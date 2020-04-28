Five signal boosters to use for 1,600 sq ft. areas

If you are on the receiving end of a bad mobile signal, we feel for you. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to stay that way forever and there are lots of ways to improve your signal reception. In case you have thought about installing a signal booster but don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place. We have some suggestions for you, but before we get to go over them, let’s have a quick talk about boosters in general and how wide the variety is. Choosing the device correctly is half the work, if not more. So let’s get to it!

What are signal boosters and how do they differ?

In case you have been using the word a lot, without really knowing what it is (don’t worry, we all do that), this is how it works in a nutshell:

Any signal booster consists of 3 functioning parts: the outside antenna, that receives the signal from the mobile tower and passes it on to the amplifier, which enhances this signal before transmitting it to the indoor antenna, that broadcasts the strong signal over a certain area.

Nothing too difficult, but still there are a few nuances to consider when you are trying to choose the right device to serve your needs.

Boosters use different frequencies to function, in order to be in sync with a certain operator, or multiple operators. Our advice is to buy a booster that will function on multiple frequencies, so you won’t be limited to one provider only. Then you’ll be able to switch if you want to.

They are different in coverage as well, in other words, the area of the effectiveness, ranging from 1,000 sq ft, or less, up to 20,000 sq ft and more.

Also, boosters can be designated for a certain service type only and receive Call, 3G or 4G signals. Or, it can be a universal device and take care of all three at once.

It is very important to consider the strength of the outside signal. You’ll need one device to boost a strong outside, but weak inside signal, and a whole other booster if the signal you get outside is weak too.

Now, we want to help you on your quest to find the right booster, so we offer you a few options, assuming you are looking for a device for your personal needs, i.e. with a small coverage, under 1600 sq ft.

Without further ado let’s get to our list and you’ll be able to choose whichever one you find more suitable.

This model of a 4G signal booster will serve you well if you are looking for an affordable solution to your reception problems. It is a dual-band device and will support all major US mobile providers. This model is ideal if you are looking to boost your mobile data signal, which, let’s face it, is essential these days. It will work great for your apartment or small house in the city. In other words, if your outside signal is stable, and you are experiencing difficulties inside the house only. In case your outside signal is low as well, check out this next model. This mobile phone signal booster for all networks is extremely powerful and it will make sure you have a stable signal even if there is only one bar outside. This means it’s suitable not only for a regular apartment, or a house, but also for a remote small farm, or summer house, or a boat. It will work with all major US providers and give you the opportunity to improve your mobile data signal significantly. We all know that even Wi-Fi can be a problem in a remote location. And with this booster, you’ll feel comfortable anywhere. Your friends and family will be able to reach you and you’ll feel much safer. This powerful cell phone signal booster is another example of how you can pick a remote location for yourself to live and work at, and still be connected to the outside world. It’s a dual-band device that will catch and enhance a signal from any US operator and give you the freedom to communicate without interruptions, even if the outside signal is very weak, or fluctuating. It’s great for a summer house or a beach house and it will support multiple devices, so be sure to take your friends too! In case you need a 3G signal booster to cover your weak 3G and 4G, this one is the perfect way to solve your problems and not go bankrupt. It will boost an average-at-best signal, so it’s designated to use in places where your outside signal is ok, but it can’t get through to your house or apartment. It comes with plenty of cables to set it up and you won’t require any professional help to complete the installation. Everyone wants a powerful signal booster to solve their reception problems immediately. But in this case, it’s actually true. You get a great 4G/LTE booster for a pocket-friendly price, and you forget you ever had difficulty joining a conference call, for example. These boosters come with all the necessary instructions, so the setup won’t be a problem. Use this model in a place where you have at least 3 bars outside, and you’ll have perfect reception inside as well!

There you have it, these boosters will make sure you are able to work from home, no matter how remote it is from the nearest tower. All of the devices mentioned above also come with a 2-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you accidentally picked the wrong booster for your situation. So rest assured, you’ll have a great mobile data signal in no time and leave all the interrupted calls and unloaded videos in the past!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.