Doogee, the number one rugged phone manufacturer just announced the new Doogee V30T as a new addition to its V-series. The rugged phone is the fourth in the cycle in the series that releases devices with flagship-level features including the fastest chipsets, best designs, and large batteries.

Since its inception last 2 years, Doogee V-series has been a catalyst for innovation in the industry. The V10, V20, and V30 pioneered cutting-edge technologies such as inbuilt thermometers, dual display, and eSIM respectively while effortlessly brimming with classy designs.

Joining the prestigious V-series family, V30T comes with a first of its own. It is the first phone in the rugged phone industry to feature a dazzling new finish. Using a unique dual-color technique, a photochromic material was generated and the final finish was a splash of sparkle to complete the galactic look.

The V30T opted for MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 – the most powerful processor in the industry. Built using the 6nm tech process, the processor offers fast, reliable performance and power efficiency. The V30T comes with 20GB RAM (12GB base and 8GB Extended memory) + 256GB base storage setup. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The V30T sports a 6.58-inch display with 120Hz adaptive refresh, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 409 PPI pixel density. The display is also able to reach up to 500nit which makes it very usable on a sunny day. A layer of corning gorilla glass is placed above the panel to protect it from scratches and sudden drops.

Doogee is famous for putting large batteries in its phones and the V30T is no exception. It comes with a 10800mAh battery which translates to up to 300 hours on standby, 24 hours of phone calls, 19 hours of gaming, and 32 hours of streaming. A 66W fast charger will come bundled with the package to quickly recharge the battery.

The V30T comes with a tri-camera setup on its back with a main 108MP camera primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP night vision camera. There is a 32MP front camera that sits in the tiny cutout at the top of the display.

Other features of the V30T include a custom button, NFC, L1+L5 dual-band GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and global frequency support. Last but not least, V30T comes with the IP68 and IP69K ratings, It is also compliant with MIL-STD-810H standards.

Doogee keeps providing its clients with trendy design and an improved experience. With the release of the flagship V30T, its V30 series tends to be perfected. Unique design and powerful functions are undoubtedly the common features of V30, V Max and V30T. Not only now, but in the future Doogee will continue to maintain innovation and provide global customers with amazing products. Let’s wait and see!

Doogee V30T will be available for purchase from April 17th on Aliexpress. It is priced at a starting price tag of $279.99 (this price point is only available on AliExpress) between April 17th – 21st. Now Doogee is holding a promotion campaign where you candirectly subscribe to Doogee mailbox and win a free V30T! Come and join it now!

