Some people like to use their tablets for work, and others like to use them for relaxing, reading books, being creative, playing games, or watching their favourite shows and movies.

Samsung has produced some of the best tablets on the market, but how do they compare to other leading manufacturers’ tablets? Take a closer look right here.

Are Samsung tablets the best?

Samsung is one of several market-leading manufacturers of the world’s best tablet devices, having produced several popular devices. Other rival companies that have also released some fantastic tablets are Apple, Lenovo, Amazon, Asus, OnePlus, and Microsoft.

Samsung tablets are great for working, playing your favourite games, watching your favourite content on Netflix, and so much more.

Some people who prefer using Samsung tablets, having used them for several years without any issues, will argue that they are the best tablets. If they haven’t ever tried any other tablets, then it’s not a good argument.

However, if you read tablet reviews at trusted sites posted by experts and by regular people who own tablets from several of these manufacturers, there are many people who agree that Samsung tablets are the best.

You also have those who argue that Apple tablets are the best in the world after trying tablets from many different manufacturers. At the end of the day, it all boils down to what you prefer to use as an individual.

It depends on what you use it for, how often you use it, the cost, the types of built-in features it comes with, and so much more. So, to answer the question – ‘Are Samsung tablets the best?’ – the best thing to do before answering this question would be to carry out your own research before investing in a tablet from any of these companies.

Don’t just go by the reviews, but also take your time to find out what each tablet is capable of, the specifications, dimensions, computing power, battery life, etc.

The best tablets you can buy in 2023

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, then you may want to consider investing in one of the top-of-the-range devices before any others.

Here are some of the best tablets money can buy in 2023, some of which have been manufactured for less than a year and others for more than two years.

They include the following innovative devices:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2021)

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Apple iPad (2022)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Samsung Tab S7 Plus

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021)

Other reliable tablets that also generally receive positive reviews are the Apple iPad mini, the Amazon Fire HD 8, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2022), the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) and the Amazon Fire HD 10 32 GB Tablet, to name just a few.

Are tablets better than smartphones?

Yes, and no. For example, it all depends on what you are going to be using your tablet for. If you find yourself out and about in all kinds of weather, riding buses, trains, the subway, etc., perhaps a tablet isn’t for you.

You can’t fit them neatly in your pocket, and they are just a little bit too big for carrying around for prolonged periods. On the other hand, they have bigger screens than most smartphones, more computing power than many smartphones, and they can typically carry out more simultaneous tasks than most smartphones.

Tablets are often described as being somewhere in between desktop/laptop computers and smartphones. They have many uses, but you need to consider whether a tablet would be the practical option for you before going out and buying one.

