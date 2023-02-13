Rugged phones over the years have had some pretty huge battery capacities but the Doogee V Max is literally maxing out the battery power on a smartphone. At 22000mAh, V Max is the biggest battery capacity smartphone commercially available.

Set to be launched in February, the V Max is the culmination of Doogee’s battery superiority. On a single charge, it is capable of reaching up to an impressive 2300 hours on standby. According to marketing materials from the company, it can last for up to 25 hours of gaming, 35 hours of streaming, 80 hours of music, and 109 hours of phone calls.

It also comes with a reverse charge feature which allows using the Doogee V Max as a power bank to charge other devices. Indeed 22000mAh battery is excessively big so to charge it, the V Max comes with a 33W fast charger.

But there is more to the V Max than its massive battery. For starters, it runs on the premium MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. Fabricated using TMSC’s 6nm process technology for better energy efficiency. That’s not all, the RAM on this phone can reach up to 20GB – 12GB base RAM and 8GB of expandable RAM. Paired with a base storage of 256GB which can be expanded up to 2 TB using a microSD card, this is the fastest memory and chipset pairing.

Moving on to other features, the front of the V Max is covered by a 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ display. The IPS display features include a 19:9 aspect ratio, 401 PPI, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is protected from scratches by a layer of corning gorilla glass.

Even though the V Max is a rugged phone, it doesn’t skimp on its camera sets. Its primary camera is a 108MP Samsung HM2 camera sensor. The second camera is a special one. Best this sensor from Sony is a night vision camera that is capable of taking pictures and videos in total darkness. Two infrared lights on the side make it possible. The final camera on the back is a 16MP ultra-wide camera with a 130° field of view. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie clicker from Sony.

The V max comes with dual stereo speakers that are tuned by Hi-Res. As expected it comes with the IP68 and IP69K ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification, a fast responsive capacitance fingerprint sensor on the side, and four navigational satellite GPS systems (GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and GPS). It also features NFC, dual nano sim card, and TF card slot.

V Max is expected to be launched a day before valentine’s day on February 13th. They will be available for purchase on AliExpress and Doogeemall platforms. It is priced at a starting price tag of $329.99 (this price point is only available on AliExpress) between February 13th – 17th.