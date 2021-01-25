How much money can a phone case save you?

Some people refrain from getting a phone case. The rest of us know that a phone case can cost anywhere from £10 to £50, while the average Samsung phone costs £450. Putting a mobile cover makes much more sense than purchasing a new one in case you damage it.
According to a study by T-Mobile, nearly 50% of smartphone owners have lost their devices or damaged them. For people who have damaged their smartphones, 37% scratched the screen, 29% dropped it down the stairs and spilled a drink on it, and 20% dropped it in the toilet.
Why is a Phone Case Necessary?
No matter how careful you are, gravity is more powerful than you. You will probably drop your phone at least once or twice during its lifetime. How much protection your phone needs, though, depends on the mobile you use: most Android phones are built a lot durable and are more likely to survive an accidental drop. The Samsung S10, on the other hand, while blessed with extraordinary looks, is a lot less likely to survive the occasional drop. Here, the argument for using a phone case becomes much stronger.
For instance, if you happen to drop your brand new Samsung S10 and break its screen, a screen replacement would cost you at least £219.. This is an unnecessary expense that you can avoid with a phone case that would cost you anywhere between £10 and £50 – whilst looking stylish!
It’s also worth noting that even reasonable phone cases can give you protection against drops by preventing you from dropping the phone in the first place. Besides, a lot of phones have slippery backs, and a good phone case can not only add some grip to it but can also keep it from slipping out of your hand and onto the ground. However, nothing matches a good-quality phone case, and it’s better than having nothing to protect your phone. We highly recommend checking out Samsung phone cases and seeing whether there’s one that suits your style.
Even if you’re not keen on purchasing a phone case, there’s more to a case than just protecting a phone against occasional scratch or shattered back. For instance, Samsung Phones have a camera lens flush with the back, which makes them more prone to scratches and other damages. It can cost you a lot of money if you damage your new Samsung or even the latest Huawei handset. Moreover, it’d be even more difficult if you damage one of the buttons of your phone, which costs more than screen replacement.
That being said, even if you do not care about the little scratches on your phone, the majority of people are. If you drop your phone with a case, your phone won’t break but it will create nicks and scratches that will lower the resale value. Having a phone case is one of the best ways to upgrade your phone at a lower cost — so it is commendable to sell your old gadgets instead of keeping them as a backup.
Alternative Ways Of Protecting Your Device
In case you do not want to use a phone case, there are other measures you can take to keep your phone safe. The best thing, of course, is to get insurance. You can get protection against potential drops, scratches, spills, and other accidents for only £73.53 a year, in addition to £36.33 for any individual repair. However, it is better to get a phone case to protect your smartphone from any damage. And if it gets damaged, it may be more cost-effective to just repair it yourself and save the money for later.
You can also protect your phone without applying a back cover. Screen covers can not only protect the phone screen from scratches but they can also protect the back of your phone. This will protect your phone from shattering completely, along with adding more grip to the back of your phone to keep you from dropping it. And if you want to give your phone some individuality and grip, you can get a skin for the device.
Nevertheless, in the end, it all comes down to individual preferences, how careful you are about accidents, and what phone you have. Not to mention how you’re using your device — if you are someone who regularly goes hiking, swimming, or use it for shooting videos and pictures, you might want to protect it with a phone case. If you’re mostly careful, you might be okay with a simple phone case. In any case, try out a back cover and see how you like it. You can always take it off and try both ways to see which approach you prefer.
EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.