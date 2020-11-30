Eight of the best apps to look after your kids

If you didn’t know what spy apps are, they are basically apps that are used to spy on people without their knowledge. Such apps are used for tracking their phone, tracking an employee, or watching over kids. By any means, we don’t support the use of these apps for any bad reasons. You shouldn’t use spy apps unless you have their permission. If you are looking for spy apps to look over your kids, that’s definitely fine but please don’t involve in any malicious activity.

So, in this article, we are going to be talking about eight of the best spy apps that are available for Android and iPhone. For clarification, we are simply telling you guys about these apps just for you to know that they exist. It’s all upon you to check applicable laws and make sure that the apps don’t break any of them. Please use them responsibly if you are looking forward to downloading any of these apps. For more about spy apps, check out https://phonetrackerguide.com/ for various app reviews.

iKeyMonitor

If you are looking for apps to help look over your kid’s activity, iKeyMonitor is one of the best options available. It is extremely powerful, very easy to use, and is capable of doing a lot of stuff. It allows you to track the calls, texts on the phone, you can spy on the social media apps. You can also check the websites they are going into, the app also enables location tracking.

An amazing option available on this app is the availability of free plans. This is app is among one of the best spy apps for free. A downside is that this app will work best with older models of iPhones because, in the newer versions, there is two-factor authentication enabled.

FlexiSPY

FlexiSPY is another amazing spy app that offers powerful features. The app allows you to monitor a particular phone on various devices like computers, tablets, laptops, etc. before buying the app, you can try out the demo as well.

A major downside of this app is that though it has tons of powerful features, it comes with an even high risk. In order for using the app, you will have to Jailbreak the phone on which the app is installed.

Jailbreaking has a really big disadvantage, Jailbreaking your phone has a higher risk of your phone getting hacked. In my opinion, putting your personal data at risk to spy on a person is just a dumb act.

XNSPY

XNSPY is a really amazing app for monitoring iPhones. The app has tons of amazing features that are both powerful and easy to use. The customer reviews on the app do reflect how easy the download process is. Downloading and monitoring a phone is literally a piece of cake with this app.

On the other side of the spectrum, I’ve noticed that the customer reviews also state that the customer service of this app is not at all good. Not only XNSPY but most of the apps mentioned in this article have the same issue, bad customer service.

Web Watcher

If you are looking for one of the best spy apps to monitor your kid’s activity, consider Web Watcher your way to go. The company is really proud of the fact that this app doesn’t require you to Jailbreak your phone. The app can be downloaded and used on both apple and android devices.

One of the best features of the app is the Alert Log option. The app also offers a free trial period so that you can check how the app works and get a subscription if you want to.

Cocospy

The app is specially designed for monitoring kids’ activity. It is very easy to use and can be installed on any mobile device. If you want to monitor apps such as messenger and Snapchat, you will have to Jailbreak your phone, it also lacks a free trial. Cocospy is generally accepted over 5 continents around the world.

Auto Forward

Auto Forward makes spying on phones a literal piece of cake. You can remotely access and spy on the target phone with the help of this app. Whatever you want to monitor using this app, you won’t have to Jailbreak. One amazing feature is that this app provides access to audio and media files.

Mobistealth

Mobistealth has a really simple and easy to use interface in the app, you can access social media apps, messages, and calls without having to Jailbreak your phone. The only downside is that the features are really simple and doesn’t include as many features as other apps.

mSpy

With the help of this app, you can look at deleted messages, incoming and outgoing texts as well as the call history on the phone. You can also track the phone with the help of the GPS feature.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.