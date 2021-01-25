How much money can a phone case save you?

Some people refrain from getting a phone case. The rest of us know that a phone case can cost anywhere from £10 to £50, while the average Samsung phone costs £450. Putting a mobile cover makes much more sense than purchasing a new one in case you damage it.

According to a study by T-Mobile, nearly 50% of smartphone owners have lost their devices or damaged them. For people who have damaged their smartphones, 37% scratched the screen, 29% dropped it down the stairs and spilled a drink on it, and 20% dropped it in the toilet.

Why is a Phone Case Necessary?

No matter how careful you are, gravity is more powerful than you. You will probably drop your phone at least once or twice during its lifetime. How much protection your phone needs, though, depends on the mobile you use: most Android phones are built a lot durable and are more likely to survive an accidental drop. The Samsung S10, on the other hand, while blessed with extraordinary looks, is a lot less likely to survive the occasional drop. Here, the argument for using a phone case becomes much stronger.