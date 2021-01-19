How to buy Spotify plays and streams that are real

Most people have so many different social media networks, so you can really make a lot of progress on multiple networks. it is not unusual to see users on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Snapchat, TikTok, and Spotify, as the average user has up to 8 social media accounts.

Hold on— Spotify? Is that social media? You bet! You can have a profile of your own, like music, share music with friends, and create playlists that are available to everyone on the network. First launched in 2008, this awesome music streaming site now has a worldwide presence for artists and music producers all over the world.

When it comes to performing well on Spotify, the most important thing is to make sure that your music gets the reach needed to develop listeners and followers. That way, in terms of your music, you can create more attention and help to build your supporters.

This is a job that takes quite a bit of time to reach more individuals and gain more attention to your music, and needs commitment on your part.

The more plays and fans you have on Spotify, the more likely it is that other listeners who might also like your music will feature or share your music. To help perpetuate this development and get things on the road to success, there are several sites that now offer the opportunity to buy Spotify plays and followers.

It might seem counterproductive to buy plays and followers, but building the amount of plays and followers you receive will help draw in more individuals, making your exposure even more expansive.

After you read this article, you’ll know:

Why Spotify plays and streams are important

Which sites offer the best real Spotify plays and streams

Why you should buy Spotify plays and streams

Criteria to choose the best social media growth company

Let’s take a look so you can begin to build your ideal music career through higher rankings and more exposure!

Why are Spotify Plays and Streams Important?

Spotify plays and streams are probably the biggest indicators of popularity on the platform. You want to have a lot of plays on your music because that means that people love it, and they want to listen again and again.

When you have more Spotify plays, people get curious and want to find out what everyone is listening to. After all, it’s got to be good with so many plays, right?

As you can see, people follow examples set for them, so you have to give them a gentle nudge and buy Spotify plays so that you can attract more listeners for your content.

What’s more, you can combine that with buying Spotify followers or monthly listeners so that you fortify all areas of your Spotify performance, allowing yourself to reach new heights and generate more natural interest around your Spotify content.

Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays and Streams

Below you’ll find the top 5 options for buying real Spotify plays and streams. It’s important to choose companies that offer high-quality service and the best Spotify plays and streams.

If you choose a service that is not reputable, you may have problems with your Spotify account and maybe even lower your social proof through fake or spam engagements.

None of the Spotify plays that you buy from companies below will hurt your account, and you will be happy with the results that you achieve through these guys. Let’s see how they can help.

UseViral is an excellent business that offers you the chance to grow your following and reputation on 8+ major social media channels; they have so much expertise that can help benefit you through buying real Spotify plays and streams.

You’ll be able to not only get real Spotify plays from UseViral, but you’ll also see options for purchasing real Spotify followers, as well as monthly listeners.

When you buy the bundles of Spotify plays, followers, and monthly listeners, you’ll be able to skyrocket your Spotify success and get more natural reach for your music.

You’ll be able to perform better against the Spotify algorithm when you buy real Spotify plays. You need more plays to be popular on the platform.

What’s provided by UseViral? To improve your Spotify presence, it offers a range of bundles that you can choose from. For instance, you can buy anywhere from 1k plays to 50k plays, giving you huge potential for more Spotify prowess.

Another alternative is to get Spotify artist/playlist followers, with packages ranging 500 to 10,000. You could also contact UseViral directly to create a combined package that suits your needs.

UseViral keeps your account secure with their SSL encrypted website and their password-free services. You won’t have to worry about anything when you buy from them.

They’re not looking for private information, and they offer customer service 24/7 if anything arises and you need support. UseViral is by far the top site from which to buy Spotify plays, followers and/or streams.

Not only has SidesMedia been in the social media growth market for quite a while, but they have managed to build up such a good reputation; when it comes to social media networking, they are already the number one trusted source. They can offer you social media growth for Spotify and 7 other social media sites.

You need to work with SidesMedia when you’re trying to boost your Spotify plays because they’re a trustworthy, reputable business that’s going to make a real difference.

SidesMedia will also assist you on other platforms, including YouTube and Facebook as well. Within just 72 hours, your order will be out on its way to you, and they say that their number one priority when it comes to their Spotify customers is to help them get more exposure for their music.

With 24/7 service and a huge network that helps you get real Spotify plays, we can’t think of a better option than SidesMedia.

3. StormViews

StormViews can help boost your Spotify with real and genuine Spotify plays and streams. You’ll love the diverse payment options that are available through StormViews and the straightforward website to get all the services that you need to grow your Spotify.

StormViews has a FAQ so you can find out more info about how the service works before buying. They’ve also got a really established YouTube growth service that allows you to buy YouTube likes, views, and subscribers as well.

Growing both your YouTube and Spotify at the same time can be a great growth strategy and opportunity for cross-promotion of your content.

StormViews is a great option for your social media growth.

4. Media Mister

In providing Spotify interaction services, Media Mister goes a step further and goes so far as to have offers that your regular Spotify followers do not. Their social media activity, in other words, spans more than 20 social media channels!

There experience is truly remarkable and they have some of the best quality in the business

They have a bunch of satisfied clients and their reputation shows their dedication to social media growth and client success is paying off.

They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which gives you peace of mind when you buy from them. They get the job done, as promised, or you don’t give them a cent, as they say.

In terms of Spotify growth, you’ll have lots of options. When you purchase Spotify plays or other interactions from them, you’ll be able to choose the location from which they come, so your order will be tailored to your unique needs and preferences.

5. FollowersUp

Our final option to buy real Spotify plays and streams is FollowersUp. If you’re looking for a reputable company that knows how to get you just the Spotify plays and streams you need, you should definitely check out FollowersUp.

They have quick order fulfillment, site security and encryption, high-quality services, and they also offer a straightforward refund policy, which is great in showing they are a transparent company.

Their site has a FAQ so you can find out all the info you need before you buy Spotify plays and streams. You can also buy Spotify followers, monthly listeners, playlist plays, and playlist followers. They have a lifetime warranty so you won’t have to worry about throwing away your investment.

Why You Should Buy Spotify Plays and Streams

Buying Spotify plays is the best way to get your Spotify page moving in the right direction. Music is popular only when many people listen to it, and so when you have more spotify plays and streams, you can show that you are popular and even perhaps get attention from people in the industry who matter.

If you don’t have a lot of Spotify plays and streams, drumming up enough interest in your music to get more people listening naturally can take months, or even years depending on how slow you go.

Buying real Spotify plays and streams is the best way to boost your social cred on the platform to help your music get more fans. Before you buy, make sure that the site is legit and they can offer you Spotify engagements of value.

Let’s look at the factors to consider when choosing a website.

Things to Look For When Buying Spotify Plays and Streams

The following areas can help you determine when a social media growth company is legit and when they’re not. There are some common patterns between both real growth companies and fakes, so it’s important to know.

You should always be skeptical when buying social media followers until you do your research and check out the company’s website for the information below.

Retention Rate is High

Retention rate is the amount of time that the followers, viewers, plays, likes, etc. will stay on your account before they fall off or disappear. In this industry, it’s common for companies to sell fakes, and then they get cleaned out by the social media platform itself.

Don’t buy Spotify plays that are going to fall off your account; make sure you buy high-quality plays that will stay on your account for a long time. Always check out the description on the website and stick with options that offer real Spotify plays.

Delivery Time Frame

The delivery time frame is another important factor in ensuring your account stays safe and doesn’t get flagged by Spotify (or whichever network you bought followers/engagements for). Social media networks know that people try to fill their accounts with fakes to appear more popular, and if you have a lot of Spotify plays or followers appear all at once, they might get suspicious.

Always look for safe delivery times so that you don’t put your account at risk and your purchase will come in a reasonable amount of time.

Customer Service

Customer service is an important part of any company, so you’ll want to check the website to see if the company offers reliable customer support if you ever run into any problems with an order.

You can check to see if there are specific hours for the support, if it’s done via email or live chat, and even test it out by contacting them to see how they get back to you. You want to ensure you can reach someone in case you have an issue with your order.

Service Guarantee

Many companies who offer a reputable service will offer a service guarantee for peace of mind and to protect their customers. It’s also not uncommon because there are no free trials, so people want to have the option in case they don’t like it.

Always look to see what type of service guarantee the company offers and also look for the refund policy to make sure you know what kind of protection you’ll have.

Payment and Site Security

You never want to make a purchase from any website that’s not secured and can compromise your sensitive information, so always look for security features before buying from any social media growth service.

The site should be secured and should have a lock in the address bar next to the website. If you don’t see this, or it says not secured, your best bet is to use another company. Companies that care about your Spotify and other social media accounts don’t put you at risk.

Not only that, you don’t want your payment info to get hacked or stolen, so look for secure sites only.

Password-Free

When you buy Spotify plays and streams, you don’t ever need to provide a password. Any reputable and trustworthy site knows this, and won’t require your password at all. The only thing you need to provide them with is your URL or Spotify name, depending on the service.

Since passwords aren’t required to deliver one-time social media packages, you should never give up that information to any growth service out there if they’re only sending over one order. If a site asks you for your password, you should skip it.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.