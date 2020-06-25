How to download YouTube playlists and entire channels with 4K Video Downloader

With so many apps promising to download YouTube videos with the highest quality available, it’s quite challenging to choose the best one. Yet, it is not impossible to do; you just have to search more thoroughly.

4K Video Downloader is one of the apps, which saves any YouTube videos, playlists, entire channels and even subtitles in any video format and with the highest quality supplied by YouTube itself.

4K Video Downloader enables you to enjoy video and audio content offline with no Internet connection. How does it work? Let’s dive deeper into the stunning functionality of the app.

What is 4K Video Downloader

The 4K Video downloader software is a desktop tool compatible with Windows, macOS and Ubuntu.

With this tool, you can:

Download YouTube videos, playlists, and channels in MP4, FLV, MKV or 3GP.

Extract subtitles from YouTube in the .srt format and select them from over 50 languages.

Download your Watch Later playlist, Liked videos YouTube Mix, and your private playlists after logging in with the Google account.

Save videos in 4K and 8K resolutions.

Download TikTok videos.

Download Like videos and channels.

Download videos from SoundCloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Flickr, Facebook, Tumblr, and Twitch.

Download 3D and 360° videos from YouTube.

Convert videos into audios without quality loss in M4A, MP3 or OGG.

Turn on Smart Mode to save the desired setting for all further downloads.

4K Video Downloader operates amazingly straightforwardly: you just need to copy the link from your browser and click ‘Paste the link’ within the app. As the program name implies, you can download videos in HD 720p, HD 1080p and 4K quality, but it supports up to 8K.

If you need a smaller file that takes up as little space as possible, it’s not a problem, either. 4K Video Downloader also allows you to save videos in low, standard and high definition.

Within the app, you can also subscribe to YouTube channels, and the newly uploaded videos will be downloaded on your PC automatically. Yet, this feature is only available to the Premium users.

Let’s dig deeper into some of the 4K Video Downloader functionalities.

How to download YouTube playlists with 4K Video Downloader

Downloading of a YouTube playlist with 4K Video Downloader is very simple. You just need to take these six steps:

Download and install the app from the official website. It’s completely free. Open the playlist you want to download on YouTube. Copy the playlist URL. Click on ‘Paste the link’ inside 4K Video Downloader. Choose your preferred resolution, format and output path. Download the playlist.

That simple! When the video is downloaded, you can open it in your default player.

4K Video Downloader pricing

The app has a free version which is perfect for trying out the outstanding functionality of the software. With a free tier, you can download playlists and channels which contain not more than 25 videos or download only 25 first videos in a bigger playlist or channel.

As a free user, you also won’t be able to subscribe to YouTube channels within the app and have new videos saved on your device automatically.

However, the free version of the tool has all the basic features: downloading videos, small playlists, channels, subtitles, converting videos to audio, and save video content from all other supported websites.

If you want to get rid of these limitations, you can upgrade to one of the paid plans and buy Personal or Business license. This is a one-time payment which does not recur monthly nor annually. Personal license costs $15 and offers in-app channels subscription, unlimited playlists, channels and subtitles download, has no advertisements and is available to use on 3 computers simultaneously.

Business license costs $75 and, additionally to all the Personal tier provides, it’s available for 5 computers and has more control and support.

Download and try 4K Video Downloader for free now!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.