Download Instagram photos and videos in a click with 4K Stogram

While there are many useful desktop apps for Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and TikTok, apps for Instagram are still limited to mobile devices.

Instagram was initially designed for mobile use only: you take photos and share them with friends on your mobile device. Today the functionality is extended, and you can also post videos or publish stories. But the basic principle is still the same: Instagram is intended for smartphones and tablets. Thus there are only a few tools that allow access to Instagram from the desktop.

And one of such applications is 4K Stogram. With this software, you can easily download Instagram photos and videos on your computer, back up your Instagram account, and see your friends’ feed comfortably on your PC.

What is 4K Stogram

4K Stogram is a desktop application compatible with any desktop OS: Windows, macOS and Ubuntu. This is an Instagram viewer and downloader designed to help you save any desirable content from Instagram – photos, videos, stories and Highlights.

Let’s dive deep into the outstanding functionality of 4K Stogram.

Instagram photos and videos download

4K Stogram allows you to download to your PC or Mac any photo or video that is publicly visible on Instagram. After you save them on your device, you can enjoy them watching on a large screen, edit as you wish, or use for other purposes.

The app supplies multiple ways of content search and download. You can search for images and videos throughout Instagram by hashtags, locations, and usernames. Simply enter the hashtag or location into the searching field and press ‘Subscribe’.

Be careful when subscribing to hashtags: popular hashtags quickly add up to millions of photos. That’s why 4K Stogram also offers the option of restricting the time period that should be taken into account. The program then only loads the recordings from this period.

The app will load posts that match your criteria, which will be automatically saved on your device. You can stop the downloading process whenever you want and even use the advanced download option to save only that content type you need.

When you subscribe to users, hashtags, or locations, their content will be updated automatically and saved on your PC if you allow it.

Download Instagram stories and highlights

Apart from plain feed photos and videos, 4K Stogram can also download stories and highlights. The course of actions is the same: just enter the hashtag, location or username in the field and press the Subscribe button. If you want to download only stories and highlights without feed posts, set up the required parameter in the Advanced Download Options.

This also allows you to view others’ Instagram stories anonymously.

Back up your Instagram account

If you like, you can also use the program to make backups of your own profile. Once installed, the program will save any photos or videos that you have or will publish on your Instagram page.

This is a useful feature if you’re afraid that your Instagram account will be banned or hacked.

To back up your Instagram account with 4K Stogram, launch the app on your computer. Open Tools at the Menu bar, select the Login option and press it.

Log in with your Instagram credentials. After you’ve logged in, find the Menu bar again and subscribe to your own account.

Doing the same, you can also download your saved Instagram photos and videos.

Explore your friends’ feed

If you’re tired of the Explore Tab on Instagram and want to see someone else’s feed, you can easily do so with 4K Stogram.

To start exploring, type in a username of an Instagrammer whose feed you want to see and subscribe to the user. Then right-click on the field of the account within the app. Select the ‘Subscribe to Followings’ option. Now you’re able to discover this user’s feed as your own and see their followings adding content real-time.

4K Stogram pricing

The 4K Stogram app is available for free. The free option is perfect for trying out the functionality. Individual posts, photos and videos can be easily downloaded with it – even backups of your own account can be done.

However, if you want to follow more than two accounts, you need to upgrade to the Personal or Professional License. For the Personal License, you pay $9.95 one-time, and the license is available for three computers. This tier allows you to subscribe up to 10 accounts and download content without a limit.

The Professional License costs $40 and is valid on three computers and has all the Personal License features. In addition to them, it has auto-update of your subscriptions, unlimited amount of subscriptions, ability to export captions and posts, and is ready for commercial use.

Anyone who can’t live without Instagram will undoubtedly like 4K Stogram. Try it now for free and download any Instagram content in an instant.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.