Dodocool wants to help you “win big” with its Back to School games

Now that the Summer of 2018 is coming to a close, that likely means you’re gearing up to head back to school. Dodocool is hoping to help save you some money as you try and get all of your necessary materials and toys.

Currently, Dodocool is holding its “Back to School” promotion, which allows you to play a “Flop Game”. This is essentially just a card matching game, where you can flip all of the cards and win a discount code.

What can you win?

So, now you’re wondering what kind of discounts you will exactly be receiving. Well, for the first 50 contestants to flip all of the cards, you will win a 50% discount on the following:

After the initial 50 coupons have been redeemed, you still have a chance to win. Everyone who flips all nine cards will win a 25% off coupon for any Dodocool product.

Get your friends involved

In order to give yourself a better chance to win, you will want to share the game with either your Facebook friends or Twitter followers. This can be achieved by signing up for a Dodocool account with one of those accounts.

From there, press the “Start to Light Up” button, and one of the cards will flip. Then, you can use the convenient links below the game board to share this with your friends.

As your friends begin joining in on the fun, you will be given a better chance of being able to flip a card sooner. This makes life easier, as the “standard” way for flipping cards is to simply wait.

Unfortunately, you are only able to flip one card per day until all of them are flipped. But it’s still awesome being able to snag a 25% off coupon even after the 50% coupon is gone.

If you want to get started, hit the button below to head over to Dodocool. From there, get playing and get all of your friends involved to save big!

Save big from Dodocool!