How to do homework: 6 expert tips and tricks

Your parents will probably say that in their days, homework was very difficult, but modern students have more homework than ever before. Homework should not turn into torment. Learn to set up a schedule for assignments, organize the learning process correctly, find out if you need help, and it will become much easier to do. In addition, we are ready to reveal some secrets that will definitely help you.

Homework Should Become a Habit

Doing homework should be as natural as brushing your teeth or making your bed. It is necessary to form this pattern from the freshman year or better from high school. It is advisable that you do your homework at the same time every day and have some kind of ritual preceded to it. For example, turning on a table lamp or folding notebooks on a table. The brain will get used to this routine and will tune in to study as soon as the ritual begins. When homework becomes not a choice, but a habit, the likelihood that you put it off for later becomes less possible.

Put your Mobile Away and Disconnect from Social Networks

Nothing distracts from homework like instant messengers, mobile games, and other “gifts” of a smartphone. Set aside your mobile as far as possible and set the Do Not Disturb mode. However, just in case, make a list of contacts who can reach you even in the midst of preparing for a math test. If you are performing a task on a computer, develop the habit of disconnecting from all social networks.

Ask for Help if you Really Need it

Mistakes and difficulties in doing homework – this is natural and even useful. If you understand that you cannot cope with the task, seek help. You can interact with other students or friends who understand the subject better than you, so you create a support network around you. In addition, one can turn to the appropriate services. You just have to write “do my programming homework” or any other subject, and professionals will do everything for you. You also may ask them for explanations, so you could do it yourself next time.

If Possible, Get Rid of Distractions

Hide the phone, turn off the computer, and surround yourself with silence. If all your attention is focused only on homework, it will be much easier for you to cope with it, because your brain does not have to switch between tasks.

Pupils often try to do their homework together with other things: watch TV, listen to the radio, chat with someone on the Internet. It will be much more convenient for you to do these things after you finish doing homework, and it will take much less time to do your homework if you are not distracted.

View news feeds on social networks only during breaks – not before and after them. Use these distractions as a reward rather than a sedative.

Download the Planner-App to your Smartphone

It will be much easier for you to complete tasks if you have the entire list with deadlines in one place. In this regard, modern technology can provide a huge service. Some planner applications give bonus points or badges for completing goals, and although these are just virtual bonuses, the brain perceives them as very real, which increases your productivity. Do not believe me? Just download such an application and see for yourself. There are a lot of such applications now, there are paid ones, there are free ones and you can download them on absolutely any operating system.

The Maximum Concentration of Attention is Achieved through a Constant Change in Activities

In elementary school, a child can concentrate for at most 5 minutes. In the middle and senior – 10 minutes. To make learning more productive, students need to regularly change activities. The maximum concentration is achieved by changing intellectual and physical activity. In short breaks between rounds of studying, you should have a full rest. You can jump, run, squat. You can sing a song – it perfectly relieves stress and helps to switch.

Summing up

The discussion around homework always remains inexhaustible. There will always be “easy” and “difficult” homework, however, if you understand the principle of its implementation it will cease to be torture for you. Also, be sure to try our tips in action, we are sure that they will help you.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.