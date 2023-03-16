With remote work comes the concerns of remote work related stress. How do you know whether your employees are beneficial to your company or simply taking advantage of a stable salary without putting in the work or hours? Fortunately, there are modern solutions for those headaches in the form of remote tracking software and tools. Remote tracking is the process of monitoring and recording employee activities within an organization. It is a vital tool for employers to ensure that their employees are working efficiently and effectively. Employee tracking can be done through various methods such as time tracking software, GPS tracking, and monitoring software.

The importance of employee tracking cannot be overstated and while one of the most obvious uses of a remote tracking system gives employees the ability to monitor their employees productivity and hitting their KPIs, there are some more subtle benefits.

Nipping problems in the bud

Data is invaluable and there’s a reason why big data had a big impact on current markets. Industries have been investing in A.I analytics to help make head and tail of big data because it could identify potential problems or alert users of upcoming trends. Employers can use remote tracking for more or less the same things. For instance, if an employee is consistently falling behind in their work, employers would be able to catch this trend and address the issue promptly instead of allowing it to affect the business.

Remote tracking can be a good motivator

Remote work relies heavily on the accountability of every individual, but when they know that their activities are being monitored, they naturally become more focused on their work. It flips a switch in their minds that they cannot procrastinate, becoming a good motivator as well as ensuring a transparent work environment so that both employees and employers can be comfortable in the organization without the pressure of having to report or monitor constantly, which can strain their working relationship.

Despite its benefits, employee tracking also has its drawbacks which don’t just affect the ones being monitored.

Excuse me, are you invading my privacy?

Aside from the obvious violation of privacy that employees may feel, employers may potentially abuse the data that they have which can cause discrimination or infringe on their rights. That’s why it’s doubly important to enforce transparency on the employer’s side and ensure that employees know exactly how they are monitored, what the data is used for, and that employers do not mislead them.

Can it be time-consuming and costly?

There may be ongoing costs that employees have to fork out on a monthly basis for maintenance and support but with so much software on the market, employers can simply search for the one that suits their needs and budget. Another concern is that it can sometimes be time consuming to train staff on how to use the program, but with a comprehensive onboarding program, it should take the task off your hands and can even become a test of competency for the new employee.

It is clear that there are both benefits and drawbacks to using remote tracking software, though the pros outweigh the cons. There are some ways to bypass these cons simply by employing some common sense and maintaining integrity.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement