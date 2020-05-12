Everything you need to know to unlock your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Network lock is a strategic practice of the carriers to force customers not to use their devices with other network providers. If you purchased a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and it is locked, you can safely and quickly unlock it by requesting an unlock code.

By doing this, you can unlock your phone in a few minutes. Best of all, you won’t have to take it to a repair store or leave it with strangers. You can do it on your sofa, at home in a very short time and in a very simple way.

Steps to request the unlocking code

If you want to request the code we recommend Movical to unlock your Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Follow these steps:

Select the model of your phone, in this case the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Choose the country and carrier of origin of the device.

Select the payment currency and the delivery plan for your code.

Fill out the form with your cell phone’s IMEI and your contact information.

Make your payment.

How to unlock your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Once your unlocking code arrives, the next step is to enter it in your phone to make the unlocking effective. To do this, you must insert a SIM card from a different carrier into your phone and turn it on. Then, the phone will display a screen that will request a code.

In this blank space, write the digits we sent you and press Enter. After that, the device will allow you to use your phone without restrictions. It will be unlocked so you can use it with any SIM card you want.

Frequently asked questions on how to unlock Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

How long will it take to unlock my cell phone? Your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G unlocking is permanent phone remains unlocked for its entire life. You can reset your device to factory settings and update the software, the unlocking will not be lost.

Your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G unlocking is permanent phone remains unlocked for its entire life. You can reset your device to factory settings and update the software, the unlocking will not be lost. Can I lose the warranty of my device after unlocking it? No. The network lock is done by the telephone operators that sell the devices and not by the manufacturers. Therefore, you can remove this blocking without any risk of losing the brand warranty.

No. The network lock is done by the telephone operators that sell the devices and not by the manufacturers. Therefore, you can remove this blocking without any risk of losing the brand warranty. Is it possible that the unlock code won’t work? This can happen for several reasons, but it is not common. If your cell phone’s IMEI is reported on a blacklist, it will not work. To find this out, you can contact us and we will help you. The code can also generate an error if you send the wrong IMEI to your phone. If that’s your case, you will have to perform the procedure again, including payment.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.