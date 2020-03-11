Giveaway Alert: Oukitel offers up ten of its WP6 phone ahead of launch

So you’re a fan of phones with massive batteries, eh? How about devices with triple-camera arrays led by a 48-megapixel sensor? What are your thoughts on rugged phones? Pretty awesome, right?

Smartphone maker Oukitel is set to launch its next phone, the W6, later this month. And guess what? It’s got all of those cool aforementioned features, plus some. Even better, Oukitel is giving away ten of them ahead of its debut.

The Oukitel W6 figures to have a fairly robust set of hardware, including a large display, plenty of processing power, and storage. Then there’s that whole 10,000mAh battery which promises some 750 hours of standby.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the features we can expect in the upcoming Ouktel W6:

Octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek P70 processor

6.3-inch display at 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution

6GB RAM

128GB storage

48-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel rear cameras

16-megapixel front-facing camera

10,000mAh battery

IP68 rating against water, drops, etc.

Face unlock

Side fingerprint unlock

Giveaway 10 units WP6 – With 48M Triple Camera, 10000mAh



Win one of your own!

Want to win one of these phones for yourself? That’s easy! All you have to do to enter is head to the Oukitel website and do any one of some 13 different things. Of course, you can also do more than one, increasing your odds of winning.

There are ten of these W6 phones being given away and there are plenty of ways to participate. Hurry though, the contest ends on March 19!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.