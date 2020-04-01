How medical alert devices can help Android users care for their parents

It’s natural to worry about our aging parents even under normal circumstances. And now, as the coronavirus outbreak adds more health concerns to the mix, while at the same time preventing us from visiting our elders in person, it’s no surprise that our concern for our parents would increase.

Even if we can’t be there in person for our parents, that doesn’t mean we have to leave them in the dark. Today, medical alert devices offer us assurance that those who need it can have direct, near-instantaneous access to medical health professionals if an emergency should arise.

And best yet, they easily sync up with Androids and other devices to keep us up-to-date and involved at all times, no matter where we are or how far a distance lays between us and our loved ones.

If you’re concerned about the health of your parents or grandparents and want to make sure they’re in the best of hands, here are some of the benefits of medical alert devices:

Fall-detection sensors

Most of today’s medical alert devices feature advanced sensors that will automatically alert an emergency contact when the wearer experiences a fall. The technology involved is impressive: they harness state-of-the-art technology such as matrices and algorithmic predicting technology to determine the event and severity of a fall, which immediately triggers a call to emergency services and contacts. These advanced sensors make it even easier to feel at peace knowing that your parents are in good and capable hands.

GPS Technology

You don’t need to be a worry-wart to obsess over the whereabouts of a sick or aging relative. It’s natural and common for everyone. But the last thing we want to do is constantly bother our relatives with calls and check-ins, which at best can be annoying and at worse insulting. Today’s best medical alert devices feature GPS technology that allows relatives and emergency contacts to know the whereabouts of the wearer, thus letting us breathe deep and allowing them their well-deserved independence.

Android-Friendly

Today’s medical alert devices tap into a wide network of people and devices that include smartphones and other devices. Smart technology has allowed emergency contacts to sync their phones and tablets with the wearer so that they can receive real-time updates, test functionality, and communicate with both the patient and their medical staff. Having an app directly on your Android can make you feel that much more connected to your loved ones and that much more in control no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

Fashionable pendants

Gone are the days of big, bulky medical alert pendants. As the technology has increased, so has the sensitivity to the wearer and their level of comfort. That means that today’s best medical alerts feature slim, sleek pendants that patients can wear with little to no burden. These are not only lightweight and easy to manage, but stylish as well, and many of them can double as a bracelet or pendant. Because nobody should have to compromise their own personal style.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.

