Oreo Cookies Variety Pack includes six different flavors, including chocolate, mint, and peanut butter, so you can find the perfect flavor for your taste. These snacks are also great for parties and special occasions!

You can get these treats cheaper online with the help of coupons and special offers. Compare prices online to get the best deal.

7. Download Specific Apps Offered By Retailers

You’re in for a treat when you download a retailer app, as this can lead to additional savings that you may not get when you shop online or at the store. From Fresco-y-Mas and Hy-Vee to your local drugstore, many offer secret app-only savings and offers.

Retailers are always looking for new way to lure shoppers, and we do tend to shop more by opting for an app purchase and combining it with an in-store pickup. With a little bit of luck on our side, we may end up getting additional savings that we did not bargain for.

Brand sites can have coupons, rebates and specials. For example, Fresco y Mas offers discounted prices for its Deal of the Week and offers a fixed number of points that are added to your account.

During a back-to-school shopping event, you can get additional discounts on specific brands. Knowing which brands are on your list will make it easy to check out back-to-school items for potential savings.

Overall, CyberGuy’s way to get discounted back-to-school items is a great way to save money on your back-to-school supplies. You can find deals on textbooks, backpacks, and more. By using these ideas, you can save money on your back-to-school shopping and have more money left over to buy other supplies or items you may need for school.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement